Bank First : Announces Progress Update on Denmark Branch Project
June 11, 2024 at 02:06 pm EDT
Bank First Announces Progress Update on Denmark Branch Project
MANITOWOC, WI, June 11, 2024 - Bank First is pleased to provide an update on the future of its downtown Denmark branch. Following last year's announcement exploring options for remodeling or rebuilding, the Bank has unveiled a redevelopment plan for the site to construct a modern, energy-efficient banking facility designed to meet the evolving needs of the Denmark community. The new facility will incorporate elements of the community, including the use of local vendors and artists in the design and build process. The project is slated to begin in March 2025, with final construction expected to be completed by November 2025.
During the construction period, Bank First will continue to serve its valued customers at a temporary site located at the same address. This arrangement ensures uninterrupted access to banking services while the new state-of-the-art facility is being built.
Key highlights of the updated project plans include:
Comprehensive Redevelopment: The existing building will be carefully deconstructed, with materials safely recycled, to make way for a modern, welcoming, and efficient banking facility designed to meet the evolving needs of the Denmark community.
Temporary Banking Services: While construction is underway, a temporary mobile branch will be established on the same site south of the existing building, ensuring that customers experience minimal disruption to their banking needs.
Sustainable and Advanced Design: The new branch will uphold Bank First's commitment to sustainability and innovation, incorporating energy-efficient technologies and eco-friendly materials.
Alignment with Bank First's Brand: The new facility will reflect Bank First's dedication to providing a remarkable customer experience with a design and amenities that align with our brand values of quality, service, and community engagement while ensuring a safe and enjoyable working environment for our employees.
Community-CentricApproach: Bank First will continue to engage with local stakeholders and community members throughout the construction process. Feedback and collaboration will remain integral to ensure the new branch reflects the unique character and aspirations of the Village of Denmark.
Bank First will maintain open communication with its customers and the community, regularly updating the project's progress. Please note that the plans are subject to state and local approvals. For more information and the latest updates, please visit Bank First's website at www.bankfirst.com.
Bank First Corporation (NASDAQ: BFC) provides financial services through its subsidiary, Bank First, N.A., which was incorporated in 1894. Bank First offers loan, deposit, and treasury management products at each of its 26 banking locations in Wisconsin. The Bank has grown through both acquisitions and de novo branch expansion. The Bank employs approximately 379 full-timeequivalent staff and has assets of approximately $4.2 billion. Insurance services are available through its bond with Ansay & Associates, LLC. Trust, investment advisory, and other financial services are offered in collaboration with several regional partners. Further information about Bank First Corporation is available by clicking on the Shareholder Services tab at www.bankfirst.com.
Rendering of the proposed new Bank First Denmark location, courtesy of Groth Design Group.
Bank First Corporation serves as the holding company of Bank First, N.A. (the Bank). The Bank has about 26 offices, including its headquarters, in Brown, Columbia, Dane, Fond du Lac, Jefferson, Manitowoc, Monroe, Outagamie, Ozaukee, Shawano, Sheboygan, Waupaca, Waushara, and Winnebago counties in the State of Wisconsin. The Bank serves businesses, professionals, and consumers with a variety of financial services, including retail and commercial banking. The Bank offers products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, cash management accounts, certificates of deposit, commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, residential mortgages, consumer loans, online banking, telephone banking and mobile banking. The Bank has three subsidiaries: Bank First Investments, Inc., TVG Holdings, Inc. (TVG) and BFC Title, LLC. Bank First Investments, Inc. provides investment and safekeeping services to the Bank.