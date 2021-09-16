Bank Audi sal : June 2021 Interim Financial Report

Bank Audi

September 16, 2021

ANNOUNCEMENT

JUNE 2021 INTERIM FINANCIAL REPORT

The unaudited Interim Financial Report as at, and for the period ended, June 30, 2021 encompassing, among other things, the Financial Statements and notes and a Management Discussion & Analysis can now be downloaded from the Company's website at www.bankaudigroup.comor by clicking on the following link:

Link

The June 2021 Interim Report is also available from the address below:

The Group Corporate Secretary

Bank Audi sal

Audi Plaza - Bab Idriss

P.O. Box 11-2560

Beirut - Lebanon

*************