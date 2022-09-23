Bank CenterCredit : did not pay 14th coupon on bonds KZ2C00003317 (CCBNb27) due to absence in circulation

23.09.22 11:54

/KASE, September 23, 2022/ - Bank CenterCredit JSC (Almaty) has informed Kazakhstan Stock Exchange (KASE) that the 14th coupon interest on bonds KZ2C00003317 (KASE main market, "bonds" category, CCBNb27) was not paid due to the absence of said bonds in circulation. [2022-09-23]