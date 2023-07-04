Bank TsentrKredit AO (Bank CenterCredit JSC) is a Kazakhstan-based commercial bank. The Bank's primary business consists of corporate and retail banking. Its corporate banking activities include a range of wholesale banking products to a diversified group of domestic customers, primarily small and medium sized companies. The Bank's retail banking activities and products include retail lending, deposit taking and credit and debit cards. The Bank is also active in the fixed income securities market and foreign currency markets in Kazakhstan. The Company operates domestically and in the Russian Federation, Kirgizstan and Ukraine. In July 2013, it liquidated its subsidiary, CenterCredit International BV.

Sector Banks