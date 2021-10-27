Log in
Bank AlJazira announces its Interim Financial Results for the Period Ended on 30-09-2021 ( Nine Months )

10/27/2021 | 02:09am EDT
Element List Current Quarter Similar quarter for previous year %Change Previous Quarter % Change
Total income from Special Commissions/Financing & Investments 757.6 755.3 0.304 722.6 4.843
Net Income from Special Commissions/Financing & Investments 673.7 616.8 9.225 631.5 6.682
Total Operation Profit (Loss) 878.3 811.9 8.178 828.4 6.023
Net Profit (Loss) before Zakat and Income Tax 241.3 200.8 20.169 276.9 -12.856
Net Profit (Loss) 204.5 181.6 12.61 251.2 -18.59
Total Comprehensive Income 167.3 165.7 0.965 271.3 -38.333
All figures are in (Millions) Saudi Arabia, Riyals
Element List Current Period Similar period for previous year %Change
Total income from Special Commissions/Financing & Investments 2,217.3 2,355.1 -5.851
Net Income from Special Commissions/Financing & Investments 1,949 1,758.6 10.826
Total Operation Profit (Loss) 2,652.1 2,370.2 11.893
Net Profit (Loss) before Zakat and Income Tax 881.8 616.2 43.102
Net Profit (Loss) 777.3 529 46.937
Total Comprehensive Income 746.3 458.5 62.769
Total Share Holders Equity (after Deducting Minority Equity) 13,670 11,802 15.827
Assets 98,578 91,911 7.253
Investments 30,995 30,094 2.993
Loans and Advances Portfolio (Financing & Investment) 58,439 54,138 7.944
Clients' deposits 74,264 62,976 17.924
Profit (Loss) per Share 0.92 0.65
All figures are in (Millions) Saudi Arabia, Riyals
Element List Explanation
The reason of the increase (decrease) in the net profit during the current quarter compared to the same quarter of the last year is Net income has increased by 13% mainly due to an increase in operating income by 8%. The increase in operating income is mainly due to an increase in net financing and investment income, net Fees from banking services, net gains on derecognition of financial assets measured at FVOCI and net gain on FVIS financial instruments against a decrease in net exchange income and other operating income. On the other hand, total operating expenses have increased by 3% mainly due to impairment charge for non-financial asset and increase in other general and administrative expenses against a decrease in net Impairment charge for financing and other financial assets, salaries and employee-related expenses and depreciation and amortization expenses.
The reason of the increase (decrease) in the net profit during the current quarter compared to the previous period of the current year is Net income has decreased by 19% mainly due to higher operating expenses and absence of a one-time gain on deemed disposal of an associated company that was recorded in previous quarter. However operating income has increased by 6%. The increase in operating income is mainly attributable to an increase in net financing and investment income, net gain on FVIS financial instruments, net gains on derecognition of financial assets measured at FVOCI and net exchange income against a decrease in net Fees from banking services and other operating income. For operating expenses there is an increase by 7%. This is mainly attributable to impairment charge for non-financial asset, an increase in other general and administrative expenses and depreciation and amortization expenses against a decrease in other operating expenses and salaries and employee-related expenses.
The reason of the increase (decrease) in the net profit during the current period compared to the same period of the last year is Net income has increased by 47% due to an increase in operating income by 12% and booking of a gain on deemed disposal of an associated company. The increase in operating income is mainly due to an increase in net financing and investment income, net Fees from banking services, net gains on derecognition of financial assets measured at amortised cost and net gains on derecognition of financial assets measured at FVOCI against a decrease in net exchange income, other operating income and net gains on FVIS financial instruments. For operating expenses there is an increase by 3%. This is mainly attributable to impairment charge for non-financial asset, an increase in other general and administrative expenses, other operating expenses and rent and premises related expenses against a decrease in salaries and employee-related expenses, depreciation and amortization expenses and net Impairment charge for financing and other financial assets.
Statement of the type of external auditor's report Unmodified opinion
Modification, Qualification or Emphasis of a Matter as Stated within the External Auditor Opinion None
Reclassification of Comparison Items Some items have been re-classified to conform to current period presentation.
Additional Information 1- Net Impairment charge for financing and other financial assets for current quarter is SR 158.5 million as compared to SR 180.1 million in similar quarter of previous year, a decrease of 12%. And as compared to SR 157.9 million in the previous quarter with less than 1% increase.

2- Net Impairment charge for financing and other financial assets for current period is SR 469.2 million as compared to SR 475.1 million in same period of previous year with a decrease of 1%.

3- Earnings per share for the current and prior periods have been calculated by dividing net income for the period after Zakat and income tax (adjusted for Tier 1 Sukuk costs) by the weighted average number of shares outstanding i.e. 820 million shares.

4- During Q2 2021, the Bank issued Tier 1 Sukuk amounting to SAR 1.875 billion (denominated in US Dollars) which is included as a part of total Equity.

The Capital Market Authority and the Saudi Stock Exchange take no responsibility for the contents of this disclosure, make no representations as to its accuracy or completeness, and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss arising from, or incurred in reliance upon, any part of this disclosure, and the issuer accepts full responsibility for the accuracy of the information contained in it and confirms, having made all reasonable enquiries, that to the best of their knowledge and belief, there are no other facts or information the omission of which would make the disclosure misleading, incomplete or inaccurate.

Disclaimer

Bank AlJazira JSC published this content on 27 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 October 2021 06:07:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
