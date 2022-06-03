Log in
BANK AUDI SAL : Annual Report 2021
PU
09:12aBANK AUDI SAL : Annual Report 2021
PU
09:12aBANK AUDI SAL : Financial Statements in LBP (316 KB)
PU
Bank Audi sal : Annual Report 2021

06/03/2022 | 09:12am EDT
STATEMENT OF THE CHAIRMAN AND GROUP CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER

STATEMENT OF THE CHAIRMAN

AND GROUP CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER

Dear stakeholders,

For nearly two and a half years now, Lebanon has been facing a very complex and unprecedented political, economic and financial crisis that has been ranked by the World Bank to be in the top three "most severe crises episodes globally since the mid-nineteenth century". The persistence of the crises in Lebanon and the prolonged inaction by the government have put the country into a deep recession, forced all Lebanese banks to apply various restrictive withdrawal measures, underscoring an unofficial capital control regime, and exerted severe pressures on the country's long lasting currency peg leading to a serious depletion of the country's FX reserves. The Global COVID-19 pandemic had also forced the country into multiple lock downs which had further exacerbated the impact of the crisis on the country as a whole, and more specifically on the impoverished. In our second main market, Turkey, we also witnessed increased political and economic volatility, leading to a steep currency devaluation and a corollary high inflation, along with the pandemic backdrop. While all this interconnected turmoil has had significantly disruptive ramifications on our Group and its activity, its effect on our customers, their businesses and the communities we serve has been far more reaching.

The restrictive measures adopted by all Lebanese banks in relation to the withdrawal of funds and transfers abroad, are exposing all banks, including our Group, to increased litigation risk in Lebanon and abroad. Litigation risk is a common risk in the banking industry due to the nature of the business, and the Bank has an established remedial protocol to manage it. Claims against the Bank by certain depositors, when ruled in their favour, result in discrimination among depositors, particularly at the expense of other typically smaller depositors with the same right to their funds. Due to recent developments and the increasing trend in judgments ruled in favour of the plaintiffs and customers during 2021, we consider that they may affect negatively the offshore liquidity of the Group and its foreign assets in the absence of a formal capital control law to govern the transfers.

Our welfare as an institution is predominantly predicted upon the conditions our countries of presence create. In light of the continued prevailing market uncertainties, particularly in Lebanon, with the absence of a government Reform Program and lack of clarity on loss distribution strategy, it remains extremely difficult to date to build an accurate future plan regarding the Bank's business model and its wider strategy. We continue to await a credible and comprehensive social, economic and financial reform program, that would aim to stabilise the economy based on specific time bound measures to be adopted by the Lebanese government and ratified by parliament. Meanwhile, the Bank continues to implement measures aiming at reinforcing its financial standing and strengthening its solvency and ability to withstand additional pressures.

Our main focus areas in 2021 revolved again around 1) meeting all the exceptional regulatory requirements issued by the Central Bank of Lebanon to address the situation in the country, 2) strengthening our foreign currency liquidity and managing international commitments, 3) consolidating domestic operations and continuing to de-risk and deleverage efforts, 4) ring- fencing foreign entities from Lebanon spill-over effects and 5) closely managing non-financial risks, focusing on litigation, compliance and cybersecurity risks. To that effect, we have adopted, early on in the crisis, a new direction focusing on six main pillars as follows:

  1. Asset quality: de-risking the Group's balance sheet through (1) maintaining the loan deleveraging policy, (2) strengthening provision coverage, (3) closely managing problematic files and enhancing collection efforts, and (4) gradually reducing
    Lebanese sovereign debt exposure, especially in foreign currency.
  2. Quality of earnings: exerting efforts to attract low cost and stable funding in foreign entities, while maintaining relationships with good profile obligors with consistent and recurring returns and ancillary revenues. The aim is for foreign entities to continue to provide the Group with diversified income generation capacity. Continuous rationalisation of operating expenses targeting a lean organisational structure, improving operational efficiency and reducing cost structure to adapt to the changing operating environment and the level of revenue streams of the Group. Also, improving non-interest income in foreign currency including fees and commissions in Lebanon and abroad.
  3. Liquidity and ALM: strengthening liquidity in foreign currency in view of the continued uncertainties prevailing in Lebanon and Turkey.
  4. Solvency: maintaining sufficient capital buffers over the minimum regulatory capital adequacy levels (calculated in accordance with the rules established by the Central Bank of Lebanon), and strengthening capital in foreign currency as a hedge against an official devaluation of the Lebanese Pound.
  5. Operational and other non-financial risks: managing operational, compliance, legal, conduct, cyber, strategic and third-party risks while constantly updating business continuity plans to adapt to disruptions in business activities due to new occurring risks and changes; and
  6. Governance: strictly adhering to the internal and regulatory Governance principles, while maintaining abidance by the CSR principles to ensure sustainability of the Group.

BANK AUDI

ANNUAL REPORT 2021

So far, many measures along those lines have been implemented and a lot have been achieved, the details of which are enumerated in the following Management Discussion and Analysis. However, we are all conscious of the material uncertainties still governing the outlook of Lebanon and the repercussions of this lasting protracted multifaceted crisis we have been facing since October 2019, which continues to prevent Management from estimating in a true and fair manner, or within a reasonable timeframe and as per IFRS, the adverse impact of those matters on the Bank's financial position and equity. Only once these uncertainties are resolved that a definite, reasonable and credible Bank's strategy can be achieved, paving the way for a resumption of a normal banking activities.

On the financial front, and based on the official exchange rate of 1 USD = 1507.5 LBP, as published by the Central Bank of Lebanon, consolidated assets of Bank Audi stood at USD 26.9 billion as at end-December 2021, contracting by 24.2% relative to end-December 2020. The USD 8.6 billion assets decrease relates for the most part to the deconsolidation of our entities in Jordan, Iraq and Egypt, as well as to the effect of the 46% devaluation of the TRY versus USD, with assets of Lebanese entities having contracted by USD 0.8 billion over the same period. On the profitability level, Bank Audi registered a consolidated net loss of USD 184 million in 2021 compared to a net loss of USD 145 million in 2020. On a normalised basis, excluding the effect of the crisis, the Group continues to generate positive operating income. We have nonetheless decided to allocate all those recurrent operating profits to provisions while undertaking a number of remedial measures to face the crisis, which were translated in negative one-off flows at the income statement level. Those amounted to USD 959 million in 2021, USD 754 million in 2020 and USD 1.1 billion in 2019.

Meeting our customers' needs remains our main priority despite the challenges. Throughout the year 2021, we managed to successfully run the operations with no significant disruption by applying proactive measures, offering more services through digital channels and facilitating remote work. We have adapted as best we could to the rapidly changing conditions and factored in the frequent and wide-ranging regulatory developments with an aim to support clients' business continuity while ensuring adequate portfolio quality. We worked on offering an adapted product range be it fresh foreign currency or local currency to be able to cope with new market needs. This includes select lending in local currency and promoting the "External Account" to allow companies to make unrestricted daily foreign currency transactions (in cash or trade instruments) while facilitating LBP cash management and storage in a market where cash in circulation has increased exponentially. Moreover, we provided financial support and procured foreign currency to our clients backed by Central Bank regulation, subsidy programs and the "Sayrafa" platform. Those measures have also supported the continuity of the vital flow of goods to Lebanon, despite the difficulty in obtaining confirmations by correspondent banks on letters of credit issued by Lebanese banks.

We made sure that all those new services and products are available on alternative delivery channels for a wider access to customers. The Bank has indeed implemented an end-to-end banking service for fresh money in branches and across its digital channels, offering the best service in the market with the best pricing. Our digital transformation also extended to Odea Bank in Turkey where we have been implementing a customer-focused strategy based on a "phygital" banking approach, in line with new generation banking approaches, which harmonises a digital experience coupled with physical services.

The last few years have been extremely challenging and disruptive for our operations and customers, as well as for the communities we serve. Priority focus continues to be given, more than ever, to improving governance and accountability. We are making sustainable progress on the Governance front, with a particular focus on the control and risk-based oversight role of the Board of Directors to accompany the particular requirements of the current challenging environment while mobilising the Bank's Executive, Control, and Oversight committees to ensure the continued effectiveness of our internal control framework. We continue to put a serious commitment and efforts to abide by our CSR principles in order to ensure sustainable application of the best corporate, social and environmental parameters across all our operations in Lebanon and abroad. The road ahead appears to be long and fraught with obstacles, but we remain confident in our ability to weather this storm and achieve the best possible outcome given the circumstances.

In closing, and on behalf of the Board of Directors, we would like to thank our customers for their continuous patience and understanding, our employees for their exemplary dedication, and our shareholders for their permanent support.

Samir N. Hanna

Chairman and Group CEO

4

5

BANK AUDI AT A GLANCE

BANK AUDI AT A GLANCE

USD 26.9 billion

Total assets

USD 8.4 BILLION

of assets under management underscoring the importance

of the Private Banking business line

7

Different countries

of presence

USD 4.7 billion

Total loans

to customers

191

845,000

Years of

Customers served through

banking experience

115 branches and 3,180 employees

USD 20.1 billion

Total customers'

deposits

ESMS

Environmental and Social

Management System integrated into

core credit decision since 2013

BANK AUDIANNUAL REPORT 2021

MAIN FINANCIAL INDICATORS 2021

2017

2018

2019

2020

2021

CAGR 17-21

Assets

43,752

47,201(3)

39,535

35,431

26,857

-11.49%

Loans to customers

16,294

13,267

10,350

6,136

4,743

-26.55%

Customers' deposits

33,451

31,956

29,594

21,528

20,101

-11.96%

Shareholders' equity

4,188

3,886

2,970

2,951

2,492

-12.17%

Net earnings

559

501

-602

-145

-184

-

Number of branches

203

201

213

125(4)

115

-13.24%

Number of staff

6,541

6,306

6,288

3,931

3,180

-16.50%

Placements and loan quality

Placements with Central Bank and banks(1)/Deposits

77.31%

100.44%

89.44%

97.42%

100.12%

Loans to deposits

48.71%

41.52%

34.97%

28.50%

23.59%

Credit-impaired/Gross loans(2)

3.88%

5.52%

13.12%

15.31%

13.33%

Loan loss provisions/Credit-impaired

(including allowance for ECL Stages 1 & 2)

116.36%

102.82%

85.28%

94.46%

115.06%

Loan loss provisions/Credit-impaired (including real

guarantees and allowance for ECL Stages 1 & 2)

167.58%

146.72%

145.05%

158.41%

141.16%

Net credit-impaired/Equity

7.15%

7.40%

19.98%

16.65%

9.98%

Allowance for ECL Stages 1 & 2/Net loans

2.50%

2.33%

3.56%

7.02%

7.61%

Capital adequacy

Equity/Assets

9.57%

8.23%

7.51%

8.33%

9.28%

Common equity Tier 1 ratio

10.51%

11.37%

6.61%

9.36%

10.04%

Capital adequacy ratio

16.93%

18.91%

11.33%

13.12%

14.52%

Profitability

Cost to income

51.18%

46.27%

45.72%

44.22%

40.71%

ROAA

1.06%

1.12%

-

ROACE

13.41%

14.00%

-

  1. Including CDs.
  2. After adoption of IFRS 9.
  3. Consolidated assets of Bank Audi would have reached USD 42.3 billion as at end-December 2018, after netting for comparison purposes.
  4. Excluding entities held for sale.

USD 775 million

USD 2.5 billion

Net profits in 2021(1)

Total shareholders'

equity

GRI STANDARDS

Pioneering the reporting

standards in the MENA region

COMMON EARNINGS PER SHARE

(USD)

1.31(2)

1.15

1.22(2)

1.03(1)

1.11(2)

2017

2018

2019

2020

2021

  1. Excluding net profits from discontinued operations.
  2. Adjusted to the one-off flows from the outset of the financial crisis in Lebanon.

REVENUES & NET EARNINGS

(USD Million)

1,509

1,494

1,370

1,253

1,034

559

501

609

775

489

2017

2018

2019(1)

2020(1)

2021(1)

Total revenues

Net earnings

  1. Adjusted to the one-off flows from the outset of the financial crisis in Lebanon.
  1. Adjusted to the one-off flows from the outset of the financial crisis in Lebanon.

6

7

TABLE OF CONTENTS

STATEMENT OF THE CHAIRMAN AND GROUP CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER

04

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

06

01

CORPORATE GOVERNANCE

10

1.0. CORPORATE GOVERNANCE FRAMEWORK

12

2.0. SHAREHOLDING STRUCTURE

13

3.0. CORPORATE STRUCTURE

14

4.0. GROUP HIGH LEVEL CHART

15

5.0. BOARD OF DIRECTORS

16

6.0. BIOGRAPHY OF THE HONORARY CHAIRMAN

18

7.0.

BIOGRAPHIES OF BOARD MEMBERS

18

8.0.

REMUNERATION POLICY AND PRACTICES

23

02

MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION

AND ANALYSIS

24

1.0. OVERVIEW OF BANK AUDI sal

26

2.0.

STRATEGY

27

3.0. OPERATING ENVIRONMENT

28

4.0. CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS

30

4.1.

Business Overview in 2021

30

4.2

Consolidated Financial Overview in 2021

34

4.3

Results of Operations

51

4.4. Results across Main Development Pillars

56

4.5. Principal Business Activities

60

5.0. EARNINGS ALLOCATION

62

6.0. RISK MANAGEMENT

63

6.1. Evolution of the Group's Risk Management Framework

63

6.2. Priorities for 2022

64

6.3. Credit Risk

64

6.4. ALM and Liquidity Risk Management

65

6.5. Non-financial Risks

66

7.0.

DEPLOYED RESOURCES

67

7.1.

Information Technology

67

7.2. Human Resources Development

67

8.0. COMPLIANCE

69

9.0.

CORPORATE SOCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

69

03

FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

72

RESOLUTIONS PROPOSED BY THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS TO THE

74

ANNUAL GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF SHAREHOLDERS

AUDITORS' REPORT

76

CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENT

82

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

83

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION

84

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOW

85

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY

86

NOTES TO THE CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

Notes' Index

88

Notes

89

90

8

BANK AUDI

ANNUAL REPORT 2021

04

MANAGEMENT

210

1.0. GROUP AND BANK AUDI SAL MANAGEMENT

212

Lebanon

212

2.0. ENTITIES' MANAGEMENT

214

2.1. Odea Bank A.Ş. - Turkey

214

2.2. BAPB Holding Limited - Cyprus

215

2.2.1. Banque Audi (Suisse) SA - Switzerland

216

2.2.2. Audi Capital (KSA) cjsc - Kingdom of Saudi Arabia

217

2.3. Other Entities

218

2.3.1. Bank Audi LLC - Qatar

218

2.3.2. Bank Audi France sa - France

219

2.3.3. SOLIFAC sal - Lebanon

220

05

ADDRESSES

222

1.0.

LEBANON

224

Bank Audi sal

224

SOLIFAC sal

226

2.0.

TURKEY

226

Odea Bank A.Ş.

226

3.0.

CYPRUS

227

BAPB Holding Limited

227

4.0. SWITZERLAND

227

Banque Audi (Suisse) SA

227

5.0.

SAUDI ARABIA

227

60.

Audi Capital (KSA) cjsc

227

QATAR

227

Bank Audi LLC

227

7.0.

FRANCE

227

Bank Audi France sa

227

8.0. UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

227

Bank Audi sal Representative Office

227

9

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Bank Audi SAL published this content on 03 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


© Publicnow 2022
