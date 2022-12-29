Bank Alfalah : Shares purchased (Buy-Back) by Bank Alfalah Ltd on 29-12-2022

LDN/CA/Buy-Back
30th December 2022
The General Manager
Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited
Stock Exchange Building
Stock Exchange Road
Karachi
Dear Sir,
Reporting of Shares purchased (Buy-Back) by Bank Alfalah Limited in
Compliance with Regulation 6(e) of the Listed Companies (Buy-Back of Shares) Regulations, 2019
In compliance with the above Regulation, we would like to inform you that Bank Alfalah Limited has purchased its own shares, through the Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited, as per details given below:
|
Date of
|
Number of Shares
|
Average Price
|
Purchase
|
Purchased (Buy-Back)
|
per Share (PKR)
|
December 29, 2022
|
50,900,000
|
29.84
|
|
|
You may please inform the TRE Certificate holders accordingly.
Yours truly,
Muhammad Akram Sawleh
Company Secretary
Bank Alfalah Limited, Legal and Corporate Affairs Group B.A. Building, I.I. Chundrigar Road, Karachi-74000, Pakistan.
T: +92(21) 3241 4030-10 UAN: +92 (21) 111 777 786 F: +92 (21) 3241 3945 P.O. Box 6773 bankalfalah.com
