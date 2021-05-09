Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Lebanon
  4. Beirut Stock Exchange
  5. Bank Audi sal
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AUDI   LB0000010415

BANK AUDI SAL

(AUDI)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Beirut Stock Exchange - 05/07
2.64 USD   -0.75%
04:52pBANK AUDI SAL  : Financial Statements in USD (175 KB)
PU
04:52pBANK AUDI SAL  : Financial Statements in LBP (171 KB)
PU
11:46aBANK AUDI SAL  : Quarterly releases (Q4 2020)
PU
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Bank Audi sal : Financial Statements in LBP (171 KB)

05/09/2021 | 04:52pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

2020

Consolidated

Financial Highlights(1)

IN LEBANESE POUNDS

AT END-DECEMBER 2020

Unprecedented Tough Operating Environment in Lebanon

-Persisting excessive uncertainties arising from a lasting financial crisis for 16 months, amid continuing absence of a clear national recovery plan.

-Exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic, the explosion of the Beirut port, deepening recession, hyperinflation, the multitude of exchange rates underscoring a future change in the official exchange rate and/or alternative legal exchange mechanism.

-Preventing Management from estimating in a true and fair manner and as per IFRS the adverse impact of those matters on the Bank's financial position and equity, which it anticipates to be material.

-As a result, the external auditors expressed an adverse opinion on the 2020 financial statements.

Measures Taken to Consolidate the Bank's Financial

Position and Standing

-USD 209 million capital increase effected in February 2020.

-Sale of the Group's entities in Egypt, Jordan and Iraq.

-LBP 918 billion of normalised net profits generated in 2020,

turning into a consolidated net loss of LBP -218 billion after accounting certain impairments and other adjustments tied to the crisis.

LBP 53,412

LBP 32,454

LBP 9,251

LBP 4,448

billion of

billion of

billion of total

billion of net

customers'

shareholders'

assets

loans

deposits

equity

(1)Disclaimer: the figures below were published to comply with regulatory publishing requirements for listed banks operating in Lebanon. They should not be relied upon for decision-making, and they should be read in conjunction with the full set of financial statements and related disclosures as published on the Bank's website (please refer to the 2020 Annual Report).

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION (AUDITED)

31/12/2020

31/12/2019

LBP Million

LBP Million

ASSETS

Cash and balances with central banks

19,486,210

23,169,519

Due from banks and financial institutions

2,167,959

2,177,906

Loans to banks and financial institutions and reverse repurchase agreements

264,246

700,457

Derivative financial instruments

218,820

290,924

Shares and participations at fair value through profit or loss

54,387

67,076

Debt instruments and other similar financial assets at fair value through profit or loss

337,680

314,006

Of which: loans and advances at fair value through profit or loss

7,124

18,157

Shares and participations at fair value through other comprehensive income

65,715

68,781

Debt instruments and other similar financial assets at fair value through other comprehensive income

1,452,658

1,086,112

Loans and advances to customers at amortised cost

9,142,352

15,461,671

Loans and advances to related parties at amortised cost(1)

108,200

140,489

Debtors by acceptances

17,892

657,579

Debt instruments classified at amortised cost(2)

7,787,493

12,318,944

Investments in associates

113,923

121,139

Property and equipment and right-of-use assets

635,928

997,186

Intangible assets

81,081

115,144

Assets taken in settlement of debts

203,160

289,989

Assets held for sale

9,493,147

-

Other assets

1,739,097

1,579,993

Goodwill

42,384

42,422

TOTAL ASSETS

53,412,332

59,599,337

  1. Loans granted to related parties against cash collateral amounted to LBP 9 billion.
  2. Includes an amount of LBP 231 billion with risk ceded to customers.

31/12/2020

31/12/2019

LBP Million

LBP Million

OFF-BALANCE SHEET

Financing commitments

Financing commitments given to banks and financial institutions

201,855

663,645

Financing commitments given to customers

2,126,797

3,873,428

Bank guarantees

Guarantees given to banks and financial institutions

24,751

91,892

Guarantees received from banks and financial institutions

123,281

657,633

Guarantees given to customers

1,067,930

1,816,504

Guarantees received from customers

24,166,942

31,326,640

Foreign currencies forwards

Foreign currencies to receive

5,014,511

7,673,136

Foreign currencies to deliver

5,112,141

7,657,324

Commitments on term financial instruments

6,248,790

5,556,425

Fiduciary accounts

1,728,409

3,428,141

Under specific instructions

1,720,562

3,386,359

Under discretionary investments

7,847

41,782

Assets under management

11,426,278

15,901,649

Mutual funds

38,495

101,405

Bad debts written off during the year

514,102

16,173

31/12/2020

31/12/2019

LBP Million

LBP Million

LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

LIABILITIES

Due to central banks

4,024,308

5,651,962

Due to banks and financial institutions and repurchase agreements

1,519,173

1,599,473

Derivative financial instruments

446,793

372,102

Customers' deposits

32,290,659

44,336,560

Deposits from related parties

163,019

276,310

Debt issued and other borrowed funds

115,588

192,561

Engagements by acceptances

17,892

657,579

Other liabilities

531,019

656,267

Provisions for risks and charges

150,599

178,819

Subordinated loans and similar debts

1,202,225

1,201,078

Liabilities related to assets held for sale

8,502,601

-

TOTAL LIABILITIES

48,963,912

55,122,711

Shareholders' equity - Group share

Share capital - common shares

982,859

667,581

Share capital - preferred shares

10,020

10,020

Issue premium - common shares

902,290

883,582

Issue premium - preferred shares

894,480

894,480

Share capital and cash contribution to capital

72,586

72,586

Non-distributable reserves

2,209,661

2,025,201

Distributable reserves

17,270

433,057

Treasury shares

(9,190)

(9,190)

Retained earnings

767,489

1,466,788

Revaluation reserve of real estate

337,059

338,024

Other components of equity

(11,861)

(1,896)

Foreign currency translation reserve

(1,078,654)

(1,588,710)

Other components of equity related to assets held for sale

(587,877)

-

Result of the year

(225,147)

(912,177)

Shareholders' equity - Group share

4,280,985

4,279,346

Non-controlling interests

167,435

197,280

TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

4,448,420

4,476,626

TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

53,412,332

59,599,337

CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENT (AUDITED)

Interest and similar income

Less: tax on interest income

Interest and similar income, net of tax

Interest and similar expense

Net interest income

Fee and commission income Fee and commission expense Net fee and commission

Net gain (loss) on financial assets at fair value through profit and loss Of which: interest income

Net loss on financial investments Other operating income

Total operating income

Net impairment loss on financial assets Net operating income

Personnel expenses Other operating expenses

Depreciation of property and equipment and right-of-use assets Amortisation of intangible assets

Losses on non-current assets held for sale Total operating expenses Operating loss

Share of profit of associates under equity method Net gain (loss) on disposal of fixed assets

Loss before tax

Income tax

Loss after tax

Result of discontinued operations, net of tax

Loss for the year

Non-controlling interest Equity holders of the parent Basic and diluted loss per share LBP

Basic and diluted loss per share from continuing operations LBP

2020

2019

LBP Million

LBP Million

3,265,948 4,292,237

(270,864) (235,140)

3,995,084 4,057,097

(1,666,771) (2,652,250)

1,328,313 1,404,847

24,648 266,844

(995,546) (51,964)

(783,898) 214,880

336,289 (12,173)

3,5222,130

(139,489)(177)

27,34921,928

768,564 1,629,305

(262,688) (1,826,314)

505,876 (197,009)

(407,373) (425,335)

(230,120) (269,001)

(64,558) (72,810)

(21,640) (19,488)

  1. (15,522)
    (724,156) (802,156)

(218,280) (999,165)

  1. 9,275
  1. (5,275)

(217,940) (995,165)

(100,575) (48,974)

(318,515) (1,044,139)

100,255 136,451

(218,260) (907,688)

6,8874,489

(225,147) (912,177)

  1. (2,289)
  1. (2,631)

HEADQUARTERS

BANK AUDI sal

Bank Audi Plaza, Bab Idriss P.O.Box: 11-2560 Beirut - LEBANON

Phone: +961 1 994000 Fax: +961 1 990555 contactus@bankaudi.com.lb - bankaudigroup.com

FOREIGN PRESENCE

• BANQUE AUDI (SUISSE) SA

Phone: +41 22 704 11 11 Fax: +41 22 704 11 00 - contactus.gva@bankaudipb.com - bankaudipb.com

Beirut Representative Office

Phone: +961 1 977 544 Fax: +961 1 980 535

• BANK AUDI FRANCE sa

Phone: +33 1 53 83 50 00

Fax: +33 1 42 56 09 74 - contactus@bankaudi.fr - bankaudi.fr

• AUDI CAPITAL (KSA) cjsc

Phone: +966 11 2199300

Fax: +966 11 4627942 - contactus@audicapital.com - audicapital.com

• BANK AUDI LLC (Qatar)

Phone: +974 44967365 Fax: +974 44967373 - contactus@bankaudi.com.qa

• ODEA BANK A.Ş.

Phone: +90 212 3048444 Fax: +90 212 3048445 - info@odeabank.com.tr - odeabank.com.tr

• BAPB HOLDING LIMITED

Phone: +357 22 465151 Fax: +357 22 379379 - p.sednaoui@bankaudipb.com - bankaudipb.com

  • BANK AUDI sal - ABU DHABI REP. OFFICE Phone: +971 2 6331180 Fax: +971 2 6336044 - contactus.abu-dhabi@bankaudipb.com - bankaudipb.com

FACTORING

• Solifac sal

Phone: +961 1 209200 Fax: +961 1 209205

Disclaimer

Bank Audi SAL published this content on 09 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 May 2021 20:51:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about BANK AUDI SAL
04:52pBANK AUDI SAL  : Financial Statements in USD (175 KB)
PU
04:52pBANK AUDI SAL  : Financial Statements in LBP (171 KB)
PU
11:46aBANK AUDI SAL  : Quarterly releases (Q4 2020)
PU
02/15As Lebanon's banks struggle to raise capital, a deadline looms
RE
01/26FIRST ABU DHABI BANK P J S C  : UAE's biggest bank FAB posts 16% drop in 2020 ne..
RE
01/25BANK AUDI SAL  : Information Statement relating to the Ordinary General Assembly..
PU
2020BANK AUDI SAL  : Capital bank and bank audi sign definitive agreements for the s..
PU
2020BANK AUDI SAL  : 2020-3rd Quarter Results of Bank Audi sae (Egypt).
PU
2020BANK AUDI SAL  : Financial Statements in LBP (262 KB)
PU
2020BANK AUDI SAL  : Financial Statements in USD (295 KB)
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 114 B 75,7 M 75,7 M
Net income 2019 -912 177 M -608 M -608 M
Net cash 2019 1 188 B 791 M 791 M
P/E ratio 2019 0,00x
Yield 2019 -
Capitalization 2 356 B 1 569 M 1 569 M
EV / Sales 2018 3,50x
EV / Sales 2019 8,02x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 36,3%
Chart BANK AUDI SAL
Duration : Period :
Bank Audi sal Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Samir N. Hanna Chairman, Group Chief Executive Officer & GM
Mahmoud A. Kurdy Chief Financial Officer
Marwan S. Barakat Group Chief Economist & Head-Research
Toufic S. Arida Assistant COO-Technology
Marcelle R. Attar Head-Information technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BANK AUDI SAL116.39%1 569
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED7.39%173 351
PING AN BANK CO., LTD.24.35%72 547
POSTAL SAVINGS BANK OF CHINA CO., LTD.18.26%71 304
AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GROUP LIMITED22.25%61 521
PT BANK CENTRAL ASIA TBK-5.47%55 199