Bank AlJazira : يدعو بنك الجزيرة مساهميه الى حضور اجتماع الجمعية العامة العادية الثالثة والستون ( ا

General Assembly Meeting Agenda

1. Voting to elect members of the board for the next term which will start on January 01, 2022 for a period of three years until December 31, 2024 (CVs of the candidates are attached). 2. Voting on the formation of the Audit Committee and defining its responsibilities, working controls and the remuneration of its members for the next term, which will start on January 01, 2022 for a period of three years until December 31, 2024. The candidates are (CVs attached): - Dr. AbuBaker BaGabir - Mr. Saad Ibrahim Almushawah - Mr. Fawzi Ibrahim Alhobayb 3. Voting on the amendments of Audit Committee Charter. (attached) 4. Voting on the amendments of Nomination & Compensation Committee Charter. (attached) 5. Voting on the amendments of Board of Directors and Committees Membership Criteria Policy. (attached) 6. Voting to authorize the Board of Directors to distribute interim dividends to the shareholders on semi-annual or quarterly basis, against the fiscal year 2022. 7. Voting to delegate the Board of Directors with the authority of the General Assembly with the license mentioned in Section (1) of Article (71) of the Companies Law, for a one year period effective upon the AGM approval date or up to ending of the authorized Board term, whichever is earlier, in accordance with the Regulatory Rules and Procedures issued pursuant to the Companies Law relating to Listed Joint Stock Companies.