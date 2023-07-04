Bank Center Credit JSC announced payment of the ninth coupon on its bonds KZ2C00004554 (CCBNb32)
/KASE, July 4, 2023/ - Bank Center Credit JSC (Almaty) informed the Kazakhstan Stock Exchange (KASE) that on July 4, 2023 it paid the ninth coupon on its bonds KZ2C00004554 (KASE main market, "bonds" category, CCBNb32). According to the mentioned message, the said interest was paid in the amount of 3,058,089,506.48 tenge. [2023-07-04]
