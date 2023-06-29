Bank Audi

NOTICE OF

EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING

The Board of Directors of Bank Audi s.a.l. invites all holders of ordinary shares to attend an Extraordinary General Assembly Meeting to be held at 12:30 p.m. on Friday July 28, 2023 at the Bank's Head Office, Audi Plaza, Bab Idriss, Beirut Commercial Central District, in order to examine the following agenda:

1. Amendment of the Bank's Articles of Association, especially in light of the amendment of the Lebanese Code of Commerce.

The Board of Directors