Bank AlJazira announces its Interim Financial Results for the Period Ended on 30-09-2021 ( Nine Months )

Total income from Special Commissions/Financing & Investments
757.6
755.3
0.304
722.6
4.843
Net Income from Special Commissions/Financing & Investments
673.7
616.8
9.225
631.5
6.682
Total Operation Profit (Loss)
878.3
811.9
8.178
828.4
6.023
Net Profit (Loss) before Zakat and Income Tax
241.3
200.8
20.169
276.9
-12.856
Net Profit (Loss)
204.5
181.6
12.61
251.2
-18.59
Total Comprehensive Income
167.3
165.7
0.965
271.3
-38.333
All figures are in (Millions) Saudi Arabia, Riyals
Total income from Special Commissions/Financing & Investments
2,217.3
2,355.1
-5.851
Net Income from Special Commissions/Financing & Investments
1,949
1,758.6
10.826
Total Operation Profit (Loss)
2,652.1
2,370.2
11.893
Net Profit (Loss) before Zakat and Income Tax
881.8
616.2
43.102
Net Profit (Loss)
777.3
529
46.937
Total Comprehensive Income
746.3
458.5
62.769
Total Share Holders Equity (after Deducting Minority Equity)
13,670
11,802
15.827
Assets
98,578
91,911
7.253
Investments
30,995
30,094
2.993
Loans and Advances Portfolio (Financing & Investment)
58,439
54,138
7.944
Clients' deposits
74,264
62,976
17.924
Profit (Loss) per Share
0.92
0.65
All figures are in (Millions) Saudi Arabia, Riyals
The reason of the increase (decrease) in the net profit during the current quarter compared to the same quarter of the last year is
Net income has increased by 13% mainly due to an increase in operating income by 8%. The increase in operating income is mainly due to an increase in net financing and investment income, net Fees from banking services, net gains on derecognition of financial assets measured at FVOCI and net gain on FVIS financial instruments against a decrease in net exchange income and other operating income. On the other hand, total operating expenses have increased by 3% mainly due to impairment charge for non-financial asset and increase in other general and administrative expenses against a decrease in net Impairment charge for financing and other financial assets, salaries and employee-related expenses and depreciation and amortization expenses.
The reason of the increase (decrease) in the net profit during the current quarter compared to the previous period of the current year is
Net income has decreased by 19% mainly due to higher operating expenses and absence of a one-time gain on deemed disposal of an associated company that was recorded in previous quarter. However operating income has increased by 6%. The increase in operating income is mainly attributable to an increase in net financing and investment income, net gain on FVIS financial instruments, net gains on derecognition of financial assets measured at FVOCI and net exchange income against a decrease in net Fees from banking services and other operating income. For operating expenses there is an increase by 7%. This is mainly attributable to impairment charge for non-financial asset, an increase in other general and administrative expenses and depreciation and amortization expenses against a decrease in other operating expenses and salaries and employee-related expenses.
The reason of the increase (decrease) in the net profit during the current period compared to the same period of the last year is
Net income has increased by 47% due to an increase in operating income by 12% and booking of a gain on deemed disposal of an associated company. The increase in operating income is mainly due to an increase in net financing and investment income, net Fees from banking services, net gains on derecognition of financial assets measured at amortised cost and net gains on derecognition of financial assets measured at FVOCI against a decrease in net exchange income, other operating income and net gains on FVIS financial instruments. For operating expenses there is an increase by 3%. This is mainly attributable to impairment charge for non-financial asset, an increase in other general and administrative expenses, other operating expenses and rent and premises related expenses against a decrease in salaries and employee-related expenses, depreciation and amortization expenses and net Impairment charge for financing and other financial assets.
Statement of the type of external auditor's report
Unmodified opinion
Modification, Qualification or Emphasis of a Matter as Stated within the External Auditor Opinion
None
Reclassification of Comparison Items
Some items have been re-classified to conform to current period presentation.
Additional Information
1- Net Impairment charge for financing and other financial assets for current quarter is SR 158.5 million as compared to SR 180.1 million in similar quarter of previous year, a decrease of 12%. And as compared to SR 157.9 million in the previous quarter with less than 1% increase.
2- Net Impairment charge for financing and other financial assets for current period is SR 469.2 million as compared to SR 475.1 million in same period of previous year with a decrease of 1%.
3- Earnings per share for the current and prior periods have been calculated by dividing net income for the period after Zakat and income tax (adjusted for Tier 1 Sukuk costs) by the weighted average number of shares outstanding i.e. 820 million shares.
4- During Q2 2021, the Bank issued Tier 1 Sukuk amounting to SAR 1.875 billion (denominated in US Dollars) which is included as a part of total Equity.
