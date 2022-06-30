Bank First : announces new hire and promotion (DeMain, Wychesit)
Amy DeMain
Bank First announces new hire and promotion
MANITOWOC, WI, June 29, 2022 - Bank First (NASDAQ: BFC), is pleased to announce a new hire, Amy DeMain, and the promotion of Kris Wychesit.
Amy DeMain joined Bank First as Vice President - Retail Banking. Amy has over 21 years of retail banking experience, most recently serving as Assistant Vice President and Senior Mortgage Loan Officer for North Shore Bank. In her new role, Amy will be responsible for the development and growth of the bank's retail lending portfolio in Door County. Amy earned her Bachelor of Arts in Psychology and Counseling Foundations at UW - Stout. Dedicated to her community, Amy volunteers at events for the Wisconsin Humane Society and serves as treasurer on the Door County Home Builders Association Board of
Directors. She is also a member of the Door County Board of Realtors and serves on the advocacy committee which is responsible for community involvement, including the recently constructed storybook trail in Egg Harbor and a second trail coming to Kewaunee. In 2021, Amy was named the Door County Board of Realtors Affiliate of the Year for her involvement and contributions to the group. Amy lives in Sturgeon Bay and has two grown children. She enjoys spending time outdoors in the summer, gardening, or just relaxing.
Kris Wychesit
Kris Wychesit has been promoted to Retail Banking Officer. Kris joined Bank First in 2010 as Teller / Customer Service Representative and quickly advanced to other roles within the bank including Teller Supervisor, Personal Banker, and most recently Retail Banker. Kris is a valued member of the Bank First team in Sheboygan. She is responsible for assisting current customers with their personal banking needs and providing financial resources to both new and existing customers, including deposit accounts and consumer and retail loans. Kris volunteers at Oostburg Christian School and is a member of the
Sheboygan Rotary Club. She lives in Oostburg with her husband, Nick, and their three children. Kris enjoys camping, spending time with family, watching her kids participate in sports, and attending Wisconsin Badger football and basketball games.
For more information about Bank First, visit www.bankfirst.com.
Bank First Corporation provides financial services through its subsidiary, Bank First, which was incorporated in 1894. Bank First offers loan, deposit, and treasury management products at each of its 21 banking locations in Wisconsin. The bank has grown through both acquisitions and de novo branch expansion. The company employs approximately 279full-timeequivalent staff and has assets of approximately $2.9 billion. Insurance services are available through its bond with Ansay & Associates, LLC. Trust, investment advisory, and other financial services are offered through the bank's partnership with Legacy Private Trust, and an alliance with Morgan Stanley. The bank is a co-owner of a bank technology outfitter, UFS, LLC, which provides digital, core, cybersecurity, managed IT, and cloud services. Further information about Bank First Corporation is available by clicking on the Investor Relations tab at www.bankfirst.com.
