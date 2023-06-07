Bank CenterCredit : announces payment of 27th coupon on bonds KZ2C00000594 (CCBNb23)

07.06.23 09:11

/KASE, June 7, 2023/ - Bank CenterCredit JSC (Almaty) has informed Kazakhstan Stock Exchange (KASE) about the payment on June 6, 2023 of the 27th coupon interest on its bonds KZ2C00000594 (KASE main market, "bonds" category, CCBNb23). According to the said message, the mentioned interest was paid in the amount of KZT403,476,315.00. [2023-06-07]