  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Pakistan
  4. The Pakistan Stock Exchange
  5. Bank Alfalah Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BAFL   PK0078701015

BANK ALFALAH LIMITED

(BAFL)
  Report
End-of-day quote The Pakistan Stock Exchange  -  2022-12-28
29.88 PKR   +0.95%
12/29Bank Alfalah : Shares purchased (Buy-Back) by Bank Alfalah Ltd on 29-12-2022
PU
12/28Bank Alfalah : Shares purchased (Buy-Back) by Bank Alfalah Ltd on 23-12-2022
PU
12/28Bank Alfalah : Shares purchased (Buy-Back) by Bank Alfalah Ltd on 27-12-2022
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Bank Alfalah : Shares purchased (Buy-Back) by Bank Alfalah Ltd on 29-12-2022

12/29/2022 | 11:41pm EST
LDN/CA/Buy-Back

30th December 2022

The General Manager

Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited

Stock Exchange Building

Stock Exchange Road

Karachi

Dear Sir,

Reporting of Shares purchased (Buy-Back) by Bank Alfalah Limited in

Compliance with Regulation 6(e) of the Listed Companies (Buy-Back of Shares) Regulations, 2019

In compliance with the above Regulation, we would like to inform you that Bank Alfalah Limited has purchased its own shares, through the Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited, as per details given below:

Date of

Number of Shares

Average Price

Purchase

Purchased (Buy-Back)

per Share (PKR)

December 29, 2022

50,900,000

29.84

You may please inform the TRE Certificate holders accordingly.

Yours truly,

Muhammad Akram Sawleh

Company Secretary

Bank Alfalah Limited, Legal and Corporate Affairs Group B.A. Building, I.I. Chundrigar Road, Karachi-74000, Pakistan.

T: +92(21) 3241 4030-10 UAN: +92 (21) 111 777 786 F: +92 (21) 3241 3945 P.O. Box 6773 bankalfalah.com

BAF - Protected

Disclaimer

Bank Alfalah Ltd. published this content on 30 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 December 2022 04:40:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 95 096 M 420 M 420 M
Net income 2022 20 633 M 91,1 M 91,1 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 2,57x
Yield 2022 18,9%
Capitalization 53 102 M 234 M 234 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,56x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,55x
Nbr of Employees 12 118
Free-Float 89,3%
Technical analysis trends BANK ALFALAH LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 12
Last Close Price 29,88 PKR
Average target price 52,60 PKR
Spread / Average Target 76,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Atif Aslam Bajwa President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Anjum Hai Chief Financial Officer
Nehayan Mabarak Al-Nahayan Chairman
Mohib Hasan Khan Chief Information Officer
Khawaja Muhammad Ahmad Group Head-Operations & Corporate Services
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BANK ALFALAH LIMITED-13.64%233
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-16.80%388 532
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-26.34%262 895
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-9.09%211 472
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-10.00%157 626
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-14.46%156 687