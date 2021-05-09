Bank Audi sal : Financial Statements in LBP (171 KB)

2020

Consolidated

Financial Highlights(1)

IN LEBANESE POUNDS

AT END-DECEMBER 2020

Unprecedented Tough Operating Environment in Lebanon

-Persisting excessive uncertainties arising from a lasting financial crisis for 16 months, amid continuing absence of a clear national recovery plan.

-Exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic, the explosion of the Beirut port, deepening recession, hyperinflation, the multitude of exchange rates underscoring a future change in the official exchange rate and/or alternative legal exchange mechanism.

-Preventing Management from estimating in a true and fair manner and as per IFRS the adverse impact of those matters on the Bank's financial position and equity, which it anticipates to be material.

-As a result, the external auditors expressed an adverse opinion on the 2020 financial statements.

Measures Taken to Consolidate the Bank's Financial

Position and Standing

-USD 209 million capital increase effected in February 2020.

-Sale of the Group's entities in Egypt, Jordan and Iraq.

-LBP 918 billion of normalised net profits generated in 2020,

turning into a consolidated net loss of LBP -218 billion after accounting certain impairments and other adjustments tied to the crisis.