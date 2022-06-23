Donald R. Brisch N E W S R E L E A S E P.O. Box 10, Manitowoc, WI 54221-0010 For further information, contact: Rachel Oakes, Marketing Communications Manager Phone: (608) 372-2265roakes@bankfirst.com FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Bank First announces changes to its Board of Directors as of June 13, 2022 MANITOWOC, WI, June 23, 2022 - Bank First Corporation (NASDAQ: BFC) ("Bank First") is announcing the retirement of two long-time members of its board of directors, Donald R. Brisch and Michael P. Dempsey. The bank is also pleased to announce the appointment of Laura E. Kohler to the Bank First Corporation and Bank First Board of Directors. These changes were effective June 13, 2022. Donald R. Brisch joined the Bank First Corporation and Bank First Board of Directors in 2006. He was instrumental in guiding the bank through the retirement of Thomas Bare after his successful twenty-five year tenure as Chief Executive Officer and the appointment of Michael Molepske to the role in 2008. His insight and leadership have played a vital role in the Corporation's success. During his tenure, Mr. Brisch has served as Lead Independent Director and participated as a member of every committee, most recently on the Audit and Governance & Nominating Committees as a member and the Compensation and Executive Committees as chair. Before his retirement in 2009, Mr. Brisch served as the President and Vice President of Operations for Rockwell Lime Co. in Manitowoc, a leading producer of dolomitic lime, chemical grade limestone, and crushed limestone aggregate products for the manufacturing, energy, and construction industries. Brisch is active in his community and has served a total of 16 years on the Board of Directors of Holy Family Memorial Hospital and Silver Lake College in Manitowoc. "We are thankful for Don and celebrate his 16 years of service to the bank's shareholders, employees, and customers," stated Mike Molepske, President and Chief Executive Officer of Bank First Corporation. "He has been a valued long-time member of the board

Michael P. Dempsey and played an instrumental role in our growth as an institution through branch network expansion and ensuring we operate efficiently within our markets. Don has made incredible contributions and has greatly assisted in the improvement of our bank policies. He will most assuredly be missed and we wish him the very best." Since Mr. Brisch joined the board in 2006, Bank First has increased from 13 locations in 2006 to 26 projected locations in August 2022, pending regulatory approval of its merger with Denmark State Bank. Michael P. Dempsey joined Bank First in June 2010 as Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer with over 32 years of experience in the banking industry. Mr. Dempsey became a director of Bank First Corporation and the bank in 2014. He was later named President of the bank in 2015 and served on the bank's Senior Management Team. With his extensive banking experience, Mr. Dempsey provided valuable insight, leadership, creativity, and strength to the board of directors. He has been an integral part of Bank First, contributing a wealth of knowledge and experience which has produced one of the top-performing teams of bankers in the industry. Mr. Dempsey currently serves on the Oshkosh Chamber Economic Development Advisory Board, President of Waterfest, Inc., and is an active EAA AirVenture volunteer and member of many other Fox Valley community organizations. "We thank Mike for his exemplary leadership and service to Bank First and its employees, customers, and shareholders over the past 12 years," stated Molepske. "We are stronger today because of his dedication and influence. Mike has helped strengthen and expand the bank's reach, safeguarded our mission and values, and has gathered a remarkable team of bankers throughout our footprint. He has been a fervent advocate of our employees and customers and we know he will continue to be a great supporter of the bank throughout his retirement. His presence will be missed, both on the board and at the bank, and we wish him the very best in his well-deserved retirement." During Mr. Dempsey's time at Bank First, the bank expanded into new markets, including Appleton, Oshkosh, Tomah, Ozaukee County, and Waupaca County, as well as more than tripled its asset size from $832 million in 2010 to $2.9 billion today.

Laura E. Kohler Laura E. Kohler was elected to the Bank First Corporation Board of Directors on June 13, 2022. "We are pleased to welcome Laura to the Bank First Board of Directors," stated Molepske. "She brings a wealth of knowledge, business experience, and dedication to community and social responsibility, which strongly aligns with our culture. Laura approaches matters with an open mind and offers alternative viewpoints. She focuses on making a meaningful impact on our communities, protecting the environment, and creating ethical, safe and inclusive workplaces where all employees can achieve their full potential." Ms. Kohler will serve on the Compensation and Executive Committees. Her extensive experience in the area of human resources and talent development make her an exceptional addition those committees. Ms. Kohler serves as Senior Vice President - Human Resources, Stewardship and Sustainability for Kohler Co. ("Kohler"), and has served on Kohler's Board of Directors and its Executive Committee since 1999. She oversees the company's worldwide Human Resources organization and leads Kohler's Stewardship and Sustainability programs. In addition to serving on the Kohler Co. Board of Directors, Ms. Kohler served as board chair of Outward Bound USA, is Chair of the Kohler Trust for Arts & Education, the Kohler Trust for Preservation, and the Kohler Trust for Clean Water. She also is a board member of the John Michael Kohler Arts Center, the Kohler Foundation, and Duke University-Trinity College Board of Visitors. Ms. Kohler previously served eight years on the Kohler Public School Board and in 2005 was named co-recipient of the Wisconsin State Superintendent's Friends of Education award. Ms. Kohler was given Outward Bound's highest honor, the 2020 Kurt Hahn Award, for her many years of work to change lives and inspire others through expeditionary learning. In 2021, Ms. Kohler was named a Finalist for Innovative Leader of the Year, in Fast Company's Best Workplaces for Innovators. For more information about Bank First, visit www.bankfirst.com. # # # Bank First Corporation provides financial services through its subsidiary, Bank First, which was incorporated in 1894. Bank First offers loan, deposit, and treasury management products at each of its 21 banking locations in Wisconsin. The bank has grown through both acquisitions and de novo branch expansion. The company employs approximately 279 full-time equivalent staff and has assets of approximately $2.9 billion. Insurance services are available through its bond with Ansay & Associates, LLC. Trust, investment advisory, and other financial services are offered through the bank's partnership with Legacy Private Trust, and an alliance with Morgan Stanley. The bank is a co-owner of a bank technology outfitter, UFS, LLC, which provides digital, core, cybersecurity, managed IT, and cloud services. Further information about Bank First Corporation is available by clicking on the Investor Relations tab at www.bankfirst.com. # # #