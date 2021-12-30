N E W S R E L E A S E
Bank First donates $25,000 to the Manitowoc - Two Rivers YMCA
MANITOWOC, WI, December 30, 2021 - Bank First (NASDAQ: BFC), is pleased to announce its support of the Manitowoc - Two Rivers YMCA by donating $25,000 to the organization.
Bank First has been a long-time supporter of the YMCA in the communities it serves. The YMCA's initiatives of youth development, healthy living, and social responsibility align with the bank's own culture and community support efforts believing that together, we can transform lives and build stronger communities for future generations.
Pictured (L to R): Julie Grossman, CEO of the Manitowoc - Two Rivers YMCA with Bank First
employees Dennis Tienor, Amanda Sitkiewitz, Eli Steimle, and CEO Mike Molepske.
The YMCA provides life-changing programs that help thousands of children, adults, and families in the community learn, grow, and thrive. To learn more about the Manitowoc - Two Rivers YMCA and find out how you can provide additional support, visit www.mtrymca.org.
For more information about Bank First, visit www.BankFirstWI.bank.
Bank First Corporation provides financial services through its subsidiary, Bank First, which was incorporated in 1894. Bank First offers loan, deposit, and treasury management products at each of its 21 banking locations in Wisconsin. The bank has grown through both acquisitions and de novo branch expansion. The company employs approximately 302 full-timeequivalent staff and has assets of approximately $2.8 billion. Insurance services are available through its bond with Ansay & Associates, LLC. Trust, investment advisory, and other financial services are offered through the bank's partnership with Legacy Private Trust, an alliance with Morgan Stanley, and an affiliation with McKenzie Financial Services, LLC. The bank is a co-owner of a bank technology outfitter, UFS, LLC, which provides digital, core, cybersecurity, managed IT, and cloud services. Further information about Bank First Corporation is available by clicking on the Investor Relations tab at www.BankFirstWI.bank.