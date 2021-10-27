Bank AlJazira announces its Interim Financial Results for the Period Ended on 30-09-2021 ( Nine Months )

The reason of the increase (decrease) in the net profit during the current quarter compared to the same quarter of the last year is Net income has increased by 13% mainly due to an increase in operating income by 8%. The increase in operating income is mainly due to an increase in net financing and investment income, net Fees from banking services, net gains on derecognition of financial assets measured at FVOCI and net gain on FVIS financial instruments against a decrease in net exchange income and other operating income. On the other hand, total operating expenses have increased by 3% mainly due to impairment charge for non-financial asset and increase in other general and administrative expenses against a decrease in net Impairment charge for financing and other financial assets, salaries and employee-related expenses and depreciation and amortization expenses.

The reason of the increase (decrease) in the net profit during the current quarter compared to the previous period of the current year is Net income has decreased by 19% mainly due to higher operating expenses and absence of a one-time gain on deemed disposal of an associated company that was recorded in previous quarter. However operating income has increased by 6%. The increase in operating income is mainly attributable to an increase in net financing and investment income, net gain on FVIS financial instruments, net gains on derecognition of financial assets measured at FVOCI and net exchange income against a decrease in net Fees from banking services and other operating income. For operating expenses there is an increase by 7%. This is mainly attributable to impairment charge for non-financial asset, an increase in other general and administrative expenses and depreciation and amortization expenses against a decrease in other operating expenses and salaries and employee-related expenses.

The reason of the increase (decrease) in the net profit during the current period compared to the same period of the last year is Net income has increased by 47% due to an increase in operating income by 12% and booking of a gain on deemed disposal of an associated company. The increase in operating income is mainly due to an increase in net financing and investment income, net Fees from banking services, net gains on derecognition of financial assets measured at amortised cost and net gains on derecognition of financial assets measured at FVOCI against a decrease in net exchange income, other operating income and net gains on FVIS financial instruments. For operating expenses there is an increase by 3%. This is mainly attributable to impairment charge for non-financial asset, an increase in other general and administrative expenses, other operating expenses and rent and premises related expenses against a decrease in salaries and employee-related expenses, depreciation and amortization expenses and net Impairment charge for financing and other financial assets.

Statement of the type of external auditor's report Unmodified opinion

Modification, Qualification or Emphasis of a Matter as Stated within the External Auditor Opinion None

Reclassification of Comparison Items Some items have been re-classified to conform to current period presentation.