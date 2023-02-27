Advanced search
    BAFL   PK0078701015

BANK ALFALAH LIMITED

(BAFL)
End-of-day quote The Pakistan Stock Exchange  -  2023-02-23
30.00 PKR   -0.86%
12:01aBank Alfalah : Transmission of Annual Report for the Year Ended December 31, 2022
PU
02/02Bank Alfalah Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2022
CI
2022Bank Alfalah : Closing of Purchase Period - Buy-Back of Shares of Bank Alfalah Limited
PU
Bank Alfalah : Transmission of Annual Report for the Year Ended December 31, 2022

02/27/2023 | 12:01am EST
The Way Forward

HOW IT ALL BEGAN!

Over 25 years ago, the Abu Dhabi Group shareholders, led by the Founder Chairman, His Highness Sheikh Nahayan Mabarak Al Nahayan, acquired Habib Credit and Exchange Bank Limited with a vision to transform the banking landscape and improve access to nance. The Founder Chairman has always had a great afnity with Pakistan, and this investment was a testament to his belief in the great potential of the people in the country.

The institution was subsequently renamed 'Bank Alfalah' and became known as the caring bank, with customer-centricity and innovation at the heart of its values. These values continue to guide the institution 25 years on.

For over two decades now, Bank Alfalah has evolved into a leading Commercial, Retail, Islamic and Digital Bank, which is recognised for its dynamism, innovation and customer-centricity.

The Chairman's commitment to Bank Alfalah demonstrates his dedication to elevating nancial services and bridging the gap between customers and the nancial industry.

Thanks to the guidance and leadership of the Chairman, the Board, and the dedication of the employees in Pakistan, Bank Alfalah has evolved into an institution that signicantly contributes to the growth and prosperity of the industry.

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Bank Alfalah Ltd. published this content on 27 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 February 2023 05:00:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2022 95 096 M 364 M 364 M
Net income 2022 20 435 M 78,2 M 78,2 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 2,64x
Yield 2022 16,8%
Capitalization 47 315 M 181 M 181 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,50x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,49x
Nbr of Employees 12 118
Free-Float 89,3%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 12
Last Close Price 30,00 PKR
Average target price 50,64 PKR
Spread / Average Target 68,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Atif Aslam Bajwa President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Anjum Hai Chief Financial Officer
Nehayan Mabarak Al-Nahayan Chairman
Mohib Hasan Khan Chief Information Officer
Khawaja Muhammad Ahmad Group Head-Operations & Corporate Services
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BANK ALFALAH LIMITED-0.46%181
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.4.15%414 807
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION3.29%273 811
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-0.75%210 402
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY12.01%176 870
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-0.20%157 205