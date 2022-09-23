Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Kazakhstan
  4. Kazakhstan Stock Exchange
  5. Bank CenterCredit
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CCBN   KZ0007786572

BANK CENTERCREDIT

(CCBN)
  Report
End-of-day quote Kazakhstan Stock Exchange  -  2022-09-21
594.97 KZT   -0.01%
02:40aBANK CENTERCREDIT : did not pay 14th coupon on bonds KZ2C00003317 (CCBNb27) due to absence in circulation
PU
09/06Kazakh tenge under pressure as state spending fuels imports - banker
RE
08/22BANK CENTERCREDIT : Board of Directors of Bank CenterCredit decided to place 19.0 mln bonds KZ2C00008621 (CCBNb34)
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Bank CenterCredit : did not pay 14th coupon on bonds KZ2C00003317 (CCBNb27) due to absence in circulation

09/23/2022 | 02:40am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Bank CenterCredit did not pay 14th coupon on bonds KZ2C00003317 (CCBNb27) due to absence in circulation
23.09.22 11:54
/KASE, September 23, 2022/ - Bank CenterCredit JSC (Almaty) has informed Kazakhstan Stock Exchange (KASE) that the 14th coupon interest on bonds KZ2C00003317 (KASE main market, "bonds" category, CCBNb27) was not paid due to the absence of said bonds in circulation. [2022-09-23]

Disclaimer

Bank TsentrKredit AO published this content on 23 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 September 2022 06:39:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about BANK CENTERCREDIT
02:40aBANK CENTERCREDIT : did not pay 14th coupon on bonds KZ2C00003317 (CCBNb27) due to absence..
PU
09/06Kazakh tenge under pressure as state spending fuels imports - banker
RE
08/22BANK CENTERCREDIT : Board of Directors of Bank CenterCredit decided to place 19.0 mln bond..
PU
08/18BANK CENTERCREDIT : announces payment of ninth coupon on bonds KZ2C00004158 (CCBNb30)
PU
08/17BANK CENTERCREDIT : Eco Center Bank (SB of Bank CenterCredit) will pay dividends on ordina..
PU
08/12Joint Stock Company Bank CenterCredit Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended ..
CI
08/10JOINT STOCK BANK CENTERCREDIT : Shareholders of Eco Center Bank (SB of Bank CenterCredit) ..
PU
08/08JOINT STOCK BANK CENTERCREDIT : Bank CenterCredit says S&P Global Ratings upgraded the ban..
PU
08/08JOINT STOCK BANK CENTERCREDIT : Shareholders of Bank CenterCredit and Eco Center Bank (SB ..
PU
07/15JOINT STOCK BANK CENTERCREDIT : Composition of Management Board of Eco Center Bank (SB of ..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 68 064 M 142 M 142 M
Net income 2021 20 645 M 43,1 M 43,1 M
Net cash 2021 70 148 M 146 M 146 M
P/E ratio 2021 3,47x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 109 B 228 M 228 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,02x
EV / Sales 2021 -0,01x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 30,8%
Chart BANK CENTERCREDIT
Duration : Period :
Bank CenterCredit Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Galim Abilzhanovich Khusainov Chairman-Management Board & Director
Bakhytbek Rymbekovich Baiseitov Chairman
Rizvangul Vakhidova Director-Accounting & Operations Support
Frans Jozef Klaas Werner Independent Director
Anvar Galimullaevich Saidenov Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BANK CENTERCREDIT49.49%228
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-29.77%330 871
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-26.95%266 368
INDUSTRIAL & COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LTD.-12.73%209 650
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-13.46%160 332
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-13.52%150 610