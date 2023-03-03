Advanced search
    BFC   US06211J1007

BANK FIRST CORPORATION

(BFC)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  03:52:55 2023-03-03 pm EST
78.81 USD   -1.04%
03:40pBank First : March 2023 Shareholder Newsletter
PU
02/21Insider Sell: Bank First
MT
02/13Bank First : announces completion of merger with Hometown Bancorp, Ltd.
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Bank First : March 2023 Shareholder Newsletter

03/03/2023 | 03:40pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
MIKE MOLEPSKE

SHAREHOLDER

NEWS

CORPORATION

MARCH 2023

Bank First Corporation announces completion of merger with Hometown Bancorp, Ltd.

Bank First Corporation is pleased to announce the completion of its merger with Hometown Bancorp, Ltd., the parent company of Hometown Bank, effective February 10, 2023. Pursuant to the terms of the merger agreement with Hometown, each Hometown shareholder had the option to receive either $29.16 in cash or 0.3962 of a share of Bank First's common stock in exchange for each share of Hometown common stock, subject to customary proration and allocation procedures, such that no less than 70% of shares of Hometown common stock were to receive the stock consideration and no greater than 30% of shares of Hometown common stock were to receive the cash consideration. Based on final shareholder elections, approximately 87% of the total merger consideration was comprised of Bank First's common stock and the remaining 13% was paid in cash.

With the addition of Hometown Bancorp, Ltd., Bank First Corporation now has assets of approximately $4.2 billion, loans of approximately $3.3 billion, and deposits of approximately $3.5 billion.

Piper Sandler & Co. served as financial advisor to Bank First and Alston & Bird LLP served as legal counsel. Reinhart Boerner Van Deuren, s.c. served as legal counsel to Hometown.

MESSAGE FROM THE CEO

To our Shareholders,

I am pleased to share with you that on February 10, 2023, we closed on our acquisition of Hometown Bank. Hometown's Cambridge, Pardeeville, Poynette, Wautoma, and Fond du Lac offices opened as Bank First branches on Monday, February

13. We plan to construct a new office on the west side of Fond du Lac to consolidate our presence in

the market, allowing us to better serve our Fond du Lac area customers from a welcoming space while

providing our employees with a state-of-the-art working environment. Making a merger successful for our employees, customers, and

communities requires hundreds of hours of work from dozens of conversion team members. The conversion teams of both organizations worked diligently to ensure the system conversion went smoothly for Bank First's new customers while providing a warm welcome to the Hometown employees joining Bank First. Nearly all the customer-facing branch employees from Hometown joined Bank First. Members of our conversion team met with every Hometown employee on multiple occasions to ensure they felt welcomed, understood the Bank First Promise and received the necessary training to succeed in their new position at Bank First.

One of the employees who joined Bank First is Tim McFarlane, Hometown's President and Chief Executive Officer. Tim has assumed the role of President of Bank First and Bank First Corporation. I will continue serving as Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Board. As President, Tim will be responsible for the day-to-day operations of Bank First. The addition of Tim will allow me more time to focus on strategic initiatives to enhance our customer experience, grow into adjacent markets, and develop new financial solutions for our customers.

Tim joining the Bank First team is a reunion for us. He and I previously worked together at a Wisconsin-based regional bank. We worked closely together in the same region at that institution, and during our tenure, it was the company's most successful market. Our success was the direct result of believing in the same banking principles of focusing on character and developing relationships. Tim fully embraces Bank First's Promise that "we are a relationship-based bank focused on providing innovative solutions that are value driven to the communities we serve". Tim joining Bank First begins an exciting new chapter in the Bank's long history of success.

Michael B. Molepske

Chairman of the Board and CEO (920) 652-3202

Ticker: BFC www.bankfirst.com

FOURTH

QUARTER

KEVIN LEMAHIEU

Chief Financial Officer

(920) 652-3362

Total assets for the Company increased by 24.6% to $3.66 billion at December 31, 2022, compared to $2.94 billion at December 31, 2021. Loans grew by $657.6 million on a year- over-year basis, ending 2022 at $2.89 billion, an increase of 29.4%. Deposits grew by $531.8 million on a year-over-year basis, ending 2022 at $3.06 billion, an increase of 21.0%. Noninterest-bearing demand deposits made up 30.5% of our overall core deposits at December 31, 2022. All year-over- year balances were significantly impacted by the Company's acquisition of Denmark Bancshares, Inc. ("Denmark") during the third quarter of 2022. This transaction included $457.1 million in loans, $604.8 million in deposits and $685.8 million in total assets.

Earnings per share for the year ended December 31, 2022 was $5.58, representing a decrease of 5.7% compared to earnings per share of $5.92 during 2021. 2022 earnings per share were negatively impacted by $0.69 due to expenses related to the aforementioned acquisition of Denmark. Net income was $45.2 million for the year ended December 31, 2022, compared to $45.4 million during 2021. Net interest margin ("NIM") was 3.41% for 2022, down from 3.47% during 2021. During most of the first half of 2022 the Company engaged in a strategy to enhance net interest income, utilizing $300.0 million in short-term borrowings from the Federal Home Loan Bank and investing these funds in short-term, liquid, risk-free,interest-earning assets. This non-core strategy reduced NIM by approximately 0.15% during the year ended December 31, 2022.

Quarterly Common Stock Cash Dividend

Bank First's Board of Directors approved a quarterly cash dividend of $0.25 per common share, payable on April 5, 2023, to shareholders of record as of March 22, 2023.

Bank First Corporation Contacts

LORI SISEL - Shareholder Services Officer (920) 863-1028lsisel@bankfirst.com

KELLY DVORAK - General Counsel /Corporate Secretary (920) 652-3244kdvorak@bankfirst.com

SHANNON KLAHN - Vice President Administration

(920) 652-3222 sklahn@bankfirst.com

Total non-interest income was $19.8 million for 2022 compared to $23.5 million during 2021. Gains on sales of mortgage loans on the secondary market decreased by 78.8% from $7.4 million during 2021, to $1.6 million during 2022, the result of an industry-wide slowdown in retail lending markets as a result of significantly rising interest rates during 2022. Positive valuation adjustments to the Bank's mortgage servicing rights were $2.9 million during 2022 compared to $1.3 million during 2021.

Total non-interest expense increased by $11.5 million, or 22.8%, from $50.6 million in 2021 to $62.1 million in 2022. Transaction expenses related to the Company's acquisition of Demark as well as its acquisition of Hometown Bancorp, Ltd. in the first quarter of 2023 added $6.5 million to non-interest expense during 2022. As the Company did not acquire any institutions during 2021, no similar transaction expenses impacted that year. The added scale of operations from the close of the acquisition of Denmark through the end of 2022 led to a majority of the remaining increase in non-interest expense during 2022.

Total shareholders' equity increased by 40.4% to $453.1 million at December 31, 2022, compared to $322.7 million at December 31, 2021. The acquisition of Denmark added $125.3 million to stockholders' equity and strong earnings added another $45.2 million. This was offset by dividends to common stock holders totaling $7.6 million and the repurchase of $13.8 million of company common stock during 2022.

BANK FIRST'S FOOTPRINT EXPANDS TO 28 LOCATIONS THROUGHOUT THE STATE OF WISCONSIN

FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE

Consolidated Statements of Financial Condition

12/31/2022

12/31/2021

ASSETS

(In Thousands)

Cash, Cash Equivalents and Fed Funds Sold

$

119,351

$

296,860

Investment Securities

349,734

218,600

Other Investments at Cost

16,495

9,004

Loans, Net

2,871,298

2,215,199

Premises and Equipment

56,448

49,461

Other Assets

247,106

148,428

Total Assets

$

3,660,432

$

2,937,552

LIABILITIES

Deposits

$

3,060,229

$

2,528,440

Securities Sold Under Repurchase Agreements

97,196

41,122

Borrowed Funds

25,429

25,511

Other Liabilities

24,475

19,826

Total Liabilities

$

3,207,329

$

2,614,899

Total Shareholder Equity

453,103

322,653

Total Liabilities and Shareholder Equity

$

3,660,432

$

2,937,552

Consolidated Statements of Income

12/31/2022

12/31/2021

(In Thousands, Except Per Share Data)

Total Interest Income

$

116,534

$

98,386

Total Interest Expense

12,449

8,304

Net Interest Income

104,085

90,082

Provision for Loan Losses

2,200

3,100

Net Interest Income After Provision for Loan Losses

101,885

86,982

Total Other Income

19,847

23,541

Total Operating Expenses

62,099

50,556

Income Before Provision for Income Taxes

59,633

59,967

Provision for Income Taxes

14,419

14,523

Net Income

$

45,214

$

45,444

Earnings Per Share: Basic

$

5.58

$

5.92

Earnings Per Share: Diluted

$

5.58

$

5.92

Key Financial Metrics

12/31/2022

12/31/2021

Return on Average Assets (YTD)

1.35%

1.60%

Return on Average Equity (YTD)

12.14%

14.64%

Full-Time Equivalent Employee (FTE) - period end

327

287

Average Assets per Average FTE

$

11,191

$

9,511

Dividend Payout Ratio

16%

19%

Dividends Per Share (YTD)

$

0.94

$

1.14

Net Interest Margin (YTD)

3.41%

3.47%

Shares Outstanding - period end

9,021,697

7,616,540

Bank First announces new hire and promotions

DAVID AMBROSIUS recently joined Bank First as Retail Banker with over six years of mortgage lending experience. David is responsible for developing new and enhancing existing retail banking relationships in the Bank's Shawano market. He is active in the community and serves as the head basketball coach at Shawano High School. He graduated from St. Norbert College with a bachelor's degree in business administration and management.

TOM OMDAHL has been promoted to Vice President - BSA/Compliance Officer. Tom joined Bank First in 2018 and has over 30 years of experience in the banking industry. He is responsible for overseeing bank compliance with regulatory requirements, internal policies and procedures, and also serves as the Bank's Community Reinvestment Act (CRA) Officer. In addition, Tom manages the Bank's Bank Secrecy Act (BSA) program. He is a member of the Wisconsin Bar Association and is a Certified Anti-Money Laundering Specialist and a Certified Regulatory Compliance Manager. Tom earned his bachelor's degree and juris doctorate from UW - Madison.

DEREK DOMINO has been promoted to Assistant Vice President - Treasury Manage- ment. Derek joined Bank First in 2018 as Treasury Management Assistant and has served various roles within the Treasury Management department. Derek was instrumental in helping launch the Bank's merchant services platform. He will continue to oversee the Treasury Management team, onboard new business customers, assist current customers with account management solu- tions, and promote the Bank's Treasury Management products and services. He received his bachelor's degree in business management and master's degree in business management and organizational development from Silver Lake College.

LORI SISEL has been promoted to Shareholder Services Officer. Lori joined Bank First in August 2022 through the merger with Denmark State Bank and has 30 years of experience in the banking industry. She began as a Teller and held various positions including Personal Banker, Training Coordinator, and most recently Executive Assistant which included Shareholder Relations. At Bank First, Lori assists the Bank's shareholders with all matters related to stock investments, transaction documents, shareholder communications, and the coordination of the Bank's Annual Report and Annual Meeting of Shareholders.

LISA MALEWISKI has been promoted to Branch Manager - Officer. Lisa joined Bank First as Branch Manager in August

2022 through the merger with

Denmark State Bank and has

six years of experience in the

banking industry. Lisa began her

career in banking as a Financial

Services

Representative

and

was quickly promoted

to

Personal Banker, then Assistant

Branch Manager.

AMBROSIUS

MALEWISKI

ZUCCHI

EVELYN GREEN has been

promoted to Vice President -

Branch Manager of the Bank's

Plymouth office. Evelyn began

her career at Bank First in 2017

with over 40 years of banking

experience and is a member of

the retail banking team serving

in Plymouth. Active in her com-

munity, Evelyn serves on the

board of directors of Big Broth-

SISEL

OMDAHL

GREEN

ers Big Sisters Wisconsin Shore-

line. She is also a firm believer

in assisting aging seniors by vol-

unteering her time delivering for

Meals on Wheels and partici-

pating in other activities.

SHANNON KLAHN has been

promoted to Vice President -

Administration. Shannon joined

the Bank in 2014 and during her

tenure has served as Business

KLAHN

TUMA

DOMINO

Analyst,

Marketing Communi-

cations Officer, and most recently Assistant

Bank First maintains optimum compliance

Executive Officer. Shannon will continue

with Federal and State laws, rules and

to support the Chief Executive Officer and

regulations, as well as internal policies

Senior Management team with the overall

and procedures. He is also responsible for

strategic and operational performance of

the management of information security

the Bank. In addition, she will play a larger

systems, vendor management, internal

role in providing operational input for the

audit, and third-party exams. Scott earned

Bank, serve as a catalyst for continuous

his bachelor of business administration

improvement, help maintain the culture

degree in economics from UW - Green Bay

of the Bank, and enhance employee en-

and his masters of business administration

gagement. Shannon earned her bachelor

degree from Lakeland University.

of business administration degree from the

EMILY ZUCCHI has been promoted to

UW - Madison and her master of business

Marketing Officer. Emily joined Bank First

administration degree from the UW - Mil-

in 2019 as Marketing Specialist and was

waukee. Shannon recently completed her

promoted to Digital Marketing Manager

tenure on the Board of Directors of Family

in February 2021. Emily will continue to

Service Association of Sheboygan and Ad-

assist the Bank's marketing department in

vocacy Programs of Sheboygan. She also

the conception, execution, tracking, and

serves on the Officials Committee of the

continual optimization of its marketing and

American Barefoot Club, a division of U.S.A.

public relations initiatives, concentrating in

Waterski.

the Bank's digital marketing strategies. Emily

SCOTT TUMA has been promoted to Vice

earned her bachelor's degree in marketing

President - Enterprise Risk Management.

at UW - La Crosse. Emily participated in

Scott joined Bank First in 2014 and has

Leadership Manitowoc County from 2021-

served as the Banks' Card Operations

2022 and recently joined 100+ Women Who

Manager and in 2019 was promoted to

Care Manitowoc County. Emily volunteers

Enterprise Risk Manager. Over the past three

at many Bank First organized events such

years, Scott has significantly transformed

as Adopt-A-Highway, Make a Difference

the Enterprise Risk Management function

Day, and the Power of Community Week.

of Bank First. Scott will continue to ensure

Disclaimer

Bank First Corporation published this content on 03 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 March 2023 20:39:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 126 M - -
Net income 2022 47,5 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 13,6x
Yield 2022 1,18%
Capitalization 719 M 719 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 5,72x
Capi. / Sales 2023 4,38x
Nbr of Employees 327
Free-Float 68,5%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 79,63 $
Average target price 84,50 $
Spread / Average Target 6,12%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Michael B. Molepske Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Timothy J. McFarlane President & Director
Kevin M. LeMahieu Chief Financial Officer
Joan Woldt Chief Operating Officer
David R. Sachse Independent Director
