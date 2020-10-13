Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Bank First Corporation    BFC

BANK FIRST CORPORATION

(BFC)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Bank First : Kyle Haug joins the Bank First team as Regional President

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/13/2020 | 09:30am EDT

N E W S R E L E A S E

P.O. Box 10, Manitowoc, WI 54221-0010

For further information, contact: Rachel Oakes, Marketing Communications Manager Phone: (608) 372-2265roakes@bankfirstwi.bank

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Kyle Haug joins the Bank First team as Regional President

MANITOWOC, Wis, October 8, 2020 -- Mike Molepske, Chief Executive Officer of Bank First (NASDAQ: BFC), is pleased to announce the addition of Kyle Haug to its team.

Kyle Haug recently joined the bank as Regional President. Haug has 16 years of banking experience, including 14 years specializing in commercial banking and the last 10 years as a Senior Relationship Manager serving small- to middle- market family-owned companies in southeastern Wisconsin. In his new role at Bank First, Kyle will be responsible for the overall sales culture, management, and business development activities of the commercial and retail operations in the

bank's south region, which include the Bank First offices in Cedarburg, Mequon Kyle Haug and Watertown.

"Kyle is a most welcome addition to Bank First," stated Molepske. "His history in the banking industry, expertise in commercial lending, and skills in team management align with our overall business development strategy to expand our market share in our south region."

Involved in his community, Kyle serves as President on the Board of Directors of Pewaukee Youth Baseball, a local nonprofit that provides baseball opportunities to nearly 500 area youth. He is the fifth grade head coach for Pewaukee Youth Football, and is an active member of the Tool, Die and Machining Association of Wisconsin. Haug earned his bachelor's degree in General Business Management with an emphasis in entrepreneurship and graduated cum laude from the University of Wisconsin - Whitewater, where he was also a 4-year starter on the football team. Kyle is also a graduate of the Wells Fargo College of Commercial Credit. He enjoys fishing, hunting and volunteering as a coach of youth football, baseball and basketball. Kyle resides in Pewaukee with his wife, daughter and son.

For more information about Bank First, visit www.BankFirstWI.bank.

# # #

Bank First Corporation provides financial services through its subsidiary, Bank First, which was incorporated in 1894. The Bank is an independent community bank with 24 banking locations in Wisconsin. The Bank has grown through both acquisitions and de novo branch expansion. The Bank offers loan, deposit and treasury management products at each of its banking offices. Insurance services are available through our bond with Ansay & Associates, LLC. Trust, investment advisory and other financial services are offered through the Bank's partnership with Legacy Private Trust, an alliance with Morgan Stanley and an affiliation with McKenzie Financial Services, LLC. The Bank is a co-owner of a data processing subsidiary, UFS, LLC, which provides data and technology services to banks in the Midwest. The Company employs approximately 307 full-time equivalent staff and has assets of approximately $2.6 billion. Further information about Bank First Corporation is available by clicking on the Investor Relations tab at www.BankFirstWI.bank.

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Bank First Corporation published this content on 08 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 October 2020 13:29:06 UTC

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about BANK FIRST CORPORATION
09:30aBANK FIRST : Kyle Haug joins the Bank First team as Regional President
PU
10/08BANK FIRST CORP : Temporary Suspension of Trading Under Registrant's Employee Be..
AQ
09/18BANK FIRST : Charter Bank Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Bank First Chete..
PU
08/27BANK FIRST CORP : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (f..
AQ
08/10BANK FIRST : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RES..
AQ
07/31BANK FIRST : update on Waupaca location remodel
PU
07/31BANK FIRST : Wendy Conto joins the Bank First team
PU
07/27BANK FIRST CORP : Regulation FD Disclosure (form 8-K)
AQ
07/22BANK FIRST : Announces Net Income for the Second Quarter of 2020
PR
07/22BANK FIRST CORP : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial State..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 99,2 M - -
Net income 2020 32,8 M - -
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 14,1x
Yield 2020 1,29%
Capitalization 478 M 478 M -
Capi. / Sales 2020 4,82x
Capi. / Sales 2021 4,88x
Nbr of Employees 284
Free-Float 80,2%
Chart BANK FIRST CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Bank First Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 60,50 $
Last Close Price 61,80 $
Spread / Highest target -1,29%
Spread / Average Target -2,10%
Spread / Lowest Target -2,91%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Michael B. Molepske President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Michael G. Ansay Chairman
Kevin M. LeMahieu Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Donald R. Brisch Independent Director
Katherine M. Reynolds Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BANK FIRST CORPORATION-11.73%478
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-26.24%160 994
POSTAL SAVINGS BANK OF CHINA CO., LTD.-36.79%54 054
PT BANK CENTRAL ASIA TBK-12.42%48 987
QATAR NATIONAL BANK (Q.P.S.C.)-12.09%45 922
PING AN BANK CO., LTD.-3.34%45 738
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group