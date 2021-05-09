Log in
End-of-day quote Beirut Stock Exchange - 05/07
2.64 USD   -0.75%
04:52pBANK AUDI SAL  : Financial Statements in USD (175 KB)
PU
04:52pBANK AUDI SAL  : Financial Statements in LBP (171 KB)
PU
11:46aBANK AUDI SAL  : Quarterly releases (Q4 2020)
PU
Bank Audi sal : Financial Statements in USD (175 KB)

05/09/2021 | 04:52pm EDT

05/09/2021 | 04:52pm EDT
2020

Consolidated

Financial Highlights(1)

IN US DOLLARS

AT END-DECEMBER 2020

Unprecedented Tough Operating Environment in Lebanon

  • Persisting excessive uncertainties arising from a lasting financial crisis for 16 months, amid continuing absence of a clear national recovery plan.
  • Exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic, the explosion of the Beirut port, deepening recession, hyperinflation, the multitude of exchange rates underscoring a future change in the official exchange rate and/or alternative legal exchange mechanism.
  • Preventing Management from estimating in a true and fair manner and as per IFRS the adverse impact of those matters on the Bank's financial position and equity, which it anticipates to be material.
  • As a result, the external auditors expressed an adverse opinion on the 2020 financial statements.

Measures Taken to Consolidate the Bank's Financial

Position and Standing

  • USD 209 million capital increase effected in February 2020.
  • Sale of the Group's entities in Egypt, Jordan and Iraq.
  • USD 609 million of normalised net profits generated in 2020, turning into a consolidated net loss of USD -145 million after accounting certain impairments and other adjustments tied to the crisis.

USD 35.4

USD 21.5

USD 6.1

USD 3 billion

billion of

billion of total

billion of net

of shareholders'

customers'

assets

loans

equity

deposits

(1)Disclaimer: the figures below were published to comply with regulatory publishing requirements for listed banks operating in Lebanon. They should not be relied upon for decision-making, and they should be read in conjunction with the full set of financial statements and related disclosures as published on the Bank's website (please refer to the 2020 Annual Report).

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION (AUDITED)

31/12/2020

31/12/2019

USD Thousands

USD Thousands

ASSETS

Cash and balances with central banks

12,926,176

15,369,499

Due from banks and financial institutions

1,438,115

1,444,714

Loans to banks and financial institutions and reverse repurchase agreements

175,288

464,648

Derivative financial instruments

145,154

192,984

Shares and participations at fair value through profit or loss

36,078

44,495

Debt instruments and other similar financial assets at fair value through profit or loss

224,000

208,296

Of which: loans and advances at fair value through profit or loss

4,726

12,044

Shares and participations at fair value through other comprehensive income

43,592

45,626

Debt instruments and other similar financial assets at fair value through other comprehensive income

963,621

720,472

Loans and advances to customers at amortised cost

6,064,578

10,256,498

Loans and advances to related parties at amortised cost(1)

71,774

93,193

Debtors by acceptances

11,869

436,205

Debt instruments classified at amortised cost(2)

5,165,833

8,171,770

Investments in associates

75,571

80,358

Property and equipment and right-of-use assets

421,843

661,483

Intangible assets

53,785

76,381

Assets taken in settlement of debts

134,766

192,364

Assets held for sale

6,297,278

-

Other assets

1,153,630

1,048,088

Goodwill

28,115

28,141

TOTAL ASSETS

35,431,066

39,535,215

  1. Loans granted to related parties against cash collateral amounted to USD 6 million.
  2. Includes an amount of USD 153 million with risk ceded to customers.

31/12/2020

31/12/2019

USD Thousands

USD Thousands

OFF-BALANCE SHEET

Financing commitments

Financing commitments given to banks and financial institutions

133,900

440,229

Financing commitments given to customers

1,410,811

2,569,438

Bank guarantees

Guarantees given to banks and financial institutions

16,419

60,957

Guarantees received from banks and financial institutions

81,778

436,241

Guarantees given to customers

708,411

1,204,978

Guarantees received from customers

16,031,139

20,780,524

Foreign currencies forwards

Foreign currencies to receive

3,326,375

5,089,974

Foreign currencies to deliver

3,391,138

5,079,485

Commitments on term financial instruments

4,145,134

3,685,854

Fiduciary accounts

1,146,540

2,274,057

Under specific instructions

1,141,335

2,246,341

Under discretionary investments

5,205

27,716

Assets under management

7,579,621

10,548,358

Mutual funds

25,536

67,267

Bad debts written off during the year

341,030

10,728

31/12/2020

31/12/2019

USD Thousands

USD Thousands

LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

LIABILITIES

Due to central banks

2,669,524

3,749,229

Due to banks and financial institutions and repurchase agreements

1,007,743

1,061,010

Derivative financial instruments

296,380

246,834

Customers' deposits

21,420,030

29,410,653

Deposits from related parties

108,139

183,290

Debt issued and other borrowed funds

76,675

127,735

Engagements by acceptances

11,869

436,205

Other liabilities

352,251

435,335

Provisions for risks and charges

99,900

118,620

Subordinated loans and similar debts

797,496

796,735

Liabilities related to assets held for sale

5,640,200

-

TOTAL LIABILITIES

32,480,207

36,565,646

Shareholders' equity - Group share

Share capital - common shares

651,979

442,840

Share capital - preferred shares

6,647

6,647

Issue premium - common shares

598,534

586,124

Issue premium - preferred shares

593,353

593,353

Share capital and cash contribution to capital

48,150

48,150

Non-distributable reserves

1,465,778

1,343,417

Distributable reserves

11,456

287,268

Treasury shares

(6,096)

(6,096)

Retained earnings

509,114

972,994

Revaluation reserve of real estate

223,588

224,228

Other components of equity

(7,868)

(1,258)

Foreign currency translation reserves

(715,525)

(1,053,871)

Other components of equity related to assets held for sale

(389,968)

-

Result of the year

(149,351)

(605,093)

Shareholders' equity - Group share

2,839,791

2,838,703

Non-controlling interests

111,068

130,866

TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

2,950,859

2,969,569

TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

35,431,066

39,535,215

CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENT (AUDITED)

Interest and similar income

Less: tax on interest income

Interest and similar income, net of tax

Interest and similar expense

Net interest income

Fee and commission income Fee and commission expense Net fee and commission

Net gain (loss) on financial assets at fair value through profit and loss Of which: interest income

Net loss on financial investments Other operating income

Total operating income

Net impairment loss on financial assets Net operating income

Personnel expenses Other operating expenses

Depreciation of property and equipment and right-of-use assets Amortisation of intangible assets

Losses on non-current assets held for sale Total operating expenses Operating loss

Share of profit of associates under equity method Net gain (loss) on disposal of fixed assets

Loss before tax

Income tax

Loss after tax

Result of discontinued operations, net of tax

Loss for the year

Non-controlling interest

Equity holders of the parent

Basic and diluted loss per share USD

Basic and diluted loss per share from continuing operations USD

2020

2019

USD Thousands

USD Thousands

2,166,466 2,847,255

(179,678) (155,980)

1,986,788 2,691,275

(1,105,652) (1,759,370)

881,136 931,905

140,397 177,011

(660,395) (34,470)

(519,998) 142,541

223,077(8,075)

2,3361,413

(92,530)(117)

18,14214,546

509,827 1,080,800

(174,254) (1,211,485)

337,908 (130,685)

(270,231) (282,146)

(152,650) (178,442)

(42,825) (48,299)

(14,355) (12,927)

  1. (10,297)
    (480,369) (532,111)

(144,796) (662,796)

  1. 6,153
  1. (3,499)

(144,570) (660,142)

(66,717) (32,487)

(211,287) (692,629)

66,50490,514

(144,783) (602,115)

4,5682,978

(149,351) (605,093)

(0.27)(1.52)

(0.40)(1.68)

HEADQUARTERS

BANK AUDI sal

Bank Audi Plaza, Bab Idriss P.O.Box: 11-2560 Beirut - LEBANON

Phone: +961 1 994000 Fax: +961 1 990555 contactus@bankaudi.com.lb - bankaudigroup.com

FOREIGN PRESENCE

• BANQUE AUDI (SUISSE) SA

Phone: +41 22 704 11 11 Fax: +41 22 704 11 00 - contactus.gva@bankaudipb.com - bankaudipb.com

Beirut Representative Office

Phone: +961 1 977 544 Fax: +961 1 980 535

• BANK AUDI FRANCE sa

Phone: +33 1 53 83 50 00

Fax: +33 1 42 56 09 74 - contactus@bankaudi.fr - bankaudi.fr

• AUDI CAPITAL (KSA) cjsc

Phone: +966 11 2199300

Fax: +966 11 4627942 - contactus@audicapital.com - audicapital.com

• BANK AUDI LLC (Qatar)

Phone: +974 44967365 Fax: +974 44967373 - contactus@bankaudi.com.qa

• ODEA BANK A.Ş.

Phone: +90 212 3048444 Fax: +90 212 3048445 - info@odeabank.com.tr - odeabank.com.tr

• BAPB HOLDING LIMITED

Phone: +357 22 465151 Fax: +357 22 379379 - p.sednaoui@bankaudipb.com - bankaudipb.com

  • BANK AUDI sal - ABU DHABI REP. OFFICE Phone: +971 2 6331180 Fax: +971 2 6336044 - contactus.abu-dhabi@bankaudipb.com - bankaudipb.com

FACTORING

• Solifac sal

Phone: +961 1 209200 Fax: +961 1 209205

Disclaimer

Bank Audi SAL published this content on 09 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 May 2021 20:51:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 114 B 75,7 M 75,7 M
Net income 2019 -912 177 M -608 M -608 M
Net cash 2019 1 188 B 791 M 791 M
P/E ratio 2019 0,00x
Yield 2019 -
Capitalization 2 356 B 1 569 M 1 569 M
EV / Sales 2018 3,50x
EV / Sales 2019 8,02x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 36,3%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Samir N. Hanna Chairman, Group Chief Executive Officer & GM
Mahmoud A. Kurdy Chief Financial Officer
Marwan S. Barakat Group Chief Economist & Head-Research
Toufic S. Arida Assistant COO-Technology
Marcelle R. Attar Head-Information technology
