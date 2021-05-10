Log in
    AUDI   LB0000010415

BANK AUDI SAL

(AUDI)
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Beirut Stock Exchange - 05/07
2.64 USD   -0.75%
07:22aBANK AUDI SAL  : 1st Quarter Results of Odeabank A.S. (Turkey)
PU
03:56aBANK AUDI SAL  : 2020 Annual Report
PU
05/09BANK AUDI SAL  : Financial Statements in USD (175 KB)
PU
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Bank Audi sal : 1st Quarter Results of Odeabank A.S. (Turkey)

05/10/2021 | 07:22am EDT
Bank Audi

May 10, 2021

ANNOUNCEMENT

BANK AUDI SAL ANNOUNCES THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS OF ODEA BANK A.S. (TURKEY) AS AT MARCH 31, 2021

Bank Audi sal announces that its subsidiary, Odea Bank A.S. (Turkey), has published its financial statements (in Turkish) as at and for the period ended March 31, 2021.

A summary in English of the financial statements can be viewed at Bank Audi's website: http://www.bankaudigroup.com/group/financials-of-odeabank-as

For additional information, you may address your e-mails to corporate.secretary@bankaudi.com.lb.

***********

Disclaimer

Bank Audi SAL published this content on 10 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 May 2021 11:21:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 114 B 75,7 M 75,7 M
Net income 2019 -912 177 M -608 M -608 M
Net cash 2019 1 188 B 791 M 791 M
P/E ratio 2019 0,00x
Yield 2019 -
Capitalization 2 356 B 1 569 M 1 569 M
EV / Sales 2018 3,50x
EV / Sales 2019 8,02x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 36,3%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Samir N. Hanna Chairman, Group Chief Executive Officer & GM
Mahmoud A. Kurdy Chief Financial Officer
Marwan S. Barakat Group Chief Economist & Head-Research
Toufic S. Arida Assistant COO-Technology
Marcelle R. Attar Head-Information technology
