Bank First announces recent promotions

MANITOWOC, WI, March 29, 2024 - Bank First (NASDAQ: BFC) is pleased to announce the promotions of two dedicated members of its team. The promotions of Brenda Haese and Nathan Kastein highlight the Bank's ongoing efforts to recognize and reward excellence while ensuring the highest level of service for its valued customers.

Brenda Haese has been promoted to Assistant Vice President - Human Resources, recognizing her contributions since joining the Bank in 2022.

Brenda brings over 15 years of human resource experience to her role, where she has significantly improved our talent recruitment and employee development processes. Brenda's leadership in recruiting top talent and her management of employee benefits have been valuable in enhancing Bank First's organizational culture. Her efforts in promoting

positive employee relations and supporting professional development

Brenda Haese

align perfectly with the Bank's mission to be a relationship-based bank centered on delivering value-driven solutions. Brenda graduated with a bachelor's degree in business administration from UW - Green Bay and is advancing her education with a master's degree from UW - Whitewater. She serves as Treasurer of the Lakeshore Area Human Resources Association and lives in Cato with her husband and two children. Brenda enjoys spending time with her family and helping run her family business.

Nathan Kastein has been promoted to Market President. With 20 years of experience marked by a commitment to provide tailored solutions for businesses, Nathan focuses on understanding the unique needs of his clients, offering strategic guidance and fostering enduring partnerships. Since joining Bank First in 2018, Nathan has consistently demonstrated exceptional leadership, dedication, and a deep commitment of delivering unparalleled service to the Bank's clients and

Nathan Kastein

community members. Nathan holds a bachelor's degree in businessadministration with majors in finance and marketing from UW - Oshkosh as well as a Master of Business Administration from the University of Phoenix. He is actively involved in the community serving on the boards of the Oshkosh Area United Way as treasurer and chair of the Investment/Audit Committee, and the Winneconne Fast Break Club. In his free time, Nathan enjoys spending time with family and friends, traveling, and is an avid golfer.

