Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Bank First Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BFC   US06211J1007

BANK FIRST CORPORATION

(BFC)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Bank First : Kelly Dvorak to oversee Compliance function at Bank First

03/14/2022 | 06:00pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

N E W S R E L E A S E

P.O. Box 10, Manitowoc, WI 54221-0010

For further information, contact: Rachel Oakes, Marketing Communications Manager Phone: (608) 372-2265roakes@bankfirstwi.bank

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Kelly Dvorak to oversee Compliance function at Bank First

MANITOWOC, WI, March 14, 2022 - Mike Molepske, Chief Executive Officer of Bank First (NASDAQ: BFC), is pleased to announce Kelly Dvorak has been appointed to oversee the bank's Compliance function. Kelly joined Bank First in 2017 as General Counsel and Corporate Secretary. In addition to her current role, Kelly will manage the Compliance team and utilize her extensive experience tracking regulatory obligations, changes to applicable banking laws, and emerging compliance risks.

Kelly Dvorak

"Kelly has a wealth of knowledge in law and banking regulations," stated Molepske. "The addition of compliance oversight to her role is a natural choice and effectively positions the bank for its continued growth."

Kelly earned a bachelor's degree in political science from UW - Madison, a juris doctorate from UW Law School, and is currently attending the Graduate School of Banking through UW - Madison. She serves on the board of directors of the Manitowoc Symphony Orchestra and UFS, a bank technology outfitter headquartered in Grafton, Wisconsin. Kelly lives in De Pere with her husband and two children. In her free time, she enjoys reading, downhill skiing, and traveling.

For more information about Bank First, visit www.bankfirst.com.

# # #

Bank First Corporation provides financial services through its subsidiary, Bank First, which was incorporated in 1894. Bank First offers loan, deposit, and treasury management products at each of its 21 banking locations in Wisconsin. The bank has grown through both acquisitions and de novo branch expansion. The company employs approximately 287 full-timeequivalent staff and has assets of approximately $2.9 billion. Insurance services are available through its bond with Ansay & Associates, LLC. Trust, investment advisory, and other financial services are offered through the bank's partnership with Legacy Private Trust, and an alliance with Morgan Stanley. The bank is a co-owner of a bank technology outfitter, UFS, LLC, which provides digital, core,

cybersecurity, managed IT, and cloud services. Further information about Bank First Corporation is available by clicking on the Investor Relations tab at www.bankfirst.com.

Disclaimer

Bank First Corporation published this content on 14 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 March 2022 21:59:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about BANK FIRST CORPORATION
06:00pBANK FIRST : Kelly Dvorak to oversee Compliance function at Bank First
PU
03/09BANK FIRST : announces new hire (Gamroth) and promotions (Roush, Schmitz)
PU
02/17BANK FIRST : Evelyn Green promoted to Vice President - Retail Banking at Bank First
PU
02/16BANK FIRST CORP : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
02/11BANK FIRST : February 2022 Shareholder Newsletter
PU
01/24BANK FIRST : Derek Klahn promoted to Plymouth Market President
PU
01/21Nicolet National Bank Names Chief Innovation Officer
MT
01/21BANK FIRST CORP : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
01/21Bank First Corporation Announces Resignation of Kelly Fischer as Chief Operating Office..
CI
01/19SHAREHOLDER ALERT : WeissLaw LLP Investigates Denmark Bancshares, Inc.
PR
More news
Analyst Recommendations on BANK FIRST CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 114 M - -
Net income 2021 45,0 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 12,0x
Yield 2021 1,40%
Capitalization 538 M 538 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 4,73x
Capi. / Sales 2022 -
Nbr of Employees 287
Free-Float 76,9%
Chart BANK FIRST CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Bank First Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 70,60 $
Average target price 80,00 $
Spread / Average Target 13,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Michael B. Molepske President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Kevin M. LeMahieu Chief Financial Officer
Michael G. Ansay Chairman
Donald R. Brisch Independent Director
David R. Sachse Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BANK FIRST CORPORATION-2.27%538
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED7.46%160 876
POSTAL SAVINGS BANK OF CHINA CO., LTD.12.80%76 975
PT BANK CENTRAL ASIA TBK10.62%68 510
QATAR NATIONAL BANK (Q.P.S.C.)12.43%56 451
AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GROUP LIMITED-6.03%52 789