Bank Audi sal : Quarterly releases (Q4 2020)

2020
Consolidated
Financial Highlights(1)
IN LEBANESE POUNDS
AT END-DECEMBER 2020
Unprecedented Tough Operating Environment in Lebanon
-Persisting excessive uncertainties arising from a lasting financial crisis for 16 months, amid continuing absence of a clear national recovery plan.
-Exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic, the explosion of the Beirut port, deepening recession, hyperinflation, the multitude of exchange rates underscoring a future change in the official exchange rate and/or alternative legal exchange mechanism.
-Preventing Management from estimating in a true and fair manner and as per IFRS the adverse impact of those matters on the Bank's financial position and equity, which it anticipates to be material.
-As a result, the external auditors expressed an adverse opinion on the 2020 financial statements.
Measures Taken to Consolidate the Bank's Financial
Position and Standing
-USD 209 million capital increase effected in February 2020.
-Sale of the Group's entities in Egypt, Jordan and Iraq.
-LBP 918 billion of normalised net profits generated in 2020,
turning into a consolidated net loss of LBP -218 billion after accounting certain impairments and other adjustments tied to the crisis.
|
LBP 53,412
|
LBP 32,454
|
LBP 9,251
|
LBP 4,448
|
billion of
|
billion of
|
billion of total
|
billion of net
|
customers'
|
shareholders'
|
assets
|
loans
|
|
deposits
|
equity
|
|
(1)Disclaimer: the figures below were published to comply with regulatory publishing requirements for listed banks operating in Lebanon. They should not be relied upon for decision-making, and they should be read in conjunction with the full set of financial statements and related disclosures as published on the Bank's website (please refer to the 2020 Annual Report).