Bank Audi sal : Annual Report 2021

Quality of earnings: exerting efforts to attract low cost and stable funding in foreign entities, while maintaining relationships with good profile obligors with consistent and recurring returns and ancillary revenues. The aim is for foreign entities to continue to provide the Group with diversified income generation capacity. Continuous rationalisation of operating expenses targeting a lean organisational structure, improving operational efficiency and reducing cost structure to adapt to the changing operating environment and the level of revenue streams of the Group. Also, improving

Our main focus areas in 2021 revolved again around 1) meeting all the exceptional regulatory requirements issued by the Central Bank of Lebanon to address the situation in the country, 2) strengthening our foreign currency liquidity and managing international commitments, 3) consolidating domestic operations and continuing to de-risk and deleverage efforts, 4) ring- fencing foreign entities from Lebanon spill-over effects and 5) closely managing non-financial risks, focusing on litigation, compliance and cybersecurity risks. To that effect, we have adopted, early on in the crisis, a new direction focusing on six main pillars as follows:

Our welfare as an institution is predominantly predicted upon the conditions our countries of presence create. In light of the continued prevailing market uncertainties, particularly in Lebanon, with the absence of a government Reform Program and lack of clarity on loss distribution strategy, it remains extremely difficult to date to build an accurate future plan regarding the Bank's business model and its wider strategy. We continue to await a credible and comprehensive social, economic and financial reform program, that would aim to stabilise the economy based on specific time bound measures to be adopted by the Lebanese government and ratified by parliament. Meanwhile, the Bank continues to implement measures aiming at reinforcing its financial standing and strengthening its solvency and ability to withstand additional pressures.

The restrictive measures adopted by all Lebanese banks in relation to the withdrawal of funds and transfers abroad, are exposing all banks, including our Group, to increased litigation risk in Lebanon and abroad. Litigation risk is a common risk in the banking industry due to the nature of the business, and the Bank has an established remedial protocol to manage it. Claims against the Bank by certain depositors, when ruled in their favour, result in discrimination among depositors, particularly at the expense of other typically smaller depositors with the same right to their funds. Due to recent developments and the increasing trend in judgments ruled in favour of the plaintiffs and customers during 2021, we consider that they may affect negatively the offshore liquidity of the Group and its foreign assets in the absence of a formal capital control law to govern the transfers.

For nearly two and a half years now, Lebanon has been facing a very complex and unprecedented political, economic and financial crisis that has been ranked by the World Bank to be in the top three "most severe crises episodes globally since the mid-nineteenth century". The persistence of the crises in Lebanon and the prolonged inaction by the government have put the country into a deep recession, forced all Lebanese banks to apply various restrictive withdrawal measures, underscoring an unofficial capital control regime, and exerted severe pressures on the country's long lasting currency peg leading to a serious depletion of the country's FX reserves. The Global COVID-19 pandemic had also forced the country into multiple lock downs which had further exacerbated the impact of the crisis on the country as a whole, and more specifically on the impoverished. In our second main market, Turkey, we also witnessed increased political and economic volatility, leading to a steep currency devaluation and a corollary high inflation, along with the pandemic backdrop. While all this interconnected turmoil has had significantly disruptive ramifications on our Group and its activity, its effect on our customers, their businesses and the communities we serve has been far more reaching.

BANK AUDI ANNUAL REPORT 2021

So far, many measures along those lines have been implemented and a lot have been achieved, the details of which are enumerated in the following Management Discussion and Analysis. However, we are all conscious of the material uncertainties still governing the outlook of Lebanon and the repercussions of this lasting protracted multifaceted crisis we have been facing since October 2019, which continues to prevent Management from estimating in a true and fair manner, or within a reasonable timeframe and as per IFRS, the adverse impact of those matters on the Bank's financial position and equity. Only once these uncertainties are resolved that a definite, reasonable and credible Bank's strategy can be achieved, paving the way for a resumption of a normal banking activities.

On the financial front, and based on the official exchange rate of 1 USD = 1507.5 LBP, as published by the Central Bank of Lebanon, consolidated assets of Bank Audi stood at USD 26.9 billion as at end-December 2021, contracting by 24.2% relative to end-December 2020. The USD 8.6 billion assets decrease relates for the most part to the deconsolidation of our entities in Jordan, Iraq and Egypt, as well as to the effect of the 46% devaluation of the TRY versus USD, with assets of Lebanese entities having contracted by USD 0.8 billion over the same period. On the profitability level, Bank Audi registered a consolidated net loss of USD 184 million in 2021 compared to a net loss of USD 145 million in 2020. On a normalised basis, excluding the effect of the crisis, the Group continues to generate positive operating income. We have nonetheless decided to allocate all those recurrent operating profits to provisions while undertaking a number of remedial measures to face the crisis, which were translated in negative one-off flows at the income statement level. Those amounted to USD 959 million in 2021, USD 754 million in 2020 and USD 1.1 billion in 2019.

Meeting our customers' needs remains our main priority despite the challenges. Throughout the year 2021, we managed to successfully run the operations with no significant disruption by applying proactive measures, offering more services through digital channels and facilitating remote work. We have adapted as best we could to the rapidly changing conditions and factored in the frequent and wide-ranging regulatory developments with an aim to support clients' business continuity while ensuring adequate portfolio quality. We worked on offering an adapted product range be it fresh foreign currency or local currency to be able to cope with new market needs. This includes select lending in local currency and promoting the "External Account" to allow companies to make unrestricted daily foreign currency transactions (in cash or trade instruments) while facilitating LBP cash management and storage in a market where cash in circulation has increased exponentially. Moreover, we provided financial support and procured foreign currency to our clients backed by Central Bank regulation, subsidy programs and the "Sayrafa" platform. Those measures have also supported the continuity of the vital flow of goods to Lebanon, despite the difficulty in obtaining confirmations by correspondent banks on letters of credit issued by Lebanese banks.

We made sure that all those new services and products are available on alternative delivery channels for a wider access to customers. The Bank has indeed implemented an end-to-end banking service for fresh money in branches and across its digital channels, offering the best service in the market with the best pricing. Our digital transformation also extended to Odea Bank in Turkey where we have been implementing a customer-focused strategy based on a "phygital" banking approach, in line with new generation banking approaches, which harmonises a digital experience coupled with physical services.

The last few years have been extremely challenging and disruptive for our operations and customers, as well as for the communities we serve. Priority focus continues to be given, more than ever, to improving governance and accountability. We are making sustainable progress on the Governance front, with a particular focus on the control and risk-based oversight role of the Board of Directors to accompany the particular requirements of the current challenging environment while mobilising the Bank's Executive, Control, and Oversight committees to ensure the continued effectiveness of our internal control framework. We continue to put a serious commitment and efforts to abide by our CSR principles in order to ensure sustainable application of the best corporate, social and environmental parameters across all our operations in Lebanon and abroad. The road ahead appears to be long and fraught with obstacles, but we remain confident in our ability to weather this storm and achieve the best possible outcome given the circumstances.

In closing, and on behalf of the Board of Directors, we would like to thank our customers for their continuous patience and understanding, our employees for their exemplary dedication, and our shareholders for their permanent support.

Samir N. Hanna

Chairman and Group CEO