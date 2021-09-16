Log in
    AUDI   LB0000010415

BANK AUDI SAL

(AUDI)
End-of-day quote Beirut Stock Exchange - 09/10
2.61 USD   +3.16%
BANK AUDI SAL : Interim H1-2021
PU
BANK AUDI SAL : June 2021 Interim Financial Report
PU
BANK AUDI SAL : Interim Results of H1 2021 - English
PU
Bank Audi sal : Interim Results of H1 2021 - English

09/16/2021
2021

Consolidated Activity

Highlights(1)

IN LEBANESE POUNDS

AT END-JUNE 2021

-Persisting excessive uncertainties arising from a lasting financial crisis since 2019, amid continuing absence of a clear national recovery plan, preventing Management to estimate in a true and fair manner, and as per IFRS the adverse impact of those matters on the Bank's financial position and equity, which it anticipates to be material.

-A number of measures have been taken to reinforce the Bank's financial standing, of which most importantly the capital increase completed in 2020 and the sale of the operations in Jordan, Iraq and Egypt, and the investment in Syria. As a result, the Bank is in compliance with the regulatory requirement to increase its shareholders' equity by 20%, as requested by the Central Bank of Lebanon.

-Generation of an operating surplus that was fully allocated to loan loss allowances and to cover one-off losses tied to the crisis, within an adopted policy of allocation of all recurrent profits to provisions and to cover exceptional losses until the dissipation of uncertainties.

LBP 42,218

LBP 31,208

LBP 8,396

LBP 4,147

billion of

billion of net

billion of

billion of

customers'

loans to

shareholders'

total assets

deposits

customers

equity

  1. Disclaimer: the figures below were published to comply with regulator y publishing requirements for listed banks operating in Lebanon. They should not be relied upon for decision-making, and they should be read in conjunction with the full set of financial statements and related disclosures as published on the Bank's website (please refer to the 2020 Annual Report and to the Interim Report as at end-June 2021).

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION (UNAUDITED)

30/6/2021

31/12/2020

LBP Million

LBP Million

ASSETS

Cash and balances with central banks

18,336,905

19,486,210

Due from banks and financial institutions

2,912,438

2,167,959

Loans to banks and financial institutions and reverse repurchase agreements

215,164

264,246

Derivative financial instruments

182,847

218,820

Shares and participations at fair value through profit or loss

52,397

54,388

Debt instruments and other similar financial assets at fair value through profit or loss

251,544

337,679

Of which: loans and advances at fair value through profit or loss

-

7,124

Shares and participations at fair value through other comprehensive income

68,021

65,714

Debt instruments and other similar financial assets at fair value through other comprehensive income

1,419,797

1,452,659

Loans and advances to customers at amortised cost

8,316,194

9,142,352

Loans and advances to related parties at amortised cost(1)

80,296

108,200

Debtors by acceptances

20,925

17,892

Debt instruments classified at amortised cost(2)

7,651,587

7,787,493

Investments in associates

83,075

113,923

Property and equipment and right-of-use assets

607,865

635,928

Intangible assets

71,629

81,081

Assets taken in settlement of debts

128,197

203,160

Assets held for sale

-

9,493,147

Other assets

1,776,335

1,739,097

Goodwill

42,398

42,384

TOTAL ASSETS

42,217,614

53,412,332

  1. Loans granted to related parties against cash collateral amounted to LBP 6 billion.
  2. Includes an amount of LBP 198 billion with risk ceded to customers.

30/6/2021

31/12/2020

LBP Million

LBP Million

OFF-BALANCE SHEET

Financing commitments

Financing commitments given to banks and financial institutions

293,843

201,855

Financing commitments given to customers

2,048,792

2,126,797

Bank guarantees

Guarantees given to banks and financial institutions

148,206

24,751

Guarantees received from banks and financial institutions

49,805

123,281

Guarantees given to customers

1,051,908

1,067,930

Guarantees received from customers

22,816,722

24,166,942

Foreign currencies forwards

Foreign currencies to receive

5,451,338

5,014,511

Foreign currencies to deliver

5,417,794

5,112,142

Commitments on term financial instruments

5,842,701

6,248,790

Fiduciary accounts

1,531,780

1,728,409

Under specific instructions

1,531,578

1,720,562

Under discretionary investments

202

7,847

Assets under management

11,981,798

11,426,278

Mutual funds

40,297

38,495

Bad debts written off during the year

-

514,102

30/6/2021

31/12/2020

LBP Million

LBP Million

LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

LIABILITIES

Due to central banks

3,708,058

4,024,308

Due to banks and financial institutions and repurchase agreements

841,859

1,519,173

Derivative financial instruments

290,822

446,793

Customers' deposits

31,018,570

32,290,695

Deposits from related parties

189,320

163,019

Debt issued and other borrowed funds

92,695

115,588

Engagements by acceptances

20,925

17,892

Other liabilities

500,658

531,019

Provisions for risks and charges

193,697

150,599

Subordinated loans and similar debts

1,213,585

1,202,225

Liabilities related to assets held for sale

-

8,502,601

TOTAL LIABILITIES

38,070,189

48,963,912

Shareholders' equity - Group share

Share capital - common shares

982,859

982,859

Share capital - preferred shares

10,020

10,020

Issue premium - common shares

902,290

902,290

Issue premium - preferred shares

894,480

894,480

Share capital and cash contribution to capital

72,586

72,586

Non-distributable reserves

1,869,043

2,209,661

Distributable reserves

493,355

17,270

Treasury shares

(9,190)

(9,190)

Retained earnings

(101,039)

767,489

Revaluation reserve of real estate

262,534

337,059

Other components of equity

(18,895)

(11,861)

Foreign currency translation reserve

(1,187,597)

(1,078,654)

Other components of equity related to assets held for sale

-

(587,877)

Result of the period

(164,612)

(225,147)

Shareholders' equity - Group share

4,005,834

4,280,985

Non-controlling interests

141,591

167,435

TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

4,147,425

4,448,420

TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

42,217,614

53,412,332

CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENT (UNAUDITED)

Interest and similar income

Less: tax on interest income

Interest and similar income, net of tax

Interest and similar expense

Net interest income

Fee and commission income

Fee and commission expense

Net fee and commission (expense)

Net (loss) gain on financial assets at fair value through profit and loss Of which: interest income

Net gain (loss) on financial investments Other operating income

Total operating income

Net impairment loss on financial assets Net operating income

Personnel expenses Other operating expenses

Depreciation of property and equipment and right-of-use assets Amortisation of intangible assets

Total operating expenses

Operating loss

Share of profit (loss) of associates under equity method Net (loss) gain on disposal of fixed assets

Loss before tax

Income tax

Loss after tax

Result of discontinued operations, net of tax

Loss for the period

Non-controlling interest Equity holders of the parent Basic and diluted loss per share LBP

Basic and diluted loss per share from continuing operations LBP

30/6/2021

30/6/2020

LBP Million

LBP Million

1,396,767 1,812,789

(113,742) (146,183)

1,283,025 1,666,606

(484,697) (1,069,804)

798,328 596,802

110,518 115,106

(135,903) (287,111)

(25,385) (172,005)

(662,875) 203,330

3,8451,092

2,456 (14,209)

15,9605,688

128,484 619,606

(10,151) (289,063)

118,333 330,543

(208,884) (205,968)

(105,264) (127,708)

(26,928) (33,234)

(9,984) (11,013)

(351,060) (377,923)

(232,727) (47,380)

327(711)

(990)

103

(233,390)

(47,988)

(6,278)

(28,963)

(239,668)

(76,951)

78,856

76,951

(160,812)

-

3,800

3,548

(164,612)

(3,548)

(280)

-

  1. (145)

HEADQUARTERS

BANK AUDI sal

Bank Audi Plaza, Bab Idriss P.O.Box: 11-2560 Beirut - LEBANON

Phone: +961 1 994000 Fax: +961 1 990555 contactus@bankaudi.com.lb - bankaudigroup.com

FOREIGN PRESENCE

• BANQUE AUDI (SUISSE) SA

Phone: +41 22 704 11 11 Fax: +41 22 704 11 00 - contactus.gva@bankaudipb.com - bankaudipb.com

Beirut Representative Office

Phone: +961 1 977 544 Fax: +961 1 980 535

• BANK AUDI FRANCE sa

Phone: +33 1 53 83 50 00

Fax: +33 1 42 56 09 74 - contactus@bankaudi.fr - bankaudi.fr

• AUDI CAPITAL (KSA) cjsc

Phone: +966 11 2199300

Fax: +966 11 4627942 - contactus@audicapital.com - audicapital.com

• BANK AUDI LLC (Qatar)

Phone: +974 44967365 Fax: +974 44967373 - contactus@bankaudi.com.qa

• ODEA BANK A.Ş.

Phone: +90 212 3048444 Fax: +90 212 3048445 - info@odeabank.com.tr - odeabank.com.tr

• BAPB HOLDING LIMITED

Phone: +357 22 465151 Fax: +357 22 379379 - p.sednaoui@bankaudipb.com - bankaudipb.com

  • BANK AUDI sal - ABU DHABI REP. OFFICE Phone: +971 2 6331180 Fax: +971 2 6336044 - contactus.abu-dhabi@bankaudipb.com - bankaudipb.com

FACTORING

• Solifac sal

Phone: +961 1 209200 Fax: +961 1 209205

Disclaimer

Bank Audi SAL published this content on 16 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 September 2021 13:11:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
