Bank Audi sal : Financial Statements in USD (318 KB)

06/03/2022 | 09:12am EDT
2022

Consolidated

Financial Highlights(1)

IN US DOLLARS

AT END-MARCH 2022

  • Persisting excessive uncertainties arising from a lasting financial crisis since 2019, preventing Management to estimate in a true and fair manner, and as per IFRS, the adverse impact of those matters on the Bank's financial position and equity, which it anticipates to be material.
  • On 20 May 2022, the Lebanese government adopted a resolution program, led by the IMF, paving the way for the long awaited restructuring plan. It still needs to be ratified by the Lebanese Parliament. Meanwhile, the Bank is continuing to implement measures aiming at reinforcing the Bank's financial standing, in accordance with laws and regulations.
  • Generation of an operating surplus that was fully allocated to cover one-off losses tied to the crisis, within an adopted policy of allocation of all recurrent profits to provisions and to cover exceptional losses until the dissipation of uncertainties.
  • Re-buildingan activity of external accounts, paving the way for the revival of traditional banking operations.

USD 26.7

USD 19.9

USD 4.5

USD 2.5

billion of

billion of

billion of total

billion of net

customers'

shareholders'

assets

loans

deposits

equity

(1)Disclaimer: the figures below were published to comply with regulatory publishing requirements for listed banks operating in Lebanon. They should not be relied upon for decision-making, and they should be read in conjunction with the full set of financial statements and related disclosures as published on the Bank's website (please refer to the 2021 Annual Report and to the Interim Report as at end-March 2022).

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION (UNAUDITED)

31/3/2022

31/12/2021

USD Thousands

USD Thousands

ASSETS

Cash and balances with central banks

12,968,545

12,548,976

Due from banks and financial institutions

1,813,893

1,778,225

Loans to banks and financial institutions and reverse repurchase agreements

64,903

84,827

Derivative financial instruments

131,611

190,426

Shares and participations at fair value through profit or loss

29,996

30,250

Debt instruments and other similar financial assets at fair value through profit or loss

166,113

76,574

Shares and participations at fair value through other comprehensive income

28,968

28,905

Debt instruments and other similar financial assets at fair value through other comprehensive income

722,339

743,818

Loans and advances to customers at amortised cost

4,470,908

4,695,938

Loans and advances to related parties at amortised cost(1)

45,003

46,756

Debtors by acceptances

16,447

37,075

Debt instruments classified at amortised cost(2)

4,555,666

4,832,444

Investments in associates

9,672

9,672

Property and equipment and right-of-use assets

383,808

390,853

Intangible assets

41,789

43,699

Assets taken in settlement of debts

84,063

87,338

Other assets

1,187,282

1,202,765

Goodwill

28,143

28,139

TOTAL ASSETS

26,749,149

26,856,680

  1. Loans granted to related parties against cash collateral amounted to USD 4 million.
  2. Includes an amount of USD 59 million with risk ceded to customers.

31/3/2022

31/12/2021

USD Thousands

USD Thousands

OFF-BALANCE SHEET

Financing commitments

Financing commitments given to banks and financial institutions

193,826

168,643

Financing commitments given to customers

1,773,610

1,834,308

Bank guarantees

-

-

LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

LIABILITIES

Due to central banks

Due to banks and financial institutions and repurchase agreements Derivative financial instruments

Customers' deposits Deposits from related parties

Debt issued and other borrowed funds Engagements by acceptances

Other liabilities

Provisions for risks and charges Subordinated loans and similar debts

TOTAL LIABILITIES

Shareholders' equity - Group share

Share capital - common shares

Share capital - preferred shares

Issue premium - common shares

Issue premium - preferred shares

Share capital and cash contribution to capital

Non-distributable reserves

Distributable reserves

Treasury shares

Accumulated losses - Retained earnings

Revaluation reserve of real estate

Other components of equity

Foreign currency translation reserves

Reserves related to assets held for sale

Result of the period

Shareholders' equity - Group share

Non-controlling interests

TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

31/3/2022

31/12/2021

USD Thousands

USD Thousands

2,350,322

2,351,219

546,014

407,037

135,865

219,452

19,767,683

20,004,241

83,686

96,513

-

-

16,447

37,075

308,223

243,948

199,540

188,098

820,849

817,427

24,228,629

24,365,010

651,979

651,979

6,647

6,647

598,534

598,534

593,353

593,353

48,150

48,150

1,240,695

1,240,277

329,375

329,375

(6,096)

(6,096)

(249,944)

(59,805)

174,151

173,798

(8,747)

(55,895)

(922,014)

(901,510)

-

-

(9,037)

(189,553)

2,447,046

2,429,254

73,474

62,416

2,520,520

2,491,670

Guarantees given to banks and financial institutions

54,009

38,616

Guarantees received from banks and financial institutions

37,702

39,696

Guarantees given to customers

663,282

635,529

Guarantees received from customers

11,880,492

12,445,447

Foreign currencies forwards

-

-

Foreign currencies to receive

2,846,236

3,092,430

Foreign currencies to deliver

2,859,615

3,056,053

Commitments on term financial instruments

3,878,970

3,543,949

Fiduciary accounts

855,173

938,283

Under specific instructions

855,173

937,933

Under discretionary investments

-

350

Assets under management

7,123,952

7,394,062

Mutual funds

36,026

32,775

Bad debts written off during the year

4,951

2,386

TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

26,749,149

26,856,680

CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENT (UNAUDITED)

Interest and similar income

Less: tax on interest income

Interest and similar income, net of tax

Interest and similar expense

Net interest margin

Fee and commission income

Fee and commission expense

Net fee and commission

Net trading loss

Of which: interest income

Net loss on financial investments

Other operating income

Total operating income

Net impairment loss on financial assets Net operating income

Personnel expenses Other operating expenses

Depreciation of property and equipment and right-of-use assets Amortisation of intangible assets

Total operating expenses

Operating loss

Net loss on disposal of fixed assets

Loss before tax

Income tax

Loss after tax

Result of discontinued operations, net of tax

Loss for the period

Non-controlling interest

Equity holders of the parent

Basic and diluted loss per share USD

Basic and diluted loss per share from continuing operations USD

31/3/2022

31/3/2021

USD Thousands

USD Thousands

398,810 478,517

(30,232) (38,227)

368,578 440,290

(124,763) (181,867)

243,815 258,423

58,04240,360

(34,855) (66,750)

23,187 (26,390)

(8,898) (62,410)

1,481640

  1. (139)
    5,4104,384

263,031 173,868

(101,977) (57,244)

161,054 116,624

(82,656) (67,445)

(69,705) (38,373)

(6,733)(8,834)

(2,828)(3,344)

(161,922) (117,996)

  1. (1,372)
  1. (253)
  1. (1,625)
    (6,271)(1,198)

(7,268)

(2,823)

-

2,823

(7,268)

-

1,769

1,317

(9,037)

(1,317)

(0.02)

-

(0.02)

(0.01)

HEADQUARTERS

BANK AUDI sal

Bank Audi Plaza, Bab Idriss

P.O.Box: 11-2560 Beirut - LEBANON

Phone: +961 1 994000 Fax: +961 1 990555 contactus@bankaudi.com.lb - bankaudigroup.com

FOREIGN PRESENCE

• BANQUE AUDI (SUISSE) SA

Phone: +41 22 704 11 11 Fax: +41 22 704 11 00 - contactus.gva@bankaudipb.com - bankaudipb.com

Beirut Representative Office

Phone: +961 1 977 544 Fax: +961 1 980 535

• BANK AUDI FRANCE sa

Phone: +33 1 53 83 50 00

Fax: +33 1 42 56 09 74 - contactus@bankaudi.fr - bankaudi.fr

• AUDI CAPITAL (KSA) cjsc

Phone: +966 11 2199300

Fax: +966 11 4627942 - contactus@audicapital.com - audicapital.com

• BANK AUDI LLC (Qatar)

Phone: +974 44967365 Fax: +974 44967373 - contactus@bankaudi.com.qa

• ODEA BANK A.Ş.

Phone: +90 212 3048444 Fax: +90 212 3048445 - info@odeabank.com.tr - odeabank.com.tr

• BAPB HOLDING LIMITED

Phone: +357 22 465151 Fax: +357 22 379379 - p.sednaoui@bankaudipb.com - bankaudipb.com

  • BANK AUDI sal - ABU DHABI REP. OFFICE Phone: +971 2 6331180 Fax: +971 2 6336044 - contactus.abu-dhabi@bankaudipb.com - bankaudipb.com

FACTORING

• Solifac sal

Phone: +961 1 209200 Fax: +961 1 209205

Disclaimer

Bank Audi SAL published this content on 03 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 June 2022 13:11:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 499 B 331 M 331 M
Net income 2020 -225 147 M -149 M -149 M
Net cash 2020 507 B 336 M 336 M
P/E ratio 2020 0,00x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 1 489 B 987 M 987 M
EV / Sales 2019 -4,40x
EV / Sales 2020 1,18x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 37,6%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Samir N. Hanna General Manager & Director
Mahmoud A. Kurdy Chief Financial Officer
Marwan S. Barakat Group Chief Economist & Head-Research
Marcelle R. Attar Head-Information technology
Hassan A. Saleh Chief Operating Officer
