  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Lebanon
  4. Beirut Stock Exchange
  5. Bank Audi sal
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AUDI   LB0000010415

BANK AUDI SAL

(AUDI)
End-of-day quote Beirut Stock Exchange  -  2022-11-14
1.410 USD   -14.55%
Bank Audi Sal : Financial Statements in USD (350 KB)
Bank Audi Sal : Financial Statements in USD (350 KB)
Bank Audi Sal : 2022 3rd Quarter Results of Odeabank A.S. (Reviewed).
Bank Audi sal : Financial Statements in USD (350 KB)

11/17/2022 | 09:09am EST
2022

Consolidated

Financial Highlights(1)

IN US DOLLARS

AT END-SEPTEMBER 2022

  • Persisting excessive uncertainties arising from a lasting financial crisis since 2019, preventing Management to estimate in a true and fair manner, and as per IFRS, the adverse impact of those matters on the Bank's financial position and equity, which it anticipates to be material.
  • Following the government's adoption of a resolution program in May 2022, Lebanon approved lately changes to the banking secrecy law, demanded by the IMF before it agrees to the long awaited restructuring plan. The resolution program still needs to be ratified by the Lebanese parliament. Meanwhile, the Bank is continuing to implement measures aiming at reinforcing its financial standing, in accordance with laws and regulations.
  • Generation of an operating surplus that was fully allocated to cover one-off losses tied to the crisis, within an adopted policy of allocation of all recurrent profits to provisions, and to cover exceptional losses until the dissipation of uncertainties.
  • Re-buildingan activity of external accounts, paving the way for the revival of traditional banking operations.

USD 24.7

USD 19.2

USD 4.1

USD 1.6

billion of

billion of net

billion of

billion of total

customers'

loans to

shareholders'

assets

deposits

customers

equity

  1. Disclaimer: the figures below were published to comply with regulatory publishing requirements for listed banks operating in Lebanon. They should not be relied upon for decision-making, and they should be read in conjunction with the full set of financial statements and related disclosures as published on the Bank's website (please refer to the 2021 Annual Report and to the Interim Report as at end-September 2022).

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION (UNAUDITED)

30/9/2022

31/12/2021

USD Thousands

USD Thousands

ASSETS

Cash and balances with central banks

11,459,974

12,548,976

Due from banks and financial institutions

1,745,518

1,778,225

Loans to banks and financial institutions and reverse repurchase agreements

83,162

84,827

Derivative financial instruments

119,784

190,426

Shares and participations at fair value through profit or loss

28,996

30,250

Debt instruments and other similar financial assets at fair value through profit or loss

109,535

76,574

Shares and participations at fair value through other comprehensive income

27,920

28,905

Debt instruments and other similar financial assets at fair value through other comprehensive income

570,650

743,818

Loans and advances to customers at amortised cost

4,056,537

4,695,938

Loans and advances to related parties at amortised cost(1)

43,380

46,756

Debtors by acceptances

20,134

37,075

Debt instruments classified at amortised cost(2)

4,535,321

4,832,444

Investments in associates

10,472

9,672

Property and equipment and right-of-use assets

368,508

390,853

Intangible assets

35,808

43,699

Assets taken in settlement of debts

116,357

87,338

Other assets

1,306,464

1,202,765

Goodwill

28,172

28,139

TOTAL ASSETS

24,666,692

26,856,680

  1. Loans granted to related parties against cash collateral amounted to USD 3 million.
  2. Includes an amount of USD 11 million with risk ceded to customers.

30/9/2022

31/12/2021

USD Thousands

USD Thousands

OFF-BALANCE SHEET

Financing commitments

Financing commitments given to banks and financial institutions

99,824

168,643

Financing commitments given to customers

1,530,367

1,834,308

Bank guarantees

Guarantees given to banks and financial institutions

56,598

38,616

Guarantees received from banks and financial institutions

33,625

39,696

Guarantees given to customers

659,530

635,529

Guarantees received from customers

10,583,652

12,445,447

Foreign currencies forwards

Foreign currencies to receive

2,211,877

3,092,430

Foreign currencies to deliver

2,178,391

3,056,053

Commitments on term financial instruments

2,717,133

3,543,949

Fiduciary accounts

1,126,501

938,283

Under specific instructions

1,123,177

937,933

Under discretionary investments

3,324

350

Assets under management

6,085,369

7,394,062

Mutual funds

29,386

32,775

Bad debts written off during the year

18,890

2,386

LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

LIABILITIES

Due to central banks

Due to banks and financial institutions and repurchase agreements Derivative financial instruments

Customers' deposits Deposits from related parties Engagements by acceptances Other liabilities

Provisions for risks and charges Subordinated loans and similar debts

TOTAL LIABILITIES

Shareholders' equity - Group share

Share capital - common shares

Share capital - preferred shares

Issue premium - common shares

Issue premium - preferred shares

Share capital and cash contribution to capital

Non-distributable reserves

Distributable reserves

Treasury shares

Accumulated losses

Revaluation reserve of real estate

Other components of equity

Foreign currency translation reserves

Result of the period

Shareholders' equity - Group share

Non-controlling interests

TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

30/9/2022

31/12/2021

USD Thousands

USD Thousands

2,260,155 2,351,219

471,807407,037

56,815219,452

19,158,006 20,004,241

72,46196,513

20,13437,075

268,890243,948

209,408188,098

541,061817,427

23,058,737 24,365,010

651,979651,979

6,6476,647

598,534598,534

593,353593,353

48,15048,150

1,669,448 1,240,277

11,456329,375

(6,096)(6,096)

(359,296)(59,805)

173,728173,798

(28,917)(55,895)

(991,776) (901,510)

(821,899) (189,553)

1,545,311 2,429,254

62,64462,416

1,607,955 2,491,670

24,666,692 26,856,680

CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENT (UNAUDITED)

Interest and similar income

Less: tax on interest income

Interest and similar income, net of tax

Interest and similar expense

Net interest margin

Fee and commission income

Fee and commission expense

Net fee and commission

Net trading loss

Of which: interest income

Net loss on financial investments

Other operating income

Total operating (loss) income

Net impairment recovery (loss) on financial assets Net operating (expense) income

Personnel expenses Other operating expenses

Depreciation of property and equipment and right-of-use assets Amortisation of intangible assets

Total operating expenses

Operating loss

Gain from associates under equity method

Net loss on disposal of fixed assets

Loss before tax

Income tax

Loss after tax

Result of discontinued operations, net of tax

Loss for the period

Non-controlling interest

Equity holders of the parent

Basic and diluted loss per share USD

Basic and diluted loss per share from continuing operations USD

30/9/2022

30/9/2021

USD Thousands

USD Thousands

1,209,096 1,370,863

(87,596) (112,563)

1,121,500 1,258,300

(343,118) (458,202)

778,382 800,098

175,786123,104

(212,019) (119,481)

(36,233)3,623

(1,139,264) (617,043)

3,1852,512

(5,780)(5,947)

10,60622,198

(392,289) 202,929

174,943(7,442)

(217,346) 195,487

(281,943) (205,788)

(258,069) (108,104)

(19,634)(26,628)

(8,196)(9,865)

(567,842) (350,385)

(785,188) (154,898)

233-

  1. (809)
    (785,166) (155,707)
    (26,066)(4,440)

(811,232) (160,147)

  • 52,819
    (811,232) (107,328)
    10,6674,100
    (821,899) (111,428)

(1.40)

(0.19)

(1.40)

(0.28)

HEADQUARTERS

BANK AUDI sal

Bank Audi Plaza, Bab Idriss

P.O.Box: 11-2560 Beirut - LEBANON

Phone: +961 1 994000 Fax: +961 1 990555 contactus@bankaudi.com.lb - bankaudigroup.com

FOREIGN PRESENCE

• BANQUE AUDI (SUISSE) SA

Phone: +41 22 704 11 11 Fax: +41 22 704 11 00 - contactus.gva@bankaudipb.com - bankaudipb.com

Beirut Representative Office

Phone: +961 1 977 544 Fax: +961 1 980 535

• BANK AUDI FRANCE sa

Phone: +33 1 53 83 50 00

Fax: +33 1 42 56 09 74 - contactus@bankaudi.fr - bankaudi.fr

• AUDI CAPITAL (KSA) cjsc

Phone: +966 11 2199300

Fax: +966 11 4627942 - contactus@audicapital.com - audicapital.com

• BANK AUDI LLC (Qatar)

Phone: +974 44967365 Fax: +974 44967373 - contactus@bankaudi.com.qa

• ODEA BANK A.Ş.

Phone: +90 212 3048444 Fax: +90 212 3048445 - info@odeabank.com.tr - odeabank.com.tr

• BAPB HOLDING LIMITED

Phone: +357 22 465151 Fax: +357 22 379379 - p.sednaoui@bankaudipb.com - bankaudipb.com

  • BANK AUDI sal - ABU DHABI REP. OFFICE Phone: +971 2 6331180 Fax: +971 2 6336044 - contactus.abu-dhabi@bankaudipb.com - bankaudipb.com

FACTORING

• Solifac sal

Phone: +961 1 209200 Fax: +961 1 209205

Disclaimer

Bank Audi SAL published this content on 17 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 November 2022 14:08:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
