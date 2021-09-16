Bank Audi sal : Interim Results of H1 2021 - English

2021

Consolidated Activity

Highlights(1)

IN LEBANESE POUNDS

AT END-JUNE 2021

-Persisting excessive uncertainties arising from a lasting financial crisis since 2019, amid continuing absence of a clear national recovery plan, preventing Management to estimate in a true and fair manner, and as per IFRS the adverse impact of those matters on the Bank's financial position and equity, which it anticipates to be material.

-A number of measures have been taken to reinforce the Bank's financial standing, of which most importantly the capital increase completed in 2020 and the sale of the operations in Jordan, Iraq and Egypt, and the investment in Syria. As a result, the Bank is in compliance with the regulatory requirement to increase its shareholders' equity by 20%, as requested by the Central Bank of Lebanon.

-Generation of an operating surplus that was fully allocated to loan loss allowances and to cover one-off losses tied to the crisis, within an adopted policy of allocation of all recurrent profits to provisions and to cover exceptional losses until the dissipation of uncertainties.