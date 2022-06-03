Bank Audi sal : Financial Statements in LBP (316 KB)
06/03/2022 | 09:12am EDT
2022
Consolidated
Financial Highlights(1)
IN LEBANESE POUNDS
AT END-MARCH 2022
Persisting excessive uncertainties arising from a lasting financial crisis since 2019, preventing Management to estimate in a true and fair manner, and as per IFRS, the adverse impact of those matters on the Bank's financial position and equity, which it anticipates to be material.
On 20 May 2022, the Lebanese government adopted a resolution program, led by the IMF, paving the way for the long awaited restructuring plan. It still needs to be ratified by the Lebanese Parliament. Meanwhile, the Bank is continuing to implement measures aiming at reinforcing the Bank's financial standing, in accordance with laws and regulations.
Generation of an operating surplus that was fully allocated to cover one-off losses tied to the crisis, within an adopted policy of allocation of all recurrent profits to provisions and to cover exceptional losses until the dissipation of uncertainties.
Re-buildingan activity of external accounts, paving the way for the revival of traditional banking operations.
LBP 40,324
LBP 29,926
LBP 6,808
LBP 3,800
billion of
billion of
billion of total
billion of net
customers'
shareholders'
assets
loans
deposits
equity
(1)Disclaimer: the figures below were published to comply with regulatory publishing requirements for listed banks operating in Lebanon. They should not be relied upon for decision-making, and they should be read in conjunction with the full set of financial statements and related disclosures as published on the Bank's website (please refer to the 2021 Annual Report and to the Interim Report as at end-March 2022).
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION (UNAUDITED)ْْ
31/3/2022
31/12/2021
LBP Million
LBP Million
ASSETS
Cash and balances with central banks
19,550,081
18,917,582
Due from banks and financial institutions
2,734,443
2,680,674
Loans to banks and financial institutions and reverse repurchase agreements
97,842
127,877
Derivative financial instruments
198,404
287,067
Shares and participations at fair value through profit or loss
45,219
45,602
Debt instruments and other similar financial assets at fair value through profit or loss
250,416
115,436
Shares and participations at fair value through other comprehensive income
43,669
43,574
Debt instruments and other similar financial assets at fair value through other comprehensive income
1,088,926
1,121,306
Loans and advances to customers at amortised cost
6,739,894
7,079,127
Loans and advances to related parties at amortised cost(1)
67,842
70,485
Debtors by acceptances
24,794
55,891
Debt instruments classified at amortised cost(2)
6,867,666
7,284,909
Investments in associates
14,581
14,581
Property and equipment and right-of-use assets
578,591
589,211
Intangible assets
62,997
65,876
Assets taken in settlement of debts
126,725
131,662
Other assets
1,789,827
1,813,168
Goodwill
42,425
42,419
TOTAL ASSETS
40,324,342
40,486,447
Loans granted to related parties against cash collateral amounted to LBP 6 billion.
Includes an amount of LBP 89 billion with risk ceded to customers.
31/3/2022
31/12/2021
LBP Million
LBP Million
OFF-BALANCE SHEET
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
LIABILITIES
Due to central banks
Due to banks and financial institutions and repurchase agreements Derivative financial instruments
Customers' deposits Deposits from related parties Engagements by acceptances Other liabilities
Provisions for risks and charges Subordinated loans and similar debts
TOTAL LIABILITIES
Shareholders' equity - Group share
Share capital - common shares
Share capital - preferred shares
Issue premium - common shares
Issue premium - preferred shares
Share capital and cash contribution to capital
Non-distributable reserves
Distributable reserves
Treasury shares
Accumulated losses - Retained earnings
Revaluation reserve of real estate
Other components of equity
Foreign currency translation reserve
Result of the period
Shareholders' equity - Group share
Non-controlling interests
TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
31/3/2022
31/12/2021
LBP Million
LBP Million
3,543,110 3,544,463
823,116 613,609
204,816 330,824
29,799,782 30,156,393
126,156 145,494
24,79455,891
464,647 367,752
300,807 283,557
1,237,430 1,232,271
36,730,254 36,730,254
982,859 982,859
10,02010,020
902,290 902,290
894,480 894,480
72,58672,586
1,870,347 1,869,717
496,533 496,533
(9,190)(9,190)
(376,791) (90,155)
262,533 262,001
(13,186) (84,261)
(1,389,936) (1,359,027)
(13,623) (285,751)
3,688,922 3,662,102
110,76294,091
3,799,684 3,756,193
Financing commitments
Financing commitments given to banks and financial institutions
292,193
254,229
Financing commitments given to customers
2,673,717
2,765,219
Bank guarantees
Guarantees given to banks and financial institutions
81,419
58,214
Guarantees received from banks and financial institutions
56,836
59,841
Guarantees given to customers
999,897
958,060
Guarantees received from customers
17,909,842
18,761,511
Foreign currencies forwards
Foreign currencies to receive
4,290,701
4,661,838
Foreign currencies to deliver
4,310,869
4,607,000
Commitments on term financial instruments
5,847,548
5,342,503
Fiduciary accounts
1,289,173
1,414,461
Under specific instructions
1,289,173
1,413,934
Under discretionary investments
-
527
Assets under management
10,739,358
11,146,548
Mutual funds
54,309
49,409
Bad debts written off during the year
7,463
3,597
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
40,324,342
40,486,447
CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENT (UNAUDITED)
Interest and similar income
Less: tax on interest income
Interest and similar income, net of tax
Interest and similar expense
Net interest margin
Fee and commission income
Fee and commission expense
Net fee and commission
Net trading loss
Of which: interest income
Net loss on financial investments
Other operating income
Total operating income
Net impairment loss on financial assets Net operating income
Personnel expenses Other operating expenses
Depreciation of property and equipment and right-of-use assets Amortisation of intangible assets
Total operating expenses
Operating loss
Net loss on disposal of fixed assets
Loss before tax
Income tax
Loss after tax
Result of discontinued operations, net of tax
Loss for the period
Non-controlling interest Equity holders of the parent Basic and diluted loss per share LBP
Basic and diluted loss per share from continuing operations LBP
31/3/2022
31/3/2021
LBP Million
LBP Million
601,206 721,364
(45,574) (57,627)
555,632 663,737
(188,080) (274,165)
367,552 389,572
87,49960,842
(52,544) (100,626)
34,955 (39,784)
(13,414) (94,083)
2,233965
(209)
8,1556,609
396,520 262,105
(153,730) (86,296)
242,790 175,809
(124,604) (101,674)
(105,081) (57,847)
(10,150) (13,318)
(4,263)(5,041)
(244,098) (177,880)
(1,308)(2,071)
(382)
(1,503)(2,453)
(9,454)(1,803)
(10,957)
(4,256)
-
4,256
(10,957)
-
2,666
1,986
(13,623)
(1,986)
(23)
-
(23)
(9)
HEADQUARTERS
BANK AUDI sal
Bank Audi Plaza, Bab Idriss P.O.Box: 11-2560 Beirut - LEBANON