    AUDI   LB0000010415

BANK AUDI SAL

(AUDI)
Lebanon judge freezes assets of five banks and members of their boards - document

03/14/2022 | 09:51am EDT
FILE PHOTO: A general view shows the headquarters of the Lebanese Blom Bank in Beirut

BEIRUT (Reuters) - A Lebanese judge froze the assets of five top banks and members of their boards while she investigates transactions they undertook with the country's central bank, a judicial document showed on Monday.

The asset freeze against Bank of Beirut, Bank Audi, SGBL, Blom Bank and Bankmed applies to properties, vehicles and shares in companies owned by the banks or the members of their boards.

She has not charged any of the parties mentioned with any crime.

Raya Hassan, chairman of the board of Bankmed, declined to comment, as did Blom Bank chairman Saad Azhari and a spokesperson for Bank Audi.

Bank of Beirut and SGBL did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Judge Ghada Aoun on Thursday issued travel bans against the heads of the boards of the five Lebanese banks as a precautionary measure while she carried out her probe, she told Reuters.

(Reporting by Timour Azhari; Writing by Nadine Awadalla; Editing by Jon Boyle and Barbara Lewis)


Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 499 B 331 M 331 M
Net income 2020 -225 147 M -149 M -149 M
Net cash 2020 507 B 336 M 336 M
P/E ratio 2020 0,00x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 1 675 B 1 110 M 1 110 M
EV / Sales 2019 -4,40x
EV / Sales 2020 1,18x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float -
Chart BANK AUDI SAL
Duration : Period :
Bank Audi sal Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Samir N. Hanna General Manager & Director
Mahmoud A. Kurdy Chief Financial Officer
Marwan S. Barakat Group Chief Economist & Head-Research
Marcelle R. Attar Head-Information technology
Hassan A. Saleh Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BANK AUDI SAL-17.83%1 110
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED7.46%160 876
POSTAL SAVINGS BANK OF CHINA CO., LTD.12.80%76 975
PT BANK CENTRAL ASIA TBK8.90%68 510
QATAR NATIONAL BANK (Q.P.S.C.)10.20%56 451
AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GROUP LIMITED-6.03%52 789