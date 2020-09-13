Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Beirut Stock Exchange  >  Bank Audi sal    AUDI   LB0000010415

BANK AUDI SAL

(AUDI)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Jordan's Capital Bank begins due diligence to buy Lebanon's Audi's units in Jordan, Iraq

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/13/2020 | 02:33pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: A woman wearing a face mask walks near a closed branch of Bank Audi in Sidon

Jordan's Capital Bank has begun due diligence on buying Lebanese Bank Audi's> Iraq and Jordan units in an acquisition that will help the Jordanian bank to diversify and expand domestically and regionally, its chairman said.

Capital Bank said on Sunday in a bourse disclosure that both sides signed a letter of intent to acquire assets and liabilities of Lebanon's major lender Audi Bank and that it obtained initial approval from both monetary authorities.

"We have begun the process of due diligence and it will take some time, then we come up with an offer. We are agreed on the basic principles," Bassem Al Salem, chairman of Capital Bank, told Reuters.

Al Salem said he expected a binding offer by end of October "subject to the results of the due diligence".

Capital Bank, a major Jordanian corporate bank with $3.5 billion in assets by end of June, would be able to diversify into retail banking through acquiring Audi's Jordan operations with its 15 local branches.

The acquisition of Audi's unit Iraq would allow Capital Bank to expand in a niche corporate market banking scene where Capital Bank already has a presence through a 62% shareholding in National Bank of Iraq, a retail bank with over $533 million in assets.

"We applied to get both their operations since we are interested in both markets to expand," Al Salem added.

Some Lebanese lenders are trying to divest non-core assets to fulfill a requirement from Lebanon's central bank to increase their equity.

First Abu Dhabi Bank (FAB) FAB.AD plans to restart talks to buy the Egyptian business of Lebanon's Bank Audi AUDI.BY, two sources familiar with the matter said. [L8N2G30AK]

Emirates NBD, Dubai's largest lender, is currently in talks to buy the Egyptian unit of Lebanon's Blom Bank.

(Reporting by Suleiman Al-Khalidi, Editing by William Maclean)

By Suleiman Al-Khalidi

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUDI AG -0.63% 1590 Delayed Quote.98.75%
BANK AUDI SAL 3.00% 1.03 End-of-day quote.-70.57%
CAPITAL BANK OF JORDAN -1.08% 0.92 End-of-day quote.-8.00%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about BANK AUDI SAL
02:33pJordan's Capital Bank begins due diligence to buy Lebanon's Audi's units in J..
RE
08/18BANK AUDI SAL : Notice of Ordinary General Assembly Meeting
PU
08/18BANK AUDI SAL : Information Statement relating to the Ordinary General Assembly ..
PU
08/11BANK AUDI SAL : 2019 Annual Report and 2020 Interim Financial Report
PU
08/11BANK AUDI SAL : Interim Results of H1 2020 - Arabic
PU
08/11BANK AUDI SAL : Interim Results of H1 2020
PU
08/11BANK AUDI SAL : Results of full year (and December) 2019
PU
08/07BANK AUDI SAL : 2nd Quarter Results of Odeabank A.S. (Turkey) as at June 30, 202..
PU
02/20Lebanon's Bank Audi collects $210 million for capital increase
RE
01/14EXCLUSIVE : Lebanon's Bank Audi open to sale of Egyptian unit with right offer -..
RE
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 114 B 75,5 M 75,5 M
Net income 2019 -912 177 M -606 M -606 M
Net cash 2019 2 343 B 1 556 M 1 556 M
P/E ratio 2019 0,00x
Yield 2019 -
Capitalization 922 B 612 M 612 M
EV / Sales 2018 2,87x
EV / Sales 2019 -2,13x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 36,3%
Chart BANK AUDI SAL
Duration : Period :
Bank Audi sal Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus SELL
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price
Last Close Price 1,03 
Spread / Highest target -
Spread / Average Target -
Spread / Lowest Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Samir N. Hanna Chairman, Group Chief Executive Officer & GM
Hassan A. Saleh Chief Operating Officer & Assistant GM
Mahmoud A. Kurdy Chief Financial Officer
Marwan S. Barakat Group Chief Economist & Head-Research
Toufic S. Arida Assistant COO-Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BANK AUDI SAL-70.57%612
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-26.24%157 634
POSTAL SAVINGS BANK OF CHINA CO., LTD.-35.09%53 792
PT BANK CENTRAL ASIA TBK-11.67%48 529
QATAR NATIONAL BANK (Q.P.S.C.)-12.14%44 958
PING AN BANK CO., LTD.-8.75%42 618
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group