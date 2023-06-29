Bank Audi

NOTICE OF

ANNUAL ORDINARY GENERAL ASSEMBLY MEETING

The Board of Directors of Bank Audi s.a.l. invites all holders of ordinary shares to attend the Annual Ordinary General Assembly Meeting to be held at 10:30 a.m. on Friday July 28, 2023 at the Bank's Head Office, Audi Plaza, Bab Idriss, Beirut Commercial Central District, in order to listen to the Board and External Auditors general and special reports concerning the Company's activity and accounts for the year ended December 31, 2022 and to examine the following agenda:

To approve the Bank's accounts, in particular, the balance sheet and the profit and loss statement, as of and for the year ended December 31, 2022, and to discharge the Chairman and members of the Board of Directors of the Bank in respect of the management activities performed during the year ended December 31, 2022;

To approve the allocation of the 2022 annual results;

To take note of the balances of facilities previously approved by the General Assembly of shareholders, granted in accordance with Article 152 of the Code of Money and Credit, and grant the necessary authorizations for the year 2023 pursuant to the same Article;

To ratify transactions that are subject to the approval of the General Assembly of shareholders, including transactions entered into between the Bank and the persons designated in article 158 of the Code of Commerce during the year 2022, and grant the necessary authorizations to transact with said persons during the year 2023;

To elect a new Board of Directors;

To determine the remuneration of Board members;

To authorise the participation of certain Board members and senior executives in the boards of other similar companies and to grant the necessary related authorisations pursuant to Article 159 of the Code of Commerce; and