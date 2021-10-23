Log in
Bank AlJazira : يدعو بنك الجزيرة مساهميه الى حضور اجتماع الجمعية العامة العادية الثالثة والستون ( ا

10/23/2021 | 02:34am EDT
Bank AlJazira announces to invite its shareholders to attend the Sixty Third Ordinary General Assembly Meeting (First Meeting) through means of modern technology

Element List Explanation
Introduction Bank AlJazira Board of Directors is pleased to invite its shareholders to participate and vote in the Sixty Third Ordinary General Meeting (First Meeting) scheduled to be held on Monday November 15th 2021 at 6:30 PM by means of modern technology using Tadawulaty. This is in support of the preventive and precautionary efforts and measures exerted by the competent and relevant health authorities to address the Corona Virus (COVID-19), and as an extension of the continuous efforts exerted by all government agencies in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to take the necessary preventive measures to prevent its spread.
City and Location of the General Assembly's Meeting Through modern technology means at Bank Aljazira Central Region Building, Riyadh City, using the Tadawulaty system.
URL for the Meeting Location https://www.tadawulaty.com.sa
Date of the General Assembly's Meeting 2021-11-15 Corresponding to 1443-04-10
Time of the General Assembly's Meeting 18:30
Attendance Eligibility Shareholders Registered in the Issuer's Shareholders Registry in the Depository Centre At the End of the Trading Session Preceding the General Assembly's Meeting as per Laws and Regulations
Quorum for Convening the General Assembly's Meeting As per Article (35) of the Bank Articles of Association, the Quorum for holding the meeting will be the presence of shareholders representing 25% of the shareholding capital. In case of non-completion of the quorum at this meeting, a second meeting will be held within one hour of the scheduled time of the first meeting, and this meeting will be valid regardless of the number of shares represented therein.
General Assembly Meeting Agenda 1. Voting to elect members of the board for the next term which will start on January 01, 2022 for a period of three years until December 31, 2024 (CVs of the candidates are attached).

2. Voting on the formation of the Audit Committee and defining its responsibilities, working controls and the remuneration of its members for the next term, which will start on January 01, 2022 for a period of three years until December 31, 2024. The candidates are (CVs attached):

- Dr. AbuBaker BaGabir

- Mr. Saad Ibrahim Almushawah

- Mr. Fawzi Ibrahim Alhobayb

3. Voting on the amendments of Audit Committee Charter. (attached)

4. Voting on the amendments of Nomination & Compensation Committee Charter. (attached)

5. Voting on the amendments of Board of Directors and Committees Membership Criteria Policy. (attached)

6. Voting to authorize the Board of Directors to distribute interim dividends to the shareholders on semi-annual or quarterly basis, against the fiscal year 2022.

7. Voting to delegate the Board of Directors with the authority of the General Assembly with the license mentioned in Section (1) of Article (71) of the Companies Law, for a one year period effective upon the AGM approval date or up to ending of the authorized Board term, whichever is earlier, in accordance with the Regulatory Rules and Procedures issued pursuant to the Companies Law relating to Listed Joint Stock Companies.

Proxy Form [Link]
E-Vote The registered shareholders will be able to vote remotely on the AGM meeting's agenda through the electronic voting service website (Tadawulaty) (https://www.tadawulaty.com.sa) starting from 10:00 AM on Thursday November 11th, 2021 until the AGM's convening time on Monday November 15th 2021. Noting that the registration and voting in Tadawulaty services is available & free of charge to all shareholders.
Eligibility for Attendance Registration and Voting Eligibility for Registering the Attendance of the General Assembly's Meeting Ends upon the Convenience of the General Assembly's Meeting. Eligibility for Voting on the Business of the Meeting Agenda Ends upon the Counting Committee Concludes Counting the Votes
Method of Communication Please contact the Shareholders Affairs Unit in case of any enquiry on the Assembly's agenda items through the following numbers: 011 2157325 or 012 6098394 and fax numbers: 011 2157358 or email: SSU@baj.com.sa during the Bank official working hours.
Additional Information None
Attached Documents [Link] [Link]

The Capital Market Authority and the Saudi Stock Exchange take no responsibility for the contents of this disclosure, make no representations as to its accuracy or completeness, and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss arising from, or incurred in reliance upon, any part of this disclosure, and the issuer accepts full responsibility for the accuracy of the information contained in it and confirms, having made all reasonable enquiries, that to the best of their knowledge and belief, there are no other facts or information the omission of which would make the disclosure misleading, incomplete or inaccurate.

Disclaimer

Bank AlJazira JSC published this content on 21 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 October 2021 06:33:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
