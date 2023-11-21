As we celebrate these achievements, we express our gratitude to you, our shareholders, for your ongoing support and confidence in our strategic initiatives. Your investment has been instrumental in fueling our growth, and we look forward to delivering sustained value as we embark on this exciting chapter.

Furthermore, we are pleased to announce that the construction of our cutting-edge facility in Howard is nearing completion, with an anticipated opening in early 2024.

We were delighted to unveil our new office during a special ribbon cutting ceremony on Friday, November 10. The Chamber of Manitowoc County, customers, and community members joined us for this exciting celebration. (See photos on page four.)

Our newly renovated office, strategically located for great visibility and easy access from Highway 10, is designed to elevate our guests' banking experience. With comfortable seating, spacious teller areas, and additional drive- thru lanes, we aim to provide added comfort and convenience for our valued customers.

We are thrilled to announce significant milestones that highlight Bank First's commitment to growth and accessibility. The Reedsville branch officially opened its doors on Monday, October 16, extending a warm welcome to customers in Reedsville and neighboring communities.

MESSAGE FROM THE CEO

To our Shareholders,

Reflecting on the many conversations I have had with shareholders like you this year, I am grateful for your support and trust in Bank First and our team of bankers. Your appreciation for the returns we have delivered over the years is greatly valued.

At Bank First, we believe that the growth of Earnings Per Share (EPS) is the most important financial measure of our success. I am pleased to share that our team has achieved consistent and robust growth in EPS

over the past three, five, and ten years, compounding at rates of 13.0%, 18.0%, and 13.4%, respectively. This impressive growth has led to a premium valuation of our stock and enables us to consistently increase our dividend payout over time.

Our success is built on staying true to our Promise: "We are a relationship- based bank focused on providing innovative solutions that are value-driven to the communities we serve." Instead of solely focusing on growing assets or loans, we prioritize adding and growing banking relationships. We firmly believe that the heart of every banking relationship lies in the customer's primary checking account and ancillary deposit accounts. Unlike many other banks, Bank First's team concentrates on growing deposits (liabilities) rather than loans (assets). This unique approach has resulted in 32% of our deposits being stable, low-cost checking accounts, exceeding many of our peers.

The composition of our deposit balances has proven to be invaluable during this challenging time. Bank First has successfully navigated the Federal Reserve's 11 rate hikes since March 2022 and the subsequent industry-wide liquidity crisis earlier this year. While many banks have faced difficulties finding alternative funding sources and have had to restrict lending, we have remained well positioned to fund new loans for our existing and new customers. As we approach 2024, we are excited about the opportunity to increase our market share in all the communities we serve. Our suite of premium-priced deposit and loan products is exclusively available to customers who maintain their primary checking account with the Bank.

In line with our Promise to deliver innovative solutions that are value- driven, we are addressing the exponential growth of fraud experienced by our business customers. We are rolling out several anti-fraud products to our small and non-profit business customers at no cost to them. Our business bankers will be reaching out to all our business customers through various communication channels to emphasize the importance of utilizing these tools.

Thank you for being a valued shareholder of Bank First. We are committed to delivering exceptional long-term financial results and maintaining strong banking relationships. If you have any questions or would like further information, please do not hesitate to contact me directly.

Michael B. Molepske

CEO - (920) 652-3202

Ticker: BFC www.bankfirst.com