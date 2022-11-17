Bank Audi sal : Financial Statements in LBP (348 KB)

Persisting excessive uncertainties arising from a lasting financial crisis since 2019, preventing Management to estimate in a true and fair manner, and as per IFRS, the adverse impact of those matters on the Bank's financial position and equity, which it anticipates to be material.

Following the government's adoption of a resolution program in May 2022, Lebanon approved lately changes to the banking secrecy law, demanded by the IMF before it agrees to the long awaited restructuring plan. The resolution program still needs to be ratified by the Lebanese parliament. Meanwhile, the Bank is continuing to implement measures aiming at reinforcing its financial standing, in accordance with laws and regulations.