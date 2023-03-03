Bank First : March 2023 Shareholder Newsletter

Piper Sandler & Co. served as financial advisor to Bank First and Alston & Bird LLP served as legal counsel. Reinhart Boerner Van Deuren, s.c. served as legal counsel to Hometown.

With the addition of Hometown Bancorp, Ltd., Bank First Corporation now has assets of approximately $4.2 billion, loans of approximately $3.3 billion, and deposits of approximately $3.5 billion.

Bank First Corporation is pleased to announce the completion of its merger with Hometown Bancorp, Ltd., the parent company of Hometown Bank, effective February 10, 2023. Pursuant to the terms of the merger agreement with Hometown, each Hometown shareholder had the option to receive either $29.16 in cash or 0.3962 of a share of Bank First's common stock in exchange for each share of Hometown common stock, subject to customary proration and allocation procedures, such that no less than 70% of shares of Hometown common stock were to receive the stock consideration and no greater than 30% of shares of Hometown common stock were to receive the cash consideration. Based on final shareholder elections, approximately 87% of the total merger consideration was comprised of Bank First's common stock and the remaining 13% was paid in cash.

MESSAGE FROM THE CEO

To our Shareholders,

I am pleased to share with you that on February 10, 2023, we closed on our acquisition of Hometown Bank. Hometown's Cambridge, Pardeeville, Poynette, Wautoma, and Fond du Lac offices opened as Bank First branches on Monday, February

13. We plan to construct a new office on the west side of Fond du Lac to consolidate our presence in

the market, allowing us to better serve our Fond du Lac area customers from a welcoming space while

providing our employees with a state-of-the-art working environment. Making a merger successful for our employees, customers, and

communities requires hundreds of hours of work from dozens of conversion team members. The conversion teams of both organizations worked diligently to ensure the system conversion went smoothly for Bank First's new customers while providing a warm welcome to the Hometown employees joining Bank First. Nearly all the customer-facing branch employees from Hometown joined Bank First. Members of our conversion team met with every Hometown employee on multiple occasions to ensure they felt welcomed, understood the Bank First Promise and received the necessary training to succeed in their new position at Bank First.

One of the employees who joined Bank First is Tim McFarlane, Hometown's President and Chief Executive Officer. Tim has assumed the role of President of Bank First and Bank First Corporation. I will continue serving as Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Board. As President, Tim will be responsible for the day-to-day operations of Bank First. The addition of Tim will allow me more time to focus on strategic initiatives to enhance our customer experience, grow into adjacent markets, and develop new financial solutions for our customers.

Tim joining the Bank First team is a reunion for us. He and I previously worked together at a Wisconsin-based regional bank. We worked closely together in the same region at that institution, and during our tenure, it was the company's most successful market. Our success was the direct result of believing in the same banking principles of focusing on character and developing relationships. Tim fully embraces Bank First's Promise that "we are a relationship-based bank focused on providing innovative solutions that are value driven to the communities we serve". Tim joining Bank First begins an exciting new chapter in the Bank's long history of success.

