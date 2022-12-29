Bank Alfalah : Shares purchased (Buy-Back) by Bank Alfalah Ltd on 29-12-2022

LDN/CA/Buy-Back

30th December 2022

The General Manager

Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited

Stock Exchange Building

Stock Exchange Road

Karachi

Dear Sir,

Reporting of Shares purchased (Buy-Back) by Bank Alfalah Limited in

Compliance with Regulation 6(e) of the Listed Companies (Buy-Back of Shares) Regulations, 2019

In compliance with the above Regulation, we would like to inform you that Bank Alfalah Limited has purchased its own shares, through the Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited, as per details given below:

Date of Number of Shares Average Price Purchase Purchased (Buy-Back) per Share (PKR) December 29, 2022 50,900,000 29.84

You may please inform the TRE Certificate holders accordingly.

Yours truly,

Muhammad Akram Sawleh

Company Secretary

Bank Alfalah Limited, Legal and Corporate Affairs Group B.A. Building, I.I. Chundrigar Road, Karachi-74000, Pakistan.

