Bank Audi sal : Financial Statements in USD (175 KB)
05/09/2021 | 04:52pm EDT
2020
Consolidated
Financial Highlights(1)
IN US DOLLARS
AT END-DECEMBER 2020
Unprecedented Tough Operating Environment in Lebanon
Persisting excessive uncertainties arising from a lasting financial crisis for 16 months, amid continuing absence of a clear national recovery plan.
Exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic, the explosion of the Beirut port, deepening recession, hyperinflation, the multitude of exchange rates underscoring a future change in the official exchange rate and/or alternative legal exchange mechanism.
Preventing Management from estimating in a true and fair manner and as per IFRS the adverse impact of those matters on the Bank's financial position and equity, which it anticipates to be material.
As a result, the external auditors expressed an adverse opinion on the 2020 financial statements.
Measures Taken to Consolidate the Bank's Financial
Position and Standing
USD 209 million capital increase effected in February 2020.
Sale of the Group's entities in Egypt, Jordan and Iraq.
USD 609 million of normalised net profits generated in 2020, turning into a consolidated net loss of USD -145 million after accounting certain impairments and other adjustments tied to the crisis.
USD 35.4
USD 21.5
USD 6.1
USD 3 billion
billion of
billion of total
billion of net
of shareholders'
customers'
assets
loans
equity
deposits
(1)Disclaimer: the figures below were published to comply with regulatory publishing requirements for listed banks operating in Lebanon. They should not be relied upon for decision-making, and they should be read in conjunction with the full set of financial statements and related disclosures as published on the Bank's website (please refer to the 2020 Annual Report).
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION (AUDITED)
31/12/2020
31/12/2019
USD Thousands
USD Thousands
ASSETS
Cash and balances with central banks
12,926,176
15,369,499
Due from banks and financial institutions
1,438,115
1,444,714
Loans to banks and financial institutions and reverse repurchase agreements
175,288
464,648
Derivative financial instruments
145,154
192,984
Shares and participations at fair value through profit or loss
36,078
44,495
Debt instruments and other similar financial assets at fair value through profit or loss
224,000
208,296
Of which: loans and advances at fair value through profit or loss
4,726
12,044
Shares and participations at fair value through other comprehensive income
43,592
45,626
Debt instruments and other similar financial assets at fair value through other comprehensive income
963,621
720,472
Loans and advances to customers at amortised cost
6,064,578
10,256,498
Loans and advances to related parties at amortised cost(1)
71,774
93,193
Debtors by acceptances
11,869
436,205
Debt instruments classified at amortised cost(2)
5,165,833
8,171,770
Investments in associates
75,571
80,358
Property and equipment and right-of-use assets
421,843
661,483
Intangible assets
53,785
76,381
Assets taken in settlement of debts
134,766
192,364
Assets held for sale
6,297,278
-
Other assets
1,153,630
1,048,088
Goodwill
28,115
28,141
TOTAL ASSETS
35,431,066
39,535,215
Loans granted to related parties against cash collateral amounted to USD 6 million.
Includes an amount of USD 153 million with risk ceded to customers.
31/12/2020
31/12/2019
USD Thousands
USD Thousands
OFF-BALANCE SHEET
Financing commitments
Financing commitments given to banks and financial institutions
133,900
440,229
Financing commitments given to customers
1,410,811
2,569,438
Bank guarantees
Guarantees given to banks and financial institutions
16,419
60,957
Guarantees received from banks and financial institutions
81,778
436,241
Guarantees given to customers
708,411
1,204,978
Guarantees received from customers
16,031,139
20,780,524
Foreign currencies forwards
Foreign currencies to receive
3,326,375
5,089,974
Foreign currencies to deliver
3,391,138
5,079,485
Commitments on term financial instruments
4,145,134
3,685,854
Fiduciary accounts
1,146,540
2,274,057
Under specific instructions
1,141,335
2,246,341
Under discretionary investments
5,205
27,716
Assets under management
7,579,621
10,548,358
Mutual funds
25,536
67,267
Bad debts written off during the year
341,030
10,728
31/12/2020
31/12/2019
USD Thousands
USD Thousands
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
LIABILITIES
Due to central banks
2,669,524
3,749,229
Due to banks and financial institutions and repurchase agreements
1,007,743
1,061,010
Derivative financial instruments
296,380
246,834
Customers' deposits
21,420,030
29,410,653
Deposits from related parties
108,139
183,290
Debt issued and other borrowed funds
76,675
127,735
Engagements by acceptances
11,869
436,205
Other liabilities
352,251
435,335
Provisions for risks and charges
99,900
118,620
Subordinated loans and similar debts
797,496
796,735
Liabilities related to assets held for sale
5,640,200
-
TOTAL LIABILITIES
32,480,207
36,565,646
Shareholders' equity - Group share
Share capital - common shares
651,979
442,840
Share capital - preferred shares
6,647
6,647
Issue premium - common shares
598,534
586,124
Issue premium - preferred shares
593,353
593,353
Share capital and cash contribution to capital
48,150
48,150
Non-distributable reserves
1,465,778
1,343,417
Distributable reserves
11,456
287,268
Treasury shares
(6,096)
(6,096)
Retained earnings
509,114
972,994
Revaluation reserve of real estate
223,588
224,228
Other components of equity
(7,868)
(1,258)
Foreign currency translation reserves
(715,525)
(1,053,871)
Other components of equity related to assets held for sale
(389,968)
-
Result of the year
(149,351)
(605,093)
Shareholders' equity - Group share
2,839,791
2,838,703
Non-controlling interests
111,068
130,866
TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
2,950,859
2,969,569
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
35,431,066
39,535,215
CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENT (AUDITED)
Interest and similar income
Less: tax on interest income
Interest and similar income, net of tax
Interest and similar expense
Net interest income
Fee and commission income Fee and commission expense Net fee and commission
Net gain (loss) on financial assets at fair value through profit and loss Of which: interest income
Net loss on financial investments Other operating income
Total operating income
Net impairment loss on financial assets Net operating income
Personnel expenses Other operating expenses
Depreciation of property and equipment and right-of-use assets Amortisation of intangible assets
Losses on non-current assets held for sale Total operating expenses Operating loss
Share of profit of associates under equity method Net gain (loss) on disposal of fixed assets
Loss before tax
Income tax
Loss after tax
Result of discontinued operations, net of tax
Loss for the year
Non-controlling interest
Equity holders of the parent
Basic and diluted loss per share USD
Basic and diluted loss per share from continuing operations USD
2020
2019
USD Thousands
USD Thousands
2,166,466 2,847,255
(179,678) (155,980)
1,986,788 2,691,275
(1,105,652) (1,759,370)
881,136 931,905
140,397 177,011
(660,395) (34,470)
(519,998) 142,541
223,077(8,075)
2,3361,413
(92,530)(117)
18,14214,546
509,827 1,080,800
(174,254) (1,211,485)
337,908 (130,685)
(270,231) (282,146)
(152,650) (178,442)
(42,825) (48,299)
(14,355) (12,927)
(10,297)
(480,369) (532,111)
(144,796) (662,796)
6,153
(3,499)
(144,570) (660,142)
(66,717) (32,487)
(211,287) (692,629)
66,50490,514
(144,783) (602,115)
4,5682,978
(149,351) (605,093)
(0.27)(1.52)
(0.40)(1.68)
HEADQUARTERS
BANK AUDI sal
Bank Audi Plaza, Bab Idriss P.O.Box: 11-2560 Beirut - LEBANON