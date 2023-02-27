Bank Alfalah : Transmission of Annual Report for the Year Ended December 31, 2022

Over 25 years ago, the Abu Dhabi Group shareholders, led by the Founder Chairman, His Highness Sheikh Nahayan Mabarak Al Nahayan, acquired Habib Credit and Exchange Bank Limited with a vision to transform the banking landscape and improve access to nance. The Founder Chairman has always had a great afnity with Pakistan, and this investment was a testament to his belief in the great potential of the people in the country.

The institution was subsequently renamed 'Bank Alfalah' and became known as the caring bank, with customer-centricity and innovation at the heart of its values. These values continue to guide the institution 25 years on.

For over two decades now, Bank Alfalah has evolved into a leading Commercial, Retail, Islamic and Digital Bank, which is recognised for its dynamism, innovation and customer-centricity.

The Chairman's commitment to Bank Alfalah demonstrates his dedication to elevating nancial services and bridging the gap between customers and the nancial industry.

Thanks to the guidance and leadership of the Chairman, the Board, and the dedication of the employees in Pakistan, Bank Alfalah has evolved into an institution that signicantly contributes to the growth and prosperity of the industry.