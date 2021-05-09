Bank Audi sal : Financial Statements in LBP (171 KB)
05/09/2021 | 04:52pm EDT
2020
Consolidated
Financial Highlights(1)
IN LEBANESE POUNDS
AT END-DECEMBER 2020
Unprecedented Tough Operating Environment in Lebanon
-Persisting excessive uncertainties arising from a lasting financial crisis for 16 months, amid continuing absence of a clear national recovery plan.
-Exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic, the explosion of the Beirut port, deepening recession, hyperinflation, the multitude of exchange rates underscoring a future change in the official exchange rate and/or alternative legal exchange mechanism.
-Preventing Management from estimating in a true and fair manner and as per IFRS the adverse impact of those matters on the Bank's financial position and equity, which it anticipates to be material.
-As a result, the external auditors expressed an adverse opinion on the 2020 financial statements.
Measures Taken to Consolidate the Bank's Financial
Position and Standing
-USD 209 million capital increase effected in February 2020.
-Sale of the Group's entities in Egypt, Jordan and Iraq.
-LBP 918 billion of normalised net profits generated in 2020,
turning into a consolidated net loss of LBP -218 billion after accounting certain impairments and other adjustments tied to the crisis.
LBP 53,412
LBP 32,454
LBP 9,251
LBP 4,448
billion of
billion of
billion of total
billion of net
customers'
shareholders'
assets
loans
deposits
equity
(1)Disclaimer: the figures below were published to comply with regulatory publishing requirements for listed banks operating in Lebanon. They should not be relied upon for decision-making, and they should be read in conjunction with the full set of financial statements and related disclosures as published on the Bank's website (please refer to the 2020 Annual Report).
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION (AUDITED)
31/12/2020
31/12/2019
LBP Million
LBP Million
ASSETS
Cash and balances with central banks
19,486,210
23,169,519
Due from banks and financial institutions
2,167,959
2,177,906
Loans to banks and financial institutions and reverse repurchase agreements
264,246
700,457
Derivative financial instruments
218,820
290,924
Shares and participations at fair value through profit or loss
54,387
67,076
Debt instruments and other similar financial assets at fair value through profit or loss
337,680
314,006
Of which: loans and advances at fair value through profit or loss
7,124
18,157
Shares and participations at fair value through other comprehensive income
65,715
68,781
Debt instruments and other similar financial assets at fair value through other comprehensive income
1,452,658
1,086,112
Loans and advances to customers at amortised cost
9,142,352
15,461,671
Loans and advances to related parties at amortised cost(1)
108,200
140,489
Debtors by acceptances
17,892
657,579
Debt instruments classified at amortised cost(2)
7,787,493
12,318,944
Investments in associates
113,923
121,139
Property and equipment and right-of-use assets
635,928
997,186
Intangible assets
81,081
115,144
Assets taken in settlement of debts
203,160
289,989
Assets held for sale
9,493,147
-
Other assets
1,739,097
1,579,993
Goodwill
42,384
42,422
TOTAL ASSETS
53,412,332
59,599,337
Loans granted to related parties against cash collateral amounted to LBP 9 billion.
Includes an amount of LBP 231 billion with risk ceded to customers.
31/12/2020
31/12/2019
LBP Million
LBP Million
OFF-BALANCE SHEET
Financing commitments
Financing commitments given to banks and financial institutions
201,855
663,645
Financing commitments given to customers
2,126,797
3,873,428
Bank guarantees
Guarantees given to banks and financial institutions
24,751
91,892
Guarantees received from banks and financial institutions
123,281
657,633
Guarantees given to customers
1,067,930
1,816,504
Guarantees received from customers
24,166,942
31,326,640
Foreign currencies forwards
Foreign currencies to receive
5,014,511
7,673,136
Foreign currencies to deliver
5,112,141
7,657,324
Commitments on term financial instruments
6,248,790
5,556,425
Fiduciary accounts
1,728,409
3,428,141
Under specific instructions
1,720,562
3,386,359
Under discretionary investments
7,847
41,782
Assets under management
11,426,278
15,901,649
Mutual funds
38,495
101,405
Bad debts written off during the year
514,102
16,173
31/12/2020
31/12/2019
LBP Million
LBP Million
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
LIABILITIES
Due to central banks
4,024,308
5,651,962
Due to banks and financial institutions and repurchase agreements
1,519,173
1,599,473
Derivative financial instruments
446,793
372,102
Customers' deposits
32,290,659
44,336,560
Deposits from related parties
163,019
276,310
Debt issued and other borrowed funds
115,588
192,561
Engagements by acceptances
17,892
657,579
Other liabilities
531,019
656,267
Provisions for risks and charges
150,599
178,819
Subordinated loans and similar debts
1,202,225
1,201,078
Liabilities related to assets held for sale
8,502,601
-
TOTAL LIABILITIES
48,963,912
55,122,711
Shareholders' equity - Group share
Share capital - common shares
982,859
667,581
Share capital - preferred shares
10,020
10,020
Issue premium - common shares
902,290
883,582
Issue premium - preferred shares
894,480
894,480
Share capital and cash contribution to capital
72,586
72,586
Non-distributable reserves
2,209,661
2,025,201
Distributable reserves
17,270
433,057
Treasury shares
(9,190)
(9,190)
Retained earnings
767,489
1,466,788
Revaluation reserve of real estate
337,059
338,024
Other components of equity
(11,861)
(1,896)
Foreign currency translation reserve
(1,078,654)
(1,588,710)
Other components of equity related to assets held for sale
(587,877)
-
Result of the year
(225,147)
(912,177)
Shareholders' equity - Group share
4,280,985
4,279,346
Non-controlling interests
167,435
197,280
TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
4,448,420
4,476,626
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
53,412,332
59,599,337
CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENT (AUDITED)
Interest and similar income
Less: tax on interest income
Interest and similar income, net of tax
Interest and similar expense
Net interest income
Fee and commission income Fee and commission expense Net fee and commission
Net gain (loss) on financial assets at fair value through profit and loss Of which: interest income
Net loss on financial investments Other operating income
Total operating income
Net impairment loss on financial assets Net operating income
Personnel expenses Other operating expenses
Depreciation of property and equipment and right-of-use assets Amortisation of intangible assets
Losses on non-current assets held for sale Total operating expenses Operating loss
Share of profit of associates under equity method Net gain (loss) on disposal of fixed assets
Loss before tax
Income tax
Loss after tax
Result of discontinued operations, net of tax
Loss for the year
Non-controlling interest Equity holders of the parent Basic and diluted loss per share LBP
Basic and diluted loss per share from continuing operations LBP
2020
2019
LBP Million
LBP Million
3,265,948 4,292,237
(270,864) (235,140)
3,995,084 4,057,097
(1,666,771) (2,652,250)
1,328,313 1,404,847
24,648 266,844
(995,546) (51,964)
(783,898) 214,880
336,289 (12,173)
3,5222,130
(139,489)(177)
27,34921,928
768,564 1,629,305
(262,688) (1,826,314)
505,876 (197,009)
(407,373) (425,335)
(230,120) (269,001)
(64,558) (72,810)
(21,640) (19,488)
(15,522)
(724,156) (802,156)
(218,280) (999,165)
9,275
(5,275)
(217,940) (995,165)
(100,575) (48,974)
(318,515) (1,044,139)
100,255 136,451
(218,260) (907,688)
6,8874,489
(225,147) (912,177)
(2,289)
(2,631)
HEADQUARTERS
BANK AUDI sal
Bank Audi Plaza, Bab Idriss P.O.Box: 11-2560 Beirut - LEBANON