Bank Alfalah : Newspaper clippings regarding credit of final cash dividend for the year ended 31st December 2022

LDN/CA/049 1

28th March 2023

The General Manager

Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited Stock Exchange Building

Stock Exchange Road Karachi

Dear Sir,

Newspaper clippings reardin2 credit of final cash dividend for the year ended 315t December 2022

We enclose newspaper clippings in respect of subject matter, published today i.e. 28th March 2023, in daily "Business Recorder" and "Express", in their Karachi, Lahore and Islamabad editions.

This is for your information.

Yours truly,

asim Akhter

Head, Corporate Affairs

Ends.: as above

Bank Alfalah Limited, Legal and Corporate Affairs Group

B. A. Building, I. I. Chundrigar Road, Karachi-74000, Pakistan.

1: .92 (21) 3241 4030-10 UAN: +92 (21)111777 786 F: 92 (21) 3241 3945 P.O. Box 6773 bankalfalah.com

Karachi, Tuesday 28 March 2023, 6 Ramazan 1444: __._.________.

Bank Alfalah Limited

Credit of Final Cash Dividend for the Year

Ended 31st December 2022

The shareholders of Bank Alfalah Limited ("the Bank") are hereby informed that the Final Cash Dividend at the rate of Rs. 2.5/-per share (i.e. 25%) for the year ended 31st December 2022 approved by the shareholders of the Bank in the 31st Annual General Meeting held on 20th March2023 has been directly credited through electronic mode into designated bank accounts of the entitled shareholders whose names are appearing in register of members at the close of business on 13th March 2023 and who have provided their valid National Identity Card Number (CNIC) and complete bankaccount/lBAN details.

The respective shareholders may access Centralized Cash Dividend Register (CCDR) developed by CDC via https.J/eservices.cdcaccess.com.pk to retrieve details of their cash dividends from CCDR for their record purposes.

In accordance with the Companies (Distribution of Dividends) Regulations, 2017 ("the Regulations"), payment of cash dividend is withheld by the Bank for those shareholders whose CNIC and/or IBAN are not available with the Bank. In this regard, letter and multiple reminders for providing copy of CNIC and/or IBAN have also been sent to such shareholders at their registered addresses.

For the purpose of release/credit of withheld cash dividend, such shareholders are once again requested to submit the required information along with a legible copy of valid CNIC.

Karachi Muhammad Akram Sawleh March 28, 2023 Company Secretary A 111 225ffl Bank Alfalab-. bankalfalah.com Tha Way Forward

httpsl/eservices.cdcaccess.com.pk

