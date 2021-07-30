Bank First : Derek Domino promoted to Treasury Management Officer at Bank First

N E W S R E L E A S E

Derek Domino promoted to Treasury Management Officer at Bank First

MANITOWOC, WI, July 30, 2021 - Bank First (NASDAQ: BFC), is pleased to announce the promotion of Derek Domino to Treasury Management Officer. Derek joined the bank in 2018 as Treasury Management Assistant and was quickly promoted to Treasury Management Specialist and most recently served as Treasury Management / Merchant Services Representative. Derek was instrumental in helping launch the bank's Merchant Services platform and continues to manage the program. Derek is responsible for proposing and onboarding new business customers, assisting current customers with Derek Domino account management solutions, and promoting the bank's treasury management and merchant service products and services.

Derek received his bachelor's degree in business management and master's degree in business management and organizational development from Silver Lake College in Manitowoc, Wisconsin. Derek lives in Manitowoc with his wife, Jenna, and their son. He enjoys golf and cheering on the Miami Dolphins, Miami Heat, and Green Bay Packers.

Bank First Corporation provides financial services through its subsidiary, Bank First, which was incorporated in 1894. The bank is an independent community bank with 21 banking locations in Wisconsin. The bank has grown through both acquisitions and de novo branch expansion. The bank offers loan, deposit and treasury management products at each of its banking offices. Insurance services are available through our bond with Ansay & Associates, LLC. Trust, investment advisory and other financial services are offered through the bank's partnership with Legacy Private Trust, an alliance with Morgan Stanley and an affiliation with McKenzie Financial Services, LLC. The bank is a co-owner of a data processing subsidiary, UFS, LLC, which provides data and technology services to banks in the Midwest. The company employs approximately 302 full-time equivalent staff and has assets of approximately $2.8 billion. Further information about Bank First Corporation is available by clicking on the Investor Relations tab at www.BankFirstWI.bank.