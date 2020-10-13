Bank First : Kyle Haug joins the Bank First team as Regional President

N E W S R E L E A S E

Kyle Haug joins the Bank First team as Regional President

MANITOWOC, Wis, October 8, 2020 -- Mike Molepske, Chief Executive Officer of Bank First (NASDAQ: BFC), is pleased to announce the addition of Kyle Haug to its team.

Kyle Haug recently joined the bank as Regional President. Haug has 16 years of banking experience, including 14 years specializing in commercial banking and the last 10 years as a Senior Relationship Manager serving small- to middle- market family-owned companies in southeastern Wisconsin. In his new role at Bank First, Kyle will be responsible for the overall sales culture, management, and business development activities of the commercial and retail operations in the

bank's south region, which include the Bank First offices in Cedarburg, Mequon Kyle Haug and Watertown.

"Kyle is a most welcome addition to Bank First," stated Molepske. "His history in the banking industry, expertise in commercial lending, and skills in team management align with our overall business development strategy to expand our market share in our south region."

Involved in his community, Kyle serves as President on the Board of Directors of Pewaukee Youth Baseball, a local nonprofit that provides baseball opportunities to nearly 500 area youth. He is the fifth grade head coach for Pewaukee Youth Football, and is an active member of the Tool, Die and Machining Association of Wisconsin. Haug earned his bachelor's degree in General Business Management with an emphasis in entrepreneurship and graduated cum laude from the University of Wisconsin - Whitewater, where he was also a 4-year starter on the football team. Kyle is also a graduate of the Wells Fargo College of Commercial Credit. He enjoys fishing, hunting and volunteering as a coach of youth football, baseball and basketball. Kyle resides in Pewaukee with his wife, daughter and son.

For more information about Bank First, visit www.BankFirstWI.bank.