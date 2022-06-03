Bank Audi sal : Financial Statements in USD (318 KB)

2022

Consolidated

Financial Highlights(1)

IN US DOLLARS

AT END-MARCH 2022

Persisting excessive uncertainties arising from a lasting financial crisis since 2019, preventing Management to estimate in a true and fair manner, and as per IFRS, the adverse impact of those matters on the Bank's financial position and equity, which it anticipates to be material.

On 20 May 2022, the Lebanese government adopted a resolution program, led by the IMF, paving the way for the long awaited restructuring plan. It still needs to be ratified by the Lebanese Parliament. Meanwhile, the Bank is continuing to implement measures aiming at reinforcing the Bank's financial standing, in accordance with laws and regulations.

Generation of an operating surplus that was fully allocated to cover one-off losses tied to the crisis, within an adopted policy of allocation of all recurrent profits to provisions and to cover exceptional losses until the dissipation of uncertainties.

USD 26.7 USD 19.9 USD 4.5 USD 2.5 billion of billion of billion of total billion of net customers' shareholders' assets loans deposits equity

(1)Disclaimer: the figures below were published to comply with regulatory publishing requirements for listed banks operating in Lebanon. They should not be relied upon for decision-making, and they should be read in conjunction with the full set of financial statements and related disclosures as published on the Bank's website (please refer to the 2021 Annual Report and to the Interim Report as at end-March 2022).