N E W S R E L E A S E P.O. Box 10, Manitowoc, WI 54221-0010 For further information, contact: Rachel Oakes, Marketing Communications Manager Phone: (608) 372-2265roakes@bankfirst.com FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Bank First Announces Promotions in Business Banking Leadership Team MANITOWOC, WI, December 29, 2023 - Tim McFarlane, President of Bank First (NASDAQ: BFC), is pleased to announce the promotion of several key team members in its business banking function to the position of Region President. These appointments demonstrate Bank First's commitment to positioning the organization for continued growth while prioritizing employee development and enhancing the customer experience. "We are excited to announce these well-deserved promotions as part of our ongoing effort to maintain local decision-making and strengthen relationships within the communities we serve," said McFarlane. "Our Region Presidents will be instrumental in expanding Bank First's market presence and solidifying our spot as a top-performing bank by providing innovative financial solutions and responsive customer service. They will also play an essential role in developing the Bank's future leaders, focusing their efforts on career pathing and providing mentorship to their respective teams." These seasoned professionals will join Bank First's existing Region Presidents, Josh Neeb (Manitowoc County and Sheboygan County Regions) and Bill Bradley (Fox Valley Region). This business banking leadership team brings a wealth of experience and industry knowledge, as well as a commitment to excellence, to their roles. The newly appointed Region Presidents include: Vince Cameranesi joined Bank First in 2012 and has over 30 years of commercial banking experience. In his new role, Vince will provide leadership to the team of bankers in Bank First's South Region, covering Cambridge, Cedarburg, Pardeeville, Poynette, Watertown, and surrounding markets. Vince holds a Bachelor of Business Administration degree in finance from UW - Milwaukee and attended the Graduate School of Banking at UW - Madison. Active in the Cedarburg community, Vince serves as director for the Greater Cedarburg Foundation, director of the Cedarburg Landmark Preservation Society,

member and past president of the Cedarburg Grafton Rotary Club, and volunteers as a coach for Grafton Baseball. Glenn Curran joined Bank First in 2018 and has over 23 years of experience in the financial industry, specializing in commercial lending. Glenn will lead the team of bankers in Bank First's Central Region, covering Iola, Shawano, Waupaca, Wautoma, and surrounding areas. He will also continue to serve customers in the Fox Valley and surrounding communities. Glenn graduated from UW - Oshkosh where he majored in finance and marketing. Glenn demonstrates a strong commitment to his community through his active involvement in various charitable activities and initiatives. He is the founder and president of the Battle on Bago Foundation, Inc., which supports youth and conservation efforts in northeast Wisconsin. Aaron Faulkner joined Bank First in 2014 and will lead the team of bankers in the Bank's Northeast Region which includes Brown and Door Counties as well as the surrounding area. In addition to his tenure at Bank First, Aaron has extensive experience in banking, previously serving as Senior Relationship Manager - Business Banking, Mortgage Lender, and Senior Credit Manager at another financial institution. Aaron earned his Bachelor of Arts in business from St. Norbert College and a Master of Business Administration with an emphasis in finance from Lakeland College. Actively engaged in the Green Bay community, Aaron serves on the Habitat for Humanity Selection Committee and is an executive committee member and volunteer leader for Young Life. At Providence Academy, he serves on the Finance Committee and volunteers as director of basketball operations and basketball coach. Brad Rahmlow joined Bank First in 2018 and has over 20 years of banking experience. In addition to providing leadership to the Bank's West Region, Brad is responsible for overseeing and growing Bank First's agricultural banking business unit, serving farmers and other agricultural support businesses throughout the State of Wisconsin. Brad earned his Bachelor of Business Administration degree from UW - Platteville and attended the Graduate School of Banking at UW - Madison. Active in his community, Brad is involved with the Black River Falls High School Boosters, the Jackson County Dairy Promotion Committee, the Jackson County Junior Livestock Committee, and the Black River Falls Board of Zoning Appeals. He also volunteers as a youth basketball and baseball coach.