Bank First : announces new hire and promotion (DeMain, Wychesit)

Bank First announces new hire and promotion

MANITOWOC, WI, June 29, 2022 - Bank First (NASDAQ: BFC), is pleased to announce a new hire, Amy DeMain, and the promotion of Kris Wychesit.

Amy DeMain joined Bank First as Vice President - Retail Banking. Amy has over 21 years of retail banking experience, most recently serving as Assistant Vice President and Senior Mortgage Loan Officer for North Shore Bank. In her new role, Amy will be responsible for the development and growth of the bank's retail lending portfolio in Door County. Amy earned her Bachelor of Arts in Psychology and Counseling Foundations at UW - Stout. Dedicated to her community, Amy volunteers at events for the Wisconsin Humane Society and serves as treasurer on the Door County Home Builders Association Board of

Directors. She is also a member of the Door County Board of Realtors and serves on the advocacy committee which is responsible for community involvement, including the recently constructed storybook trail in Egg Harbor and a second trail coming to Kewaunee. In 2021, Amy was named the Door County Board of Realtors Affiliate of the Year for her involvement and contributions to the group. Amy lives in Sturgeon Bay and has two grown children. She enjoys spending time outdoors in the summer, gardening, or just relaxing.