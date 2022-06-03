Bank Audi sal : 9M 2022 Interim Report 06/03/2022 | 09:12am EDT Send by mail :

INTERIM FINANCIAL REPORT END-MARCH 2022 (Unaudited) UNITED ARAB EMIRATES Bank Audi sal Representative Office INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS (UNAUDITED) 24 INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENT 27 INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME 28 INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION 29 INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY 30 NOTES TO THE INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS 32 Notes' Index 33 Notes 34 INTERIM REPORT MARCH 2022 76 78 78 80 80 80 81 81 81 81 81 81 81 81 81 81 81 81 3 01 MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION & ANALYSIS PREPARED ON 26 MAY 2022 MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION & ANALYSIS BANK AUDI INTERIM REPORT MARCH 2022 1.0. BASIS OF PRESENTATION The following discussion and analysis has been prepared on 26 May 2022 by the Bank's Management based upon the Interim Financial Statements which are included in the following section of this report. The selected financial and operating data set forth below has been subject to rounding, extracted without material adjustment from the Interim Financial Statements. It should be read in conjunction with, and is qualified in its entirety, by the 2021 Annual Report (audited) and the Interim Financial Statements in the first quarter of 2021 (unaudited), including the respective notes thereto. Based on the above, the external auditors expressed an adverse opinion on the 2021 financial statements. As per regulatory requirements, the Bank maintains its accounts in Lebanese Pounds (LBP). Nonetheless, all figures presented in the following MD&A are expressed in US Dollars ("USD"), unless specifically otherwise stated. The ensuing difficulty in accessing foreign currencies led to the emergence of a parallel market to the official exchange rate whereby the price to access foreign currencies has been increasing constantly, Main priorities revolve again around the consolidation and de-risking of the domestic franchise and operations, and the ring-fencing of foreign entities and branches from Lebanon spill-over effects. To that effect, we have adopted early on the crisis a new direction focusing on following six main pillars as follows: 1- Asset quality; 2- Quality of earnings; 3- Liquidity and ALM; 4- Solvency; 5- Operational and other non-financial risks and 6- Governance. Main highlights of the strategic direction extend to: 1- Strengthening the Bank's foreign currency liquidity metrics. 2- Maintaining sufficient capital buffers over the minimum regulator capital adequacy levels. 3- Improving asset quality by (i) closely monitoring the lending portfolios, taking early remedial actions on problematic files and maintaining adequate provisioning coverage, and (ii) significantly reducing sovereign debt exposure, especially in foreign currency. 4- Ensuring that foreign entities continue to provide the Group with diversified income generation capacity. 5- Targeting a lean organisational structure by improving operational efficiency and optimising cost structure. The Bank's Annual and Interim Financial Statements have been prepared in accordance with standards issued or adopted by the International Accounting Standards Board and interpretations issued by the International Financial Reporting Interpretations Committee, the general accounting plan for banks in Lebanon, and the regulations of the Central Bank of Lebanon and the BCC. Such Interim Financial Statements include the results of the Bank and its consolidated subsidiaries as listed in Note 2 to the enclosed Interim Financial Statements as at end-March 2022. The Lebanese political, financial and monetary crisis and its massive uncertainties continue to weigh heavily on the operating conditions of banks in Lebanon, translating, within continuing government inefficiencies, into a negative economic environment, triggering a deep recession, hyperinflation, the imposition of restrictive measures by all Lebanese banks underscoring an unofficial capital control, an exchange rate crisis and a resulting market differentiation between onshore assets and offshore assets, and accounts subject or not to the official capital control, in addition to the pandemic. Turkey, our second main market of presence, also witnessed increased political and economic volatility leading to a steep currency devaluation and a corollary high inflation along with the pandemic backdrop. Within this environment, the persisting absence of a clear resolution roadmap for the Lebanese crisis continues to prevent Management from estimating in a true and fair manner and in a reasonable timeframe, and as per IFRS, the adverse impact of those matters on the Bank's financial position and equity, which it anticipates to be material. In particular, Management wishes to draw attention to the following key points that carry significant uncertainties with potential material impact on the future financial position of the Bank: The impact of the valuation of assets and liabilities in foreign currencies is expected to be significant once the revamping of the peg is implemented by the Lebanese government, as seems highly likely.

Loss allowances on assets held at the Central Bank of Lebanon and the portfolio of Lebanese government securities are set at very low levels and considered insufficient given the underlying risks of those assets. Should an adjustment become necessary, the impact is expected to be pervasive.

A further deterioration of the credit quality of the loan portfolio as a result of the persisting negative economic conditions and the deepening recession, may reveal additional future embedded losses.

Potential restatement of published financial statements resulting from the use of a functional currency (LBP) related to a hyperinflationary economy as per IAS 29.

Management has concerns about the effects that the above matters will have on the equity of the Group and the recapitalisation needs that will arise once the necessary adjustments are determined and recorded. deviating significantly from the official exchange rate of 1,507.5 LBP/ 1 USD. This has resulted in high inflation and an uncontrolled rise in the consumer price index. In an effort to control the inflation, the Central Bank of Lebanon introduced during 2020 and 2021, several measures including: Subsidising imports of essential goods at the rate of LBP 1507.5/USD 1 and subsidising imports of Tier 2 food basket products at the Platform "Sayrafa" rate. Both subsidies were lifted in the second half of 2021. Introducing exceptional measures for bank depositors to withdraw small amounts of cash in LBP from their "local" foreign currency bank accounts at the BdL 151 rate (first at LBP 3,900/USD 1 and currently at LBP 8,000/USD 1, but up to limits set by the Bank. Introducing the framework of exceptional measures for foreign- currency operations. Hence banks operating in Lebanon must process customers' FX operations (buy and sell) related to their personal or commercial needs on the electronic platform "Sayrafa". Transactions with customers encompass purchase and sale of foreign currencies banknotes against LBP, as well as operations from/to foreign currencies external accounts against LBP. The Sayrafa average rate and volume of foreign currency operations are published on the website of the Central Bank of Lebanon. The restrictive measures adopted by all Lebanese banks in relation to the withdrawal of funds and transfers abroad, are exposing all banks including our Group to increased litigations in Lebanon and abroad. Although litigations is a common occurrence in the banking industry due to the nature of the business and for which the Bank has an established remedial protocol, claims tied to these restrictive measures among others are beyond its control and it continues to carefully consider their impact. There are still uncertainties related to the consequences of these restrictive measures, based on the current available information and the prevailing laws and local banking practices. Due to recent developments and the increasing trend in judgments ruled in favour of the plaintiffs and customers during 2021, Management considers that they may affect negatively the offshore liquidity of the Group, its foreign assets and its foreign currency mismatch. In light of the prevailing market uncertainties, particularly in Lebanon, it remains to date extremely difficult to build accurate future plans regarding the Bank's business model and its wider strategy. On 20 May 2022, the Lebanese government adopted a resolution program, led by the IMF, paving the way for the long awaited restructuring plan. It still needs to be ratified by the Lebanese parliament (Please refer to Note 1 for further details). Meanwhile, the Bank is continuing to implement measures aiming at reinforcing the Bank's financial standing and strengthening its solvency and ability to withstand additional pressures. 2.0. OPERATING ENVIRONMENT The year 2022 started with a number of noticeable developments in the country, namely the realisation of a staff-level agreement with the IMF, the end of the diplomatic crisis with GCC countries and the countdown for critical parliamentary and presidential elections. Still, the real economy's outlook for 2022 is highly uncertain and is contingent upon the upcoming political milestones, the realisation of a final agreement with the IMF, the launch of structural reforms and the securing of international assistance from abroad. It can deviate between a contraction of -6.5% as projected by the World Bank to an expansion of +2.5% as projected by the IMF. At the external level, the balance of payment has reported a deficit of USD 1,473 million in the first three months of 2022, against a deficit of USD 847 million in the similar period of last year. The 2022 three-month BoP deficit is the result of the decline in BdL's net foreign assets by USD 1,517 million, while banks' net foreign assets rose by USD 43 million. The latest figures released by the Rafic Hariri International Airport revealed that the airport traffic posted a significant performance over the first three months of 2022 where total number of passengers hiked by 104.5% when compared to the same period of 2021 with the opening up of the global travel amid softened lockdown restrictions worldwide. At the fiscal policy level, the government approved, in the early months of the year, a budget proposal for 2022, with spending restraint and significant revenue measures that align with IMF requirements, and transferred it to parliament for discussion and ratification. The ratification of a budget law by parliament is one of the most important prerequisites for a final agreement between Lebanon and the Fund, along with official capital controls, fiscal and public debt restructuring strategy, amendment of banking secrecy, audit of external position of BdL and asset quality review of the top 14 banks. At the monetary level, the significant decline in BdL's reserves comes amid a more significant intervention on the Sayrafa platform within the BdL circular 161, while subsidy intervention has been reduced to a minimum. In parallel, the year-on-year Consultation & Research Institute's index of consumer prices witnessed an increase of 226% in March, while the 12-month moving average recorded an increase of 210%, one of the highest in emerging markets. At the capital markets level, equity markets reported a pause, after the spectacular surge of last year. The BSE price index contacted by 3.1% in the first quarter of the year, following a 48.1% increase in the index in 2021 driven by the rise in Solidere shares. This year's quasi stability in prices occurred within the context of a 23% annual decrease in trading volume year-on-year, moving from USD 66 million in the first quarter of 2021 to USD 51 million in the first quarter of 2022. The banking sector analysis since the onset of Lebanon's financial crisis, i.e between October 2019 and March 2022, shows the following trends: A cumulative decline in total deposits by USD 40.3 billion amid noticeable withdrawals and loan redemption: customers' deposits contracted from USD 168.4 billion at end-October 2019 to USD 128.1 billion at end-March 2022, the equivalent of 23.9%. Residents' deposits contracted by USD 28.8 billion, while non-resident deposits dropped by USD 11.5 billion. FX deposits contracted by USD 22.8 billion over the two and a half year period to reach USD 100.8 billion, while LBP deposits dropped by LBP 26.1 trillion to reach LBP 41.1 trillion as at end-March 2022. As a result, deposit dollarization went up from 73.4% in October 2019 to 78.7% in March 2022.

A cumulative decline in total loans by USD 28.2 billion amid bank deleveraging efforts: Lebanese banks have been deleveraging significantly since the onset of the crisis. Their loan portfolio dropped from USD 54.2 billion to USD 26.0 billion, the equivalent of 52.0%. The loan redemption represents 70% of the deposit contraction over the past two and a half years. FX loans contracted by USD 23.7 billion, while LBP loans dropped by LBP 6.7 trillion over the two and a half year period. As a result, loan dollarization went down from 70.4% in October 2019 to 55.4% in March 2022.

A cumulative decline in LBP deposit interest rate by 816 basis points and in USD deposit interest rate by 645 basis points: the average LBP deposit interest rate dropped from 9.03% at end-October 2019 to 0.87% at end-March 2022, while the average USD deposit interest rate declined from 6.61% to 0.16% over the same period. The spread between USD deposit rate and 3-month Libor reached close to nil in March 2022, against 4.71% in October 2019.

A cumulative decline in banks FX liquidity abroad by USD 4.3 billion:

Lebanese banks' claims on non-resident financial sector dropped from

USD 8.4 billion at end-October 2019 to USD 4.1 billion at end-March

2022. This comes as a result of the significant foreign liquidity usage by Lebanese banks to pay in cash for customers' withdrawals at the beginning of the crisis period, and more recently under BdL Article 158.

Lebanese banks' claims on non-resident financial sector dropped from USD 8.4 billion at end-October 2019 to USD 4.1 billion at end-March 2022. This comes as a result of the significant foreign liquidity usage by Lebanese banks to pay in cash for customers' withdrawals at the beginning of the crisis period, and more recently under BdL Article 158. A cumulative decline of USD 10.3 billion in banks Eurobonds portfolio amid net domestic sales and provisioning: Lebanese banks' Eurobond portfolio reached USD 4.5 billion at end-March 2022, against USD 14.8 billion at end-October 2019. The portfolio contraction is tied to banks' net sales of Eurobonds at loss, mainly at the early months of the crisis, in addition to high provisioning requirements imposed by monetary authorities on bond portfolios. 6 7 MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION & ANALYSIS BANK AUDI INTERIM REPORT MARCH 2022 A cumulative decline in shareholders' equity by USD 4.4 billion amid banks' net losses: Shareholders' equity contracted from USD 20.6 billion at end-October 2019 to USD 16.2 billion at end-March 2022 as a result of net bank losses over the period. The losses incurred by Lebanese banks come as a result of noticeable FX costs (rate differential between the

BdL circular 151 rate and the official exchange rate), the rising operating expenses tied to the surging inflation, in addition to significant provisions to face private and sovereign risks at large. Looking forward, the banking sector awaits the ratification of a full program with the IMF that would represent a watchdog for reform implementation, to be followed by the securing of international assistance for Lebanon. This is the only pathway to gradually exit from the crisis and move towards an era of a gradual containment of risks and threats as a prerequisite for economic recovery in the medium to long term. performance, while abiding to the regulatory requirements as issued by the Central Bank of Lebanon: 1. Asset quality - aiming at structurally enhancing the quality of the Group's balance sheet. The Bank continues with the deleveraging its loan portfolios in Lebanon and Turkey, while strengthening its provision coverages for both performing and Stage 3 exposures. Significant efforts were made to reduce the size of Odea Bank and Bank Audi Lebanon Stage 3 loans by applying various remedial actions including but not limited to settlement of debt through payment in kind. In particular in the first witnessed a sharp increase in inflation reaching year-on year 74%. General operating expenses of Odea Bank increased as such by 23.3% over the same period, to stand at USD 31.7 million in the first quarter of 2022. The growth in total revenues has nonetheless offset the inflationary effect on the Group's cost base leaving an almost stable earning generation flow. Consolidated normalised net profits, after removing one-offs net losses representing mostly the cost of supporting other pillars, reached USD 184 million in the first quarter of 2020 compared to USD 186 million in the first quarter of 2021. LEBANON'S MAJOR ECONOMIC INDICATORS (USD Million) 1Q 2021 1Q 2022 Var 1Q 22/1Q 21 Real sector Merchandise at the Port (000 tons) 1,271.10 1,256.30 -1.20% Number of passengers at the Airport (000s) 536.78 1,097.53 104.50% New car sales (unit) 574 1,573 174.00% Number of property sales operations* 2,071 17,997 769.00% Value of property sales (USD million)* 290 2,697 829.30% Monetary sector Var M3 1,409 -6,881 -588.50% Velocity 0.29 0.26 -8.60% Cleared checks 9,997 8,526 -14.70% CPI inflation (end-period, %) 149% 226% 77.00% Public sector Gross domestic debt** 60,582 60,549 -0.10% Foreign debt** 36,681 38,726 5.60% Total gross debt** 97,263 99,276 2.10% Public revenues 2,267 - - Public expenditures 3,092 - - Fiscal deficit 825 - - External sector Imports 3,329 - - Exports 700 - - Trade deficit 2,629 - - Balance of payments -847 -1,473 73.90% Banking sector Var: Total assets -1,780 -2,240 25.80% % change in assets -0.90% -1.30% -0.30% Var: Total deposits -2,191 -1,368 -37.60% % change in deposits -1.60% -1.10% 0.50% Var: Total credits -1,965 -1,750 -10.90% % change in credits -5.40% -6.30% -0.90% Month figures for 2021 & 2022-2. ** Month figures for 2022-1. .Sources: IMF, Lebanon Ministry of Finance, BdL and concerned public and private entities. quarter of 2022, consolidated gross loans decreased by USD 147 million to stand at USD 5.5 billion as at end-March 2022, with USD 107 million of the decrease accounted for by Bank Audi Lebanon to reach USD 2.6 billion at the same date. In parallel, gross loans of Odea Bank dropped by USD 67 million to stand at USD 1.9 billion as at end-March 2022. Consolidated Stage 3 loans mirrored the same contracting trend translating in an improvement in the ratio of consolidated Stage 3 loans to gross loans to 12.86% as at end-March 2022 compared to 13.33% as at end- December 2021. The ratio of Stage 3 loans to gross loans of Bank Audi Lebanon represented 21.90% as at end-March 2022 compared to 21.67% as at end-December 2021. The ratio of stage 3 loans to gross loans of Odea Bank in Turkey represented 6.77% as at end-March 2022 compared to 7.53% as at end-December 2021. 2. Quality of earnings - involving extending efforts across entities to attract low cost and stable funding and cost rationalisation targeting a lean operating structure. Within that scope, Bank Audi redefined its business model in Lebanon to support the quality of its earnings by optimising sources of revenues while containing expenses to the maximum extent possible. It attempted at re-building an activity of external accounts, paving the way for the revival of traditional banking operations by introducing a comprehensive product suite based on unrestricted business (covering both fresh USD and LBP-denominated activities), be it fresh foreign currency or local currency to be able to adapt to the new market needs. This includes select lending from the foreign entities or in Local currency and the "External Account" which allowed companies to make unrestricted daily foreign currency transactions (in cash or trade instruments) while facilitating LBP cash management and storage for businesses in a market where cash in circulation has increased exponentially, creating tremendous challenges for the companies. The latter has also equally supported an improvement in non-financial commissions and other non-interest income revenues generated principally on the continuously growing "fresh" External Accounts in USD. At Odea Bank in Turkey, net interest income increased significantly in the first quarter of 2022 driven by managed cost of funds, along with the repricing of lending activities and high yielding securities. In parallel, 3. Liquidity & ALM - to strengthen the Bank's foreign currency liquidity and accumulate sufficient liquidity buffers to cover external accounts balances, international commitments and other operating expenses billed in fresh dollars. Months before the issuance of regulatory directives aiming at reinforcing liquidity, the Bank actively supported liquidity buildup initiatives listed in details in the Management Discussion and Analysis section of the 2021 Annual Report. As at 31 March 2022, the foreign liquidity of Bank Audi Lebanon free from any obligation continued to exceed the regulatory requirement as per BdL Basic Circular 154 of 3% of customers' deposits reaching 6.6%. The sustained application of BdL Circular 161 allowing customers to withdraw their monthly LBP cash limit allocation in USD banknotes, has no impact on this liquidity. Nonetheless, this measure is leading to tighter liquidity on LBP banknotes in the market and makes it harder and costlier for banks to exceed their cash allocation with BdL, previously done by resorting to purchases of bank notes from third parties. Conversion of the USD 347 Million Subordinated Debt In the first quarter of 2022, with the aim to decrease its international commitments, and following a decision taken by the General Assembly in its meeting dated 12 February 2021, the Bank proceeded with the issuance of new unsecured subordinated notes under Lebanese law, the 2027 subordinated notes, to be subscribed to through the voluntary exchange of the existing subordinated notes amounting to USD 347 million and maturing in 2023. Following couple of note holders meeting which were not quorate, noteholders met on 28 February 2022 in a meeting which was quorate (with 68.08% of the aggregate principal amount of the outstanding existing notes then outstanding being represented) and passed on the resolution (with 92.98% of the votes being cast in favor of the resolution) to effect the conversion. On 15 July 2021, the Bank received Banque du Liban's approval for the exchange offer. On 28 March 2022, the Bank received a letter from Banque du Liban with the amended approval, passed by a decision of the Central Council of Banque du Liban on 23 March 2022, to include certain items, including the inclusion of the put option, in the terms and 3.0. CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL CONDITION The Bank operates principally in Lebanon and, accordingly, its financial condition, results of operations and business prospects are closely related to the overall political, social and economic situation in Lebanon, which has been facing a material crisis with unprecedented challenges. The Group also has operations in Turkey, as well as in Europe and a number of countries in the MENA region. Hence, its operating conditions are also affected by the political and economic developments affecting these jurisdictions, and more specifically Turkey accounting for the largest footprint outside Lebanon. The first quarter of 2022 witnessed a continuation of the broad concerns over the unprecedented challenges stemming from the new operating environment in Lebanon, as well as the adverse political and economic developments affecting more specifically Turkey. On this backdrop, Management has been actively pursuing a new strategic direction focusing on six "going-concern" pillars and aiming at allowing the Group to navigate through the alternating challenging of the upcoming transitory period featuring the implementation of an economic reform plan for Lebanon and evolving regulatory requirements. Six Going-concern Pillars This direction encompasses the implementation of the following measures revolving primarily on strengthening the position of the Parent entity in terms of its balance sheet quality, solvency, liquidity and operational non-interest income was also boosted by net commission predominantly from brokerage, credit-related and trade finance services amid a continued growth of other financial income representing realised gains on MtM transactions impacted by the evolution of yields on CPI linked securities. In parallel, at the cost side, Bank Audi Lebanon continues to implement a strict cost optimisation plan aiming at rightsizing its branch network and human capital with respect to the current level of business activity. Excessive inflation driven by the dollarization of commodities and the reliance for some services of the prices of the domestic oil grid have totally offset the impact of the cost optimisation measures undertaken. General operating expenses of Lebanese entities reached USD 114 million in the first quarter of 2022 compared to USD 77 million in the corresponding period of 2021. Same trends are observed in Odea Bank as Turkey has conditions of the new notes. On 30 March 2022, the Bank and the Trustee entered into the Supplemental Trust Deed in order to give effect to the resolution. Subsequently, on 19 April 2022, the Bank proceeded with the mandatory redemption of all of the existing notes, the issuance of the new notes and the settlement of the exchange offer. The terms and conditions of the new notes are summarised below: Maturity date: 19 April 2027.

