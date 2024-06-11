N E W S R E L E A S E

Bank First Announces Progress Update on Denmark Branch Project

MANITOWOC, WI, June 11, 2024 - Bank First is pleased to provide an update on the future of its downtown Denmark branch. Following last year's announcement exploring options for remodeling or rebuilding, the Bank has unveiled a redevelopment plan for the site to construct a modern, energy-efficient banking facility designed to meet the evolving needs of the Denmark community. The new facility will incorporate elements of the community, including the use of local vendors and artists in the design and build process. The project is slated to begin in March 2025, with final construction expected to be completed by November 2025.

During the construction period, Bank First will continue to serve its valued customers at a temporary site located at the same address. This arrangement ensures uninterrupted access to banking services while the new state-of-the-art facility is being built.

Key highlights of the updated project plans include: