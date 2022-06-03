Bank Audi sal : Financial Statements in USD (318 KB)
2022
Consolidated
Financial Highlights(1)
IN US DOLLARS
AT END-MARCH 2022
Persisting excessive uncertainties arising from a lasting financial crisis since 2019, preventing Management to estimate in a true and fair manner, and as per IFRS, the adverse impact of those matters on the Bank's financial position and equity, which it anticipates to be material.
On 20 May 2022, the Lebanese government adopted a resolution program, led by the IMF, paving the way for the long awaited restructuring plan. It still needs to be ratified by the Lebanese Parliament. Meanwhile, the Bank is continuing to implement measures aiming at reinforcing the Bank's financial standing, in accordance with laws and regulations.
Generation of an operating surplus that was fully allocated to cover one-off losses tied to the crisis, within an adopted policy of allocation of all recurrent profits to provisions and to cover exceptional losses until the dissipation of uncertainties.
Re-buildingan activity of external accounts, paving the way for the revival of traditional banking operations.
USD 26.7
USD 19.9
USD 4.5
USD 2.5
billion of
billion of
billion of total
billion of net
customers'
shareholders'
assets
loans
deposits
equity
(1)Disclaimer: the figures below were published to comply with regulatory publishing requirements for listed banks operating in Lebanon. They should not be relied upon for decision-making, and they should be read in conjunction with the full set of financial statements and related disclosures as published on the Bank's website (please refer to the 2021 Annual Report and to the Interim Report as at end-March 2022).
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION (UNAUDITED)
31/3/2022
31/12/2021
USD Thousands
USD Thousands
ASSETS
Cash and balances with central banks
12,968,545
12,548,976
Due from banks and financial institutions
1,813,893
1,778,225
Loans to banks and financial institutions and reverse repurchase agreements
64,903
84,827
Derivative financial instruments
131,611
190,426
Shares and participations at fair value through profit or loss
29,996
30,250
Debt instruments and other similar financial assets at fair value through profit or loss
166,113
76,574
Shares and participations at fair value through other comprehensive income
28,968
28,905
Debt instruments and other similar financial assets at fair value through other comprehensive income
722,339
743,818
Loans and advances to customers at amortised cost
4,470,908
4,695,938
Loans and advances to related parties at amortised cost(1)
45,003
46,756
Debtors by acceptances
16,447
37,075
Debt instruments classified at amortised cost(2)
4,555,666
4,832,444
Investments in associates
9,672
9,672
Property and equipment and right-of-use assets
383,808
390,853
Intangible assets
41,789
43,699
Assets taken in settlement of debts
84,063
87,338
Other assets
1,187,282
1,202,765
Goodwill
28,143
28,139
TOTAL ASSETS
26,749,149
26,856,680
Loans granted to related parties against cash collateral amounted to USD 4 million.
Includes an amount of USD 59 million with risk ceded to customers.
31/3/2022
31/12/2021
USD Thousands
USD Thousands
OFF-BALANCE SHEET
Financing commitments
Financing commitments given to banks and financial institutions
193,826
168,643
Financing commitments given to customers
1,773,610
1,834,308
Bank guarantees
-
-
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
LIABILITIES
Due to central banks
Due to banks and financial institutions and repurchase agreements Derivative financial instruments
Customers' deposits Deposits from related parties
Debt issued and other borrowed funds Engagements by acceptances
Other liabilities
Provisions for risks and charges Subordinated loans and similar debts
TOTAL LIABILITIES
Shareholders' equity - Group share
Share capital - common shares
Share capital - preferred shares
Issue premium - common shares
Issue premium - preferred shares
Share capital and cash contribution to capital
Non-distributable reserves
Distributable reserves
Treasury shares
Accumulated losses - Retained earnings
Revaluation reserve of real estate
Other components of equity
Foreign currency translation reserves
Reserves related to assets held for sale
Result of the period
Shareholders' equity - Group share
Non-controlling interests
TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
31/3/2022
31/12/2021
USD Thousands
USD Thousands
2,350,322
2,351,219
546,014
407,037
135,865
219,452
19,767,683
20,004,241
83,686
96,513
-
-
16,447
37,075
308,223
243,948
199,540
188,098
820,849
817,427
24,228,629
24,365,010
651,979
651,979
6,647
6,647
598,534
598,534
593,353
593,353
48,150
48,150
1,240,695
1,240,277
329,375
329,375
(6,096)
(6,096)
(249,944)
(59,805)
174,151
173,798
(8,747)
(55,895)
(922,014)
(901,510)
-
-
(9,037)
(189,553)
2,447,046
2,429,254
73,474
62,416
2,520,520
2,491,670
Guarantees given to banks and financial institutions
54,009
38,616
Guarantees received from banks and financial institutions
37,702
39,696
Guarantees given to customers
663,282
635,529
Guarantees received from customers
11,880,492
12,445,447
Foreign currencies forwards
-
-
Foreign currencies to receive
2,846,236
3,092,430
Foreign currencies to deliver
2,859,615
3,056,053
Commitments on term financial instruments
3,878,970
3,543,949
Fiduciary accounts
855,173
938,283
Under specific instructions
855,173
937,933
Under discretionary investments
-
350
Assets under management
7,123,952
7,394,062
Mutual funds
36,026
32,775
Bad debts written off during the year
4,951
2,386
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
26,749,149
26,856,680
CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENT (UNAUDITED)
Interest and similar income
Less: tax on interest income
Interest and similar income, net of tax
Interest and similar expense
Net interest margin
Fee and commission income
Fee and commission expense
Net fee and commission
Net trading loss
Of which: interest income
Net loss on financial investments
Other operating income
Total operating income
Net impairment loss on financial assets Net operating income
Personnel expenses Other operating expenses
Depreciation of property and equipment and right-of-use assets Amortisation of intangible assets
Total operating expenses
Operating loss
Net loss on disposal of fixed assets
Loss before tax
Income tax
Loss after tax
Result of discontinued operations, net of tax
Loss for the period
Non-controlling interest
Equity holders of the parent
Basic and diluted loss per share USD
Basic and diluted loss per share from continuing operations USD