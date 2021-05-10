Bank Audi sal : 1st Quarter Results of Odeabank A.S. (Turkey)

Bank Audi

May 10, 2021

ANNOUNCEMENT

BANK AUDI SAL ANNOUNCES THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS OF ODEA BANK A.S. (TURKEY) AS AT MARCH 31, 2021

Bank Audi sal announces that its subsidiary, Odea Bank A.S. (Turkey), has published its financial statements (in Turkish) as at and for the period ended March 31, 2021.

A summary in English of the financial statements can be viewed at Bank Audi's website: http://www.bankaudigroup.com/group/financials-of-odeabank-as

For additional information, you may address your e-mails to corporate.secretary@bankaudi.com.lb.

