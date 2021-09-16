Bank Audi sal : Interim Results of H1 2021 - English
2021
Consolidated Activity
Highlights(1)
IN LEBANESE POUNDS
AT END-JUNE 2021
-Persisting excessive uncertainties arising from a lasting financial crisis since 2019, amid continuing absence of a clear national recovery plan, preventing Management to estimate in a true and fair manner, and as per IFRS the adverse impact of those matters on the Bank's financial position and equity, which it anticipates to be material.
-A number of measures have been taken to reinforce the Bank's financial standing, of which most importantly the capital increase completed in 2020 and the sale of the operations in Jordan, Iraq and Egypt, and the investment in Syria. As a result, the Bank is in compliance with the regulatory requirement to increase its shareholders' equity by 20%, as requested by the Central Bank of Lebanon.
-Generation of an operating surplus that was fully allocated to loan loss allowances and to cover one-off losses tied to the crisis, within an adopted policy of allocation of all recurrent profits to provisions and to cover exceptional losses until the dissipation of uncertainties.
LBP 42,218
LBP 31,208
LBP 8,396
LBP 4,147
billion of
billion of net
billion of
billion of
customers'
loans to
shareholders'
total assets
deposits
customers
equity
Disclaimer: the figures below were published to comply with regulator y publishing requirements for listed banks operating in Lebanon. They should not be relied upon for decision-making, and they should be read in conjunction with the full set of financial statements and related disclosures as published on the Bank's website (please refer to the 2020 Annual Report and to the Interim Report as at end-June 2021).
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION (UNAUDITED)
30/6/2021
31/12/2020
LBP Million
LBP Million
ASSETS
Cash and balances with central banks
18,336,905
19,486,210
Due from banks and financial institutions
2,912,438
2,167,959
Loans to banks and financial institutions and reverse repurchase agreements
215,164
264,246
Derivative financial instruments
182,847
218,820
Shares and participations at fair value through profit or loss
52,397
54,388
Debt instruments and other similar financial assets at fair value through profit or loss
251,544
337,679
Of which: loans and advances at fair value through profit or loss
-
7,124
Shares and participations at fair value through other comprehensive income
68,021
65,714
Debt instruments and other similar financial assets at fair value through other comprehensive income
1,419,797
1,452,659
Loans and advances to customers at amortised cost
8,316,194
9,142,352
Loans and advances to related parties at amortised cost(1)
80,296
108,200
Debtors by acceptances
20,925
17,892
Debt instruments classified at amortised cost(2)
7,651,587
7,787,493
Investments in associates
83,075
113,923
Property and equipment and right-of-use assets
607,865
635,928
Intangible assets
71,629
81,081
Assets taken in settlement of debts
128,197
203,160
Assets held for sale
-
9,493,147
Other assets
1,776,335
1,739,097
Goodwill
42,398
42,384
TOTAL ASSETS
42,217,614
53,412,332
Loans granted to related parties against cash collateral amounted to LBP 6 billion.
Includes an amount of LBP 198 billion with risk ceded to customers.
30/6/2021
31/12/2020
LBP Million
LBP Million
OFF-BALANCE SHEET
Financing commitments
Financing commitments given to banks and financial institutions
293,843
201,855
Financing commitments given to customers
2,048,792
2,126,797
Bank guarantees
Guarantees given to banks and financial institutions
148,206
24,751
Guarantees received from banks and financial institutions
49,805
123,281
Guarantees given to customers
1,051,908
1,067,930
Guarantees received from customers
22,816,722
24,166,942
Foreign currencies forwards
Foreign currencies to receive
5,451,338
5,014,511
Foreign currencies to deliver
5,417,794
5,112,142
Commitments on term financial instruments
5,842,701
6,248,790
Fiduciary accounts
1,531,780
1,728,409
Under specific instructions
1,531,578
1,720,562
Under discretionary investments
202
7,847
Assets under management
11,981,798
11,426,278
Mutual funds
40,297
38,495
Bad debts written off during the year
-
514,102
30/6/2021
31/12/2020
LBP Million
LBP Million
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
LIABILITIES
Due to central banks
3,708,058
4,024,308
Due to banks and financial institutions and repurchase agreements
841,859
1,519,173
Derivative financial instruments
290,822
446,793
Customers' deposits
31,018,570
32,290,695
Deposits from related parties
189,320
163,019
Debt issued and other borrowed funds
92,695
115,588
Engagements by acceptances
20,925
17,892
Other liabilities
500,658
531,019
Provisions for risks and charges
193,697
150,599
Subordinated loans and similar debts
1,213,585
1,202,225
Liabilities related to assets held for sale
-
8,502,601
TOTAL LIABILITIES
38,070,189
48,963,912
Shareholders' equity - Group share
Share capital - common shares
982,859
982,859
Share capital - preferred shares
10,020
10,020
Issue premium - common shares
902,290
902,290
Issue premium - preferred shares
894,480
894,480
Share capital and cash contribution to capital
72,586
72,586
Non-distributable reserves
1,869,043
2,209,661
Distributable reserves
493,355
17,270
Treasury shares
(9,190)
(9,190)
Retained earnings
(101,039)
767,489
Revaluation reserve of real estate
262,534
337,059
Other components of equity
(18,895)
(11,861)
Foreign currency translation reserve
(1,187,597)
(1,078,654)
Other components of equity related to assets held for sale
-
(587,877)
Result of the period
(164,612)
(225,147)
Shareholders' equity - Group share
4,005,834
4,280,985
Non-controlling interests
141,591
167,435
TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
4,147,425
4,448,420
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
42,217,614
53,412,332
CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENT (UNAUDITED)
Interest and similar income
Less: tax on interest income
Interest and similar income, net of tax
Interest and similar expense
Net interest income
Fee and commission income
Fee and commission expense
Net fee and commission (expense)
Net (loss) gain on financial assets at fair value through profit and loss Of which: interest income
Net gain (loss) on financial investments Other operating income
Total operating income
Net impairment loss on financial assets Net operating income
Personnel expenses Other operating expenses
Depreciation of property and equipment and right-of-use assets Amortisation of intangible assets
Total operating expenses
Operating loss
Share of profit (loss) of associates under equity method Net (loss) gain on disposal of fixed assets
Loss before tax
Income tax
Loss after tax
Result of discontinued operations, net of tax
Loss for the period
Non-controlling interest Equity holders of the parent Basic and diluted loss per share LBP
Basic and diluted loss per share from continuing operations LBP
30/6/2021
30/6/2020
LBP Million
LBP Million
1,396,767 1,812,789
(113,742) (146,183)
1,283,025 1,666,606
(484,697) (1,069,804)
798,328 596,802
110,518 115,106
(135,903) (287,111)
(25,385) (172,005)
(662,875) 203,330
3,8451,092
2,456 (14,209)
15,9605,688
128,484 619,606
(10,151) (289,063)
118,333 330,543
(208,884) (205,968)
(105,264) (127,708)
(26,928) (33,234)
(9,984) (11,013)
(351,060) (377,923)
(232,727) (47,380)
327(711)
(990)
103
(233,390)
(47,988)
(6,278)
(28,963)
(239,668)
(76,951)
78,856
76,951
(160,812)
-
3,800
3,548
(164,612)
(3,548)
(280)
-
(145)
