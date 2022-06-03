Log in
    AUDI   LB0000010415

BANK AUDI SAL

(AUDI)
End-of-day quote Beirut Stock Exchange  -  06-01
1.680 USD   -7.18%
09:12aBANK AUDI SAL : 9M 2022 Interim Report
PU
09:12aBANK AUDI SAL : Annual Report 2021
PU
09:12aBANK AUDI SAL : Financial Statements in LBP (316 KB)
PU
Bank Audi sal : Financial Statements in LBP (316 KB)

06/03/2022 | 09:12am EDT

06/03/2022 | 09:12am EDT
2022

Consolidated

Financial Highlights(1)

IN LEBANESE POUNDS

AT END-MARCH 2022

  • Persisting excessive uncertainties arising from a lasting financial crisis since 2019, preventing Management to estimate in a true and fair manner, and as per IFRS, the adverse impact of those matters on the Bank's financial position and equity, which it anticipates to be material.
  • On 20 May 2022, the Lebanese government adopted a resolution program, led by the IMF, paving the way for the long awaited restructuring plan. It still needs to be ratified by the Lebanese Parliament. Meanwhile, the Bank is continuing to implement measures aiming at reinforcing the Bank's financial standing, in accordance with laws and regulations.
  • Generation of an operating surplus that was fully allocated to cover one-off losses tied to the crisis, within an adopted policy of allocation of all recurrent profits to provisions and to cover exceptional losses until the dissipation of uncertainties.
  • Re-buildingan activity of external accounts, paving the way for the revival of traditional banking operations.

LBP 40,324

LBP 29,926

LBP 6,808

LBP 3,800

billion of

billion of

billion of total

billion of net

customers'

shareholders'

assets

loans

deposits

equity

(1)Disclaimer: the figures below were published to comply with regulatory publishing requirements for listed banks operating in Lebanon. They should not be relied upon for decision-making, and they should be read in conjunction with the full set of financial statements and related disclosures as published on the Bank's website (please refer to the 2021 Annual Report and to the Interim Report as at end-March 2022).

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION (UNAUDITED)ْْ

31/3/2022

31/12/2021

LBP Million

LBP Million

ASSETS

Cash and balances with central banks

19,550,081

18,917,582

Due from banks and financial institutions

2,734,443

2,680,674

Loans to banks and financial institutions and reverse repurchase agreements

97,842

127,877

Derivative financial instruments

198,404

287,067

Shares and participations at fair value through profit or loss

45,219

45,602

Debt instruments and other similar financial assets at fair value through profit or loss

250,416

115,436

Shares and participations at fair value through other comprehensive income

43,669

43,574

Debt instruments and other similar financial assets at fair value through other comprehensive income

1,088,926

1,121,306

Loans and advances to customers at amortised cost

6,739,894

7,079,127

Loans and advances to related parties at amortised cost(1)

67,842

70,485

Debtors by acceptances

24,794

55,891

Debt instruments classified at amortised cost(2)

6,867,666

7,284,909

Investments in associates

14,581

14,581

Property and equipment and right-of-use assets

578,591

589,211

Intangible assets

62,997

65,876

Assets taken in settlement of debts

126,725

131,662

Other assets

1,789,827

1,813,168

Goodwill

42,425

42,419

TOTAL ASSETS

40,324,342

40,486,447

  1. Loans granted to related parties against cash collateral amounted to LBP 6 billion.
  2. Includes an amount of LBP 89 billion with risk ceded to customers.

31/3/2022

31/12/2021

LBP Million

LBP Million

OFF-BALANCE SHEET

LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

LIABILITIES

Due to central banks

Due to banks and financial institutions and repurchase agreements Derivative financial instruments

Customers' deposits Deposits from related parties Engagements by acceptances Other liabilities

Provisions for risks and charges Subordinated loans and similar debts

TOTAL LIABILITIES

Shareholders' equity - Group share

Share capital - common shares

Share capital - preferred shares

Issue premium - common shares

Issue premium - preferred shares

Share capital and cash contribution to capital

Non-distributable reserves

Distributable reserves

Treasury shares

Accumulated losses - Retained earnings

Revaluation reserve of real estate

Other components of equity

Foreign currency translation reserve

Result of the period

Shareholders' equity - Group share

Non-controlling interests

TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

31/3/2022

31/12/2021

LBP Million

LBP Million

3,543,110 3,544,463

823,116 613,609

204,816 330,824

29,799,782 30,156,393

126,156 145,494

24,79455,891

464,647 367,752

300,807 283,557

1,237,430 1,232,271

36,730,254 36,730,254

982,859 982,859

10,02010,020

902,290 902,290

894,480 894,480

72,58672,586

1,870,347 1,869,717

496,533 496,533

(9,190)(9,190)

(376,791) (90,155)

262,533 262,001

(13,186) (84,261)

(1,389,936) (1,359,027)

(13,623) (285,751)

3,688,922 3,662,102

110,76294,091

3,799,684 3,756,193

Financing commitments

Financing commitments given to banks and financial institutions

292,193

254,229

Financing commitments given to customers

2,673,717

2,765,219

Bank guarantees

Guarantees given to banks and financial institutions

81,419

58,214

Guarantees received from banks and financial institutions

56,836

59,841

Guarantees given to customers

999,897

958,060

Guarantees received from customers

17,909,842

18,761,511

Foreign currencies forwards

Foreign currencies to receive

4,290,701

4,661,838

Foreign currencies to deliver

4,310,869

4,607,000

Commitments on term financial instruments

5,847,548

5,342,503

Fiduciary accounts

1,289,173

1,414,461

Under specific instructions

1,289,173

1,413,934

Under discretionary investments

-

527

Assets under management

10,739,358

11,146,548

Mutual funds

54,309

49,409

Bad debts written off during the year

7,463

3,597

TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

40,324,342

40,486,447

CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENT (UNAUDITED)

Interest and similar income

Less: tax on interest income

Interest and similar income, net of tax

Interest and similar expense

Net interest margin

Fee and commission income

Fee and commission expense

Net fee and commission

Net trading loss

Of which: interest income

Net loss on financial investments

Other operating income

Total operating income

Net impairment loss on financial assets Net operating income

Personnel expenses Other operating expenses

Depreciation of property and equipment and right-of-use assets Amortisation of intangible assets

Total operating expenses

Operating loss

Net loss on disposal of fixed assets

Loss before tax

Income tax

Loss after tax

Result of discontinued operations, net of tax

Loss for the period

Non-controlling interest Equity holders of the parent Basic and diluted loss per share LBP

Basic and diluted loss per share from continuing operations LBP

31/3/2022

31/3/2021

LBP Million

LBP Million

601,206 721,364

(45,574) (57,627)

555,632 663,737

(188,080) (274,165)

367,552 389,572

87,49960,842

(52,544) (100,626)

34,955 (39,784)

(13,414) (94,083)

2,233965

  1. (209)
    8,1556,609

396,520 262,105

(153,730) (86,296)

242,790 175,809

(124,604) (101,674)

(105,081) (57,847)

(10,150) (13,318)

(4,263)(5,041)

(244,098) (177,880)

(1,308)(2,071)

  1. (382)
    (1,503)(2,453)
    (9,454)(1,803)

(10,957)

(4,256)

-

4,256

(10,957)

-

2,666

1,986

(13,623)

(1,986)

(23)

-

(23)

(9)

HEADQUARTERS

BANK AUDI sal

Bank Audi Plaza, Bab Idriss P.O.Box: 11-2560 Beirut - LEBANON

Phone: +961 1 994000 Fax: +961 1 990555 contactus@bankaudi.com.lb - bankaudigroup.com

FOREIGN PRESENCE

• BANQUE AUDI (SUISSE) SA

Phone: +41 22 704 11 11 Fax: +41 22 704 11 00 - contactus.gva@bankaudipb.com - bankaudipb.com

Beirut Representative Office

Phone: +961 1 977 544 Fax: +961 1 980 535

• BANK AUDI FRANCE sa

Phone: +33 1 53 83 50 00

Fax: +33 1 42 56 09 74 - contactus@bankaudi.fr - bankaudi.fr

• AUDI CAPITAL (KSA) cjsc

Phone: +966 11 2199300

Fax: +966 11 4627942 - contactus@audicapital.com - audicapital.com

• BANK AUDI LLC (Qatar)

Phone: +974 44967365 Fax: +974 44967373 - contactus@bankaudi.com.qa

• ODEA BANK A.Ş.

Phone: +90 212 3048444 Fax: +90 212 3048445 - info@odeabank.com.tr - odeabank.com.tr

• BAPB HOLDING LIMITED

Phone: +357 22 465151 Fax: +357 22 379379 - p.sednaoui@bankaudipb.com - bankaudipb.com

  • BANK AUDI sal - ABU DHABI REP. OFFICE Phone: +971 2 6331180 Fax: +971 2 6336044 - contactus.abu-dhabi@bankaudipb.com - bankaudipb.com

FACTORING

• Solifac sal

Phone: +961 1 209200 Fax: +961 1 209205

Disclaimer

Bank Audi SAL published this content on 03 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 June 2022 13:11:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
