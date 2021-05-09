Log in
    AUDI   LB0000010415

BANK AUDI SAL

(AUDI)
Bank Audi sal : Quarterly releases (Q4 2020)

05/09/2021 | 11:46am EDT
2020

Consolidated

Financial Highlights(1)

IN LEBANESE POUNDS

AT END-DECEMBER 2020

Unprecedented Tough Operating Environment in Lebanon

-Persisting excessive uncertainties arising from a lasting financial crisis for 16 months, amid continuing absence of a clear national recovery plan.

-Exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic, the explosion of the Beirut port, deepening recession, hyperinflation, the multitude of exchange rates underscoring a future change in the official exchange rate and/or alternative legal exchange mechanism.

-Preventing Management from estimating in a true and fair manner and as per IFRS the adverse impact of those matters on the Bank's financial position and equity, which it anticipates to be material.

-As a result, the external auditors expressed an adverse opinion on the 2020 financial statements.

Measures Taken to Consolidate the Bank's Financial

Position and Standing

-USD 209 million capital increase effected in February 2020.

-Sale of the Group's entities in Egypt, Jordan and Iraq.

-LBP 918 billion of normalised net profits generated in 2020,

turning into a consolidated net loss of LBP -218 billion after accounting certain impairments and other adjustments tied to the crisis.

LBP 53,412

LBP 32,454

LBP 9,251

LBP 4,448

billion of

billion of

billion of total

billion of net

customers'

shareholders'

assets

loans

deposits

equity

(1)Disclaimer: the figures below were published to comply with regulatory publishing requirements for listed banks operating in Lebanon. They should not be relied upon for decision-making, and they should be read in conjunction with the full set of financial statements and related disclosures as published on the Bank's website (please refer to the 2020 Annual Report).

Disclaimer

Bank Audi SAL published this content on 09 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 May 2021 15:45:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 114 B 75,7 M 75,7 M
Net income 2019 -912 177 M -608 M -608 M
Net cash 2019 1 188 B 791 M 791 M
P/E ratio 2019 0,00x
Yield 2019 -
Capitalization 2 356 B 1 569 M 1 569 M
EV / Sales 2018 3,50x
EV / Sales 2019 8,02x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 36,3%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Samir N. Hanna Chairman, Group Chief Executive Officer & GM
Mahmoud A. Kurdy Chief Financial Officer
Marwan S. Barakat Group Chief Economist & Head-Research
Toufic S. Arida Assistant COO-Technology
Marcelle R. Attar Head-Information technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BANK AUDI SAL116.39%1 569
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED7.39%173 351
PING AN BANK CO., LTD.24.35%72 547
POSTAL SAVINGS BANK OF CHINA CO., LTD.18.26%71 304
AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GROUP LIMITED22.25%61 521
PT BANK CENTRAL ASIA TBK-5.47%55 199