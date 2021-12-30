N E W S R E L E A S E

P.O. Box 10,Manitowoc, WI 54221-0010

For further information, contact:

Rachel Oakes, Marketing Communications Manager Phone: (608) 372-2265 roakes@bankfirstwi.bank

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Bank First donates $25,000 to the Manitowoc - Two Rivers YMCA

MANITOWOC, WI, December 30, 2021 - Bank First (NASDAQ: BFC), is pleased to announce its support of the Manitowoc - Two Rivers YMCA by donating $25,000 to the organization.

Bank First has been a long-time supporter of the YMCA in the communities it serves. The YMCA's initiatives of youth development, healthy living, and social responsibility align with the bank's own culture and community support efforts believing that together, we can transform lives and build stronger communities for future generations.

Pictured (L to R): Julie Grossman, CEO of the Manitowoc - Two Rivers YMCA with Bank First

employees Dennis Tienor, Amanda Sitkiewitz, Eli Steimle, and CEO Mike Molepske.

The YMCA provides life-changing programs that help thousands of children, adults, and families in the community learn, grow, and thrive. To learn more about the Manitowoc - Two Rivers YMCA and find out how you can provide additional support, visit www.mtrymca.org.