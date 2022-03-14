Bank First : Kelly Dvorak to oversee Compliance function at Bank First

MANITOWOC, WI, March 14, 2022 - Mike Molepske, Chief Executive Officer of Bank First (NASDAQ: BFC), is pleased to announce Kelly Dvorak has been appointed to oversee the bank's Compliance function. Kelly joined Bank First in 2017 as General Counsel and Corporate Secretary. In addition to her current role, Kelly will manage the Compliance team and utilize her extensive experience tracking regulatory obligations, changes to applicable banking laws, and emerging compliance risks.

"Kelly has a wealth of knowledge in law and banking regulations," stated Molepske. "The addition of compliance oversight to her role is a natural choice and effectively positions the bank for its continued growth."

Kelly earned a bachelor's degree in political science from UW - Madison, a juris doctorate from UW Law School, and is currently attending the Graduate School of Banking through UW - Madison. She serves on the board of directors of the Manitowoc Symphony Orchestra and UFS, a bank technology outfitter headquartered in Grafton, Wisconsin. Kelly lives in De Pere with her husband and two children. In her free time, she enjoys reading, downhill skiing, and traveling.

