    BFC   US06211J1007

BANK FIRST CORPORATION

(BFC)
Bank First : Derek Domino promoted to Treasury Management Officer at Bank First

07/30/2021 | 12:49pm EDT
N E W S R E L E A S E

P.O. Box 10, Manitowoc, WI 54221-0010

For further information, contact:

Rachel Oakes, Marketing Communications Manager Phone: (608) 372-2265 roakes@bankfirstwi.bank

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Derek Domino promoted to Treasury Management Officer at Bank First

MANITOWOC, WI, July 30, 2021 - Bank First (NASDAQ: BFC), is pleased to

announce the promotion of Derek Domino to Treasury Management Officer.

Derek joined the bank in 2018 as Treasury Management Assistant and was

quickly promoted to Treasury Management Specialist and most recently

served as Treasury Management / Merchant Services Representative. Derek

was instrumental in helping launch the bank's Merchant Services platform and

continues to manage the program. Derek is responsible for proposing and

onboarding new business customers, assisting current customers with

Derek Domino

account management solutions, and promoting the bank's treasury

management and merchant service products and services.

Derek received his bachelor's degree in business management and master's degree in business management and organizational development from Silver Lake College in Manitowoc, Wisconsin. Derek lives in Manitowoc with his wife, Jenna, and their son. He enjoys golf and cheering on the Miami Dolphins, Miami Heat, and Green Bay Packers.

For more information about Bank First, visit www.BankFirstWI.bank.

# # #

Bank First Corporation provides financial services through its subsidiary, Bank First, which was incorporated in 1894. The bank is an independent community bank with 21 banking locations in Wisconsin. The bank has grown through both acquisitions and de novo branch expansion. The bank offers loan, deposit and treasury management products at each of its banking offices. Insurance services are available through our bond with Ansay & Associates, LLC. Trust, investment advisory and other financial services are offered through the bank's partnership with Legacy Private Trust, an alliance with Morgan Stanley and an affiliation with McKenzie Financial Services, LLC. The bank is a co-owner of a data processing subsidiary, UFS, LLC, which provides data and technology services to banks in the Midwest. The company employs approximately 302 full-time equivalent staff and has assets of approximately $2.8 billion. Further information about Bank First Corporation is available by clicking on the Investor Relations tab at www.BankFirstWI.bank.

Disclaimer

Bank First Corporation published this content on 30 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 July 2021 16:48:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
