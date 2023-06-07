Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Kazakhstan
  4. Kazakhstan Stock Exchange
  5. Bank CenterCredit
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CCBN   KZ0007786572

BANK CENTERCREDIT

(CCBN)
  Report
End-of-day quote Kazakhstan Stock Exchange  -  2023-06-05
678.00 KZT   +0.44%
12:26aBank Centercredit : announces payment of 27th coupon on bonds KZ2C00000594 (CCBNb23)
PU
05/18Bank CenterCredit JSC Announces Composition of Management Board
CI
05/17Joint Stock Company Bank CenterCredit Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2022
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCompanyFinancialsConsensusFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Bank CenterCredit : announces payment of 27th coupon on bonds KZ2C00000594 (CCBNb23)

06/07/2023 | 12:26am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Bank CenterCredit announces payment of 27th coupon on bonds KZ2C00000594 (CCBNb23)
07.06.23 09:11
/KASE, June 7, 2023/ - Bank CenterCredit JSC (Almaty) has informed Kazakhstan Stock Exchange (KASE) about the payment on June 6, 2023 of the 27th coupon interest on its bonds KZ2C00000594 (KASE main market, "bonds" category, CCBNb23). According to the said message, the mentioned interest was paid in the amount of KZT403,476,315.00. [2023-06-07]

Attachments

Disclaimer

Bank TsentrKredit AO published this content on 07 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 June 2023 04:25:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about BANK CENTERCREDIT
12:26aBank Centercredit : announces payment of 27th coupon on bonds KZ2C00000594 (CCBNb23)
PU
05/18Bank CenterCredit JSC Announces Composition of Management Board
CI
05/17Joint Stock Company Bank CenterCredit Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended ..
CI
05/11Joint Stock Company Bank CenterCredit acquired an unknown minority stake in Sinoasia B&..
CI
2022Joint Stock Company Bank CenterCredit Excludes G. Khussainov from the Composition of th..
CI
2022Joint Stock Company Bank CenterCredit Reports Earnings Results for the Nine Months Ende..
CI
2022Bank Centercredit : did not pay 14th coupon on bonds KZ2C00003317 (CCBNb27) due to absence..
PU
2022Kazakh tenge under pressure as state spending fuels imports - banker
RE
2022Bank Centercredit : Board of Directors of Bank CenterCredit decided to place 19.0 mln bond..
PU
2022Bank Centercredit : announces payment of ninth coupon on bonds KZ2C00004158 (CCBNb30)
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on BANK CENTERCREDIT
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 159 B 356 M 356 M
Net income 2022 145 B 325 M 325 M
Net cash 2022 936 B 2 094 M 2 094 M
P/E ratio 2022 0,81x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 125 B 280 M 280 M
EV / Sales 2021 -0,01x
EV / Sales 2022 -5,14x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 31,4%
Chart BANK CENTERCREDIT
Duration : Period :
Bank CenterCredit Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 678,00 KZT
Average target price 663,73 KZT
Spread / Average Target -2,10%
Managers and Directors
Galim Abilzhanovich Khusainov Chairman-Management Board & Director
Bakhytbek Rymbekovich Baiseitov Chairman
Rizvangul Vakhidova Director-Accounting & Operations Support
Frans Jozef Klaas Werner Independent Director
Anvar Galimullaevich Saidenov Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BANK CENTERCREDIT5.94%278
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.3.89%406 461
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED6.22%235 491
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-11.75%227 440
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION4.29%165 210
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-0.07%151 777
MarketScreener: Created by Investors for Investors!
100% Free Registration
fermer