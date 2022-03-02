Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Lebanon
  4. Beirut Stock Exchange
  5. Bank Audi sal
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AUDI   LB0000010415

BANK AUDI SAL

(AUDI)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Lebanon's Bank Audi says UK court order will leave some depositors out of pocket

03/02/2022 | 02:59pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: A worker cleans the logo of Bank Audi in Beirut

BEIRUT (Reuters) - Complying with a London court order requiring Lebanon's Bank Audi and SGBL to pay a depositor $4 million of money stuck in the nation's crisis-hit banking sector will result in other savers losing out, Bank Audi said on Wednesday.

The court ordered Bank Audi and its peer SGBL on Feb. 28 to make the payments, amounting to about $1.1 million and $2.9 million respectively, to claimant Vatche Manoukian by March 4.

In the absence of any capital control law in Lebanon, banks began imposing informal restrictions on withdrawals and transfers abroad as the country's financial system collapsed in 2019 after years of unsustainable financial policies, corruption and waste.

These controls were never formalised with legislation and have been challenged in local and international courts, with mixed results

"The profusion of lawsuits filed by depositors against banks before Lebanese and foreign jurisdictions is a direct consequence of the mismanagement of the crisis since October 2019, and more specifically the failure to enact a most needed capital control law", Bank Audi said.

Bank Audi said it intends to comply with the UK order but will consider its options on whether to appeal.

Deputy Prime Minister Saade Chami said he hoped a draft law that has been with parliament for some time would be approved soon.

"There is a renewed push to pass the capital law, even before the latest court ruling, because it is highly needed," he told Reuters.

Bank Audi said the order means "wealthy depositors who happen to be resident in the United Kingdom being able to be paid 100% of their funds out of the pockets of the remaining depositors who do not have the right or ability to bring proceedings overseas".

"This will significantly reduce the money available to the other depositors."

A lawyer for Manoukian said the decision acknowledged his client's "legal right to transfer his money out of Lebanon".

"This is the first case relating to the Lebanese financial crisis to be successfully brought in the UK. This decision is likely to be of interest to other English and EU domiciled individuals with funds held in Lebanese banks," the lawyer, Graham Shear, said.

SGBL has not responded to requests for comment.

A capital control law is a requirement for Lebanon to make progress in IMF talks towards an aid package.

(Reporting by Tom Perry and Timour Azhari;Editing by Bernadette Baum and Elaine Hardcastle)


© Reuters 2022
All news about BANK AUDI SAL
02:59pLebanon's Bank Audi says UK court order will leave some depositors out of pocket
RE
03/01UK court orders Lebanese banks to pay $4 million to saver
RE
02/09UAE's FAB seeks to buy Egypt's top investment bank EFG Hermes
RE
2021BANK AUDI SAL : 9M 2021 Interim Report
PU
2021BANK AUDI SAL : 9M 2021 Interim Report
PU
2021BANK AUDI SAL : September 2021 Interim Financial Report
PU
2021BANK AUDI SAL : Financial Statements in USD (233 KB)
PU
2021BANK AUDI SAL : September 2021
PU
2021Bank Audi sal Reports Earnings Results for the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2021
CI
20213rd Quarter Results of Odeabank A.S. (Reviewed).
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on BANK AUDI SAL
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 499 B 331 M 331 M
Net income 2020 -225 147 M -149 M -149 M
Net cash 2020 507 B 336 M 336 M
P/E ratio 2020 0,00x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 1 675 B 1 110 M 1 110 M
EV / Sales 2019 -4,40x
EV / Sales 2020 1,18x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 37,6%
Chart BANK AUDI SAL
Duration : Period :
Bank Audi sal Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Samir N. Hanna General Manager & Director
Mahmoud A. Kurdy Chief Financial Officer
Marwan S. Barakat Group Chief Economist & Head-Research
Marcelle R. Attar Head-Information technology
Hassan A. Saleh Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BANK AUDI SAL-17.83%1 110
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED10.07%163 327
POSTAL SAVINGS BANK OF CHINA CO., LTD.18.83%81 660
PT BANK CENTRAL ASIA TBK9.25%68 933
QATAR NATIONAL BANK (Q.P.S.C.)17.38%59 115
AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GROUP LIMITED-4.83%53 182