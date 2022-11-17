Bank Audi sal : Financial Statements in USD (350 KB)
11/17/2022 | 09:09am EST
2022
Consolidated
Financial Highlights(1)
IN US DOLLARS
AT END-SEPTEMBER 2022
Persisting excessive uncertainties arising from a lasting financial crisis since 2019, preventing Management to estimate in a true and fair manner, and as per IFRS, the adverse impact of those matters on the Bank's financial position and equity, which it anticipates to be material.
Following the government's adoption of a resolution program in May 2022, Lebanon approved lately changes to the banking secrecy law, demanded by the IMF before it agrees to the long awaited restructuring plan. The resolution program still needs to be ratified by the Lebanese parliament. Meanwhile, the Bank is continuing to implement measures aiming at reinforcing its financial standing, in accordance with laws and regulations.
Generation of an operating surplus that was fully allocated to cover one-off losses tied to the crisis, within an adopted policy of allocation of all recurrent profits to provisions, and to cover exceptional losses until the dissipation of uncertainties.
Re-buildingan activity of external accounts, paving the way for the revival of traditional banking operations.
USD 24.7
USD 19.2
USD 4.1
USD 1.6
billion of
billion of net
billion of
billion of total
customers'
loans to
shareholders'
assets
deposits
customers
equity
Disclaimer: the figures below were published to comply with regulatory publishing requirements for listed banks operating in Lebanon. They should not be relied upon for decision-making, and they should be read in conjunction with the full set of financial statements and related disclosures as published on the Bank's website (please refer to the 2021 Annual Report and to the Interim Report as at end-September 2022).
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION (UNAUDITED)
30/9/2022
31/12/2021
USD Thousands
USD Thousands
ASSETS
Cash and balances with central banks
11,459,974
12,548,976
Due from banks and financial institutions
1,745,518
1,778,225
Loans to banks and financial institutions and reverse repurchase agreements
83,162
84,827
Derivative financial instruments
119,784
190,426
Shares and participations at fair value through profit or loss
28,996
30,250
Debt instruments and other similar financial assets at fair value through profit or loss
109,535
76,574
Shares and participations at fair value through other comprehensive income
27,920
28,905
Debt instruments and other similar financial assets at fair value through other comprehensive income
570,650
743,818
Loans and advances to customers at amortised cost
4,056,537
4,695,938
Loans and advances to related parties at amortised cost(1)
43,380
46,756
Debtors by acceptances
20,134
37,075
Debt instruments classified at amortised cost(2)
4,535,321
4,832,444
Investments in associates
10,472
9,672
Property and equipment and right-of-use assets
368,508
390,853
Intangible assets
35,808
43,699
Assets taken in settlement of debts
116,357
87,338
Other assets
1,306,464
1,202,765
Goodwill
28,172
28,139
TOTAL ASSETS
24,666,692
26,856,680
Loans granted to related parties against cash collateral amounted to USD 3 million.
Includes an amount of USD 11 million with risk ceded to customers.
30/9/2022
31/12/2021
USD Thousands
USD Thousands
OFF-BALANCE SHEET
Financing commitments
Financing commitments given to banks and financial institutions
99,824
168,643
Financing commitments given to customers
1,530,367
1,834,308
Bank guarantees
Guarantees given to banks and financial institutions
56,598
38,616
Guarantees received from banks and financial institutions
33,625
39,696
Guarantees given to customers
659,530
635,529
Guarantees received from customers
10,583,652
12,445,447
Foreign currencies forwards
Foreign currencies to receive
2,211,877
3,092,430
Foreign currencies to deliver
2,178,391
3,056,053
Commitments on term financial instruments
2,717,133
3,543,949
Fiduciary accounts
1,126,501
938,283
Under specific instructions
1,123,177
937,933
Under discretionary investments
3,324
350
Assets under management
6,085,369
7,394,062
Mutual funds
29,386
32,775
Bad debts written off during the year
18,890
2,386
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
LIABILITIES
Due to central banks
Due to banks and financial institutions and repurchase agreements Derivative financial instruments
Customers' deposits Deposits from related parties Engagements by acceptances Other liabilities
Provisions for risks and charges Subordinated loans and similar debts
TOTAL LIABILITIES
Shareholders' equity - Group share
Share capital - common shares
Share capital - preferred shares
Issue premium - common shares
Issue premium - preferred shares
Share capital and cash contribution to capital
Non-distributable reserves
Distributable reserves
Treasury shares
Accumulated losses
Revaluation reserve of real estate
Other components of equity
Foreign currency translation reserves
Result of the period
Shareholders' equity - Group share
Non-controlling interests
TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
30/9/2022
31/12/2021
USD Thousands
USD Thousands
2,260,155 2,351,219
471,807407,037
56,815219,452
19,158,006 20,004,241
72,46196,513
20,13437,075
268,890243,948
209,408188,098
541,061817,427
23,058,737 24,365,010
651,979651,979
6,6476,647
598,534598,534
593,353593,353
48,15048,150
1,669,448 1,240,277
11,456329,375
(6,096)(6,096)
(359,296)(59,805)
173,728173,798
(28,917)(55,895)
(991,776) (901,510)
(821,899) (189,553)
1,545,311 2,429,254
62,64462,416
1,607,955 2,491,670
24,666,692 26,856,680
CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENT (UNAUDITED)
Interest and similar income
Less: tax on interest income
Interest and similar income, net of tax
Interest and similar expense
Net interest margin
Fee and commission income
Fee and commission expense
Net fee and commission
Net trading loss
Of which: interest income
Net loss on financial investments
Other operating income
Total operating (loss) income
Net impairment recovery (loss) on financial assets Net operating (expense) income
Personnel expenses Other operating expenses
Depreciation of property and equipment and right-of-use assets Amortisation of intangible assets
Total operating expenses
Operating loss
Gain from associates under equity method
Net loss on disposal of fixed assets
Loss before tax
Income tax
Loss after tax
Result of discontinued operations, net of tax
Loss for the period
Non-controlling interest
Equity holders of the parent
Basic and diluted loss per share USD
Basic and diluted loss per share from continuing operations USD
