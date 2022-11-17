Bank Audi sal : Financial Statements in LBP (348 KB)
2022
Consolidated
Financial Highlights(1)
IN LEBANESE POUNDS
AT END-SEPTEMBER 2022
Persisting excessive uncertainties arising from a lasting financial crisis since 2019, preventing Management to estimate in a true and fair manner, and as per IFRS, the adverse impact of those matters on the Bank's financial position and equity, which it anticipates to be material.
Following the government's adoption of a resolution program in May 2022, Lebanon approved lately changes to the banking secrecy law, demanded by the IMF before it agrees to the long awaited restructuring plan. The resolution program still needs to be ratified by the Lebanese parliament. Meanwhile, the Bank is continuing to implement measures aiming at reinforcing its financial standing, in accordance with laws and regulations.
Generation of an operating surplus that was fully allocated to cover one-off losses tied to the crisis, within an adopted policy of allocation of all recurrent profits to provisions, and to cover exceptional losses until the dissipation of uncertainties.
Re-buildingan activity of external accounts, paving the way for the revival of traditional banking operations.
LBP 37,185
LBP 28,990
LBP 6,181
LBP 2,424
billion of
billion of net
billion of
billion of total
customers'
loans
shareholders'
assets
deposits
equity
Disclaimer: the figures below were published to comply with regulatory publishing requirements for listed banks operating in Lebanon. They should not be relied upon for decision-making, and they should be read in conjunction with the full set of financial statements and related disclosures as published on the Bank's website (please refer to the 2021 Annual Report and to the Interim Report as at end-September 2022).
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION (UNAUDITED)
30/9/2022
31/12/2021
LBP Million
LBP Million
ASSETS
Cash and balances with central banks
17,275,911
18,917,582
Due from banks and financial institutions
2,631,369
2,680,674
Loans to banks and financial institutions and reverse repurchase agreements
125,366
127,877
Derivative financial instruments
180,574
287,067
Shares and participations at fair value through profit or loss
43,712
45,602
Debt instruments and other similar financial assets at fair value through profit or loss
165,124
115,436
Shares and participations at fair value through other comprehensive income
42,090
43,574
Debt instruments and other similar financial assets at fair value through other comprehensive income
860,255
1,121,306
Loans and advances to customers at amortised cost
6,115,229
7,079,127
Loans and advances to related parties at amortised cost(1)
65,396
70,485
Debtors by acceptances
30,352
55,891
Debt instruments classified at amortised cost(2)
6,836,996
7,284,909
Investments in associates
15,787
14,581
Property and equipment and right-of-use assets
555,526
589,211
Intangible assets
53,980
65,876
Assets taken in settlement of debts
175,408
131,662
Other assets
1,969,495
1,813,168
Goodwill
42,470
42,419
TOTAL ASSETS
37,185,040
40,486,447
Loans granted to related parties against cash collateral amounted to LBP 4 billion.
Includes an amount of LBP 17 billion with risk ceded to customers.
30/9/2022
31/12/2021
LBP Million
LBP Million
OFF-BALANCE SHEET
Financing commitments
Financing commitments given to banks and financial institutions
150,484
254,229
Financing commitments given to customers
2,307,028
2,765,219
Bank guarantees
Guarantees given to banks and financial institutions
85,321
58,214
Guarantees received from banks and financial institutions
50,690
59,841
Guarantees given to customers
994,241
958,060
Guarantees received from customers
15,954,856
18,761,511
Foreign currencies forwards
Foreign currencies to receive
3,334,405
4,661,838
Foreign currencies to deliver
3,283,924
4,607,000
Commitments on term financial instruments
4,096,078
5,342,503
Fiduciary accounts
1,698,200
1,414,461
Under specific instructions
1,693,189
1,413,934
Under discretionary investments
5,011
527
Assets under management
9,173,694
11,146,548
Mutual funds
44,300
49,409
Bad debts written off during the year
28,477
3,597
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
LIABILITIES
Due to central banks
Due to banks and financial institutions and repurchase agreements Derivative financial instruments
Customers' deposits Deposits from related parties Engagements by acceptances Other liabilities
Provisions for risks and charges Subordinated loans and similar debts
TOTAL LIABILITIES
Shareholders' equity - Group share
Share capital - common shares
Share capital - preferred shares
Issue premium - common shares
Issue premium - preferred shares
Share capital and cash contribution to capital
Non-distributable reserves
Distributable reserves
Treasury shares
Accumulated losses
Revaluation reserve of real estate
Other components of equity
Foreign currency translation reserves
Result of the period
Shareholders' equity - Group share
Non-controlling interests
TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
30/9/2022
31/12/2021
LBP Million
LBP Million
3,407,183 3,544,463
711,249613,609
85,648330,824
28,880,694 30,156,393
109,235145,494
30,35255,891
405,351367,752
315,683283,557
815,650 1,232,271
34,761,045 36,730,254
982,859982,859
10,02010,020
902,290902,290
894,480894,480
72,58672,586
2,516,693 1,869,717
17,270496,533
(9,190)(9,190)
(541,639)(90,155)
261,895262,001
(43,592)(84,261)
(1,495,103) (1,359,027)
(1,239,013) (285,751)
2,329,556 3,662,102
94,43994,091
2,423,995 3,756,193
37,185,040 40,486,447
CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENT (UNAUDITED)
Interest and similar income
Less: tax on interest income
Interest and similar income, net of tax
Interest and similar expense
Net interest margin
Fee and commission income
Fee and commission expense
Net fee and commission
Net trading loss
Of which: interest income
Net loss on financial investments
Other operating income
Total operating (loss) income
Net impairment recovery (loss) on financial assets Net operating (expense) income
Personnel expenses Other operating expenses
Depreciation of property and equipment and right-of-use assets Amortisation of intangible assets
Total operating expenses
Operating loss
Gain from associates under equity method
Net loss on disposal of fixed assets
Loss before tax
Income tax
Loss after tax
Result of discontinued operations, net of tax
Loss for the period
Non-controlling interest Equity holders of the parent Basic and diluted loss per share LBP
Basic and diluted loss per share from continuing operations LBP
