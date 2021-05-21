Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Bank First Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BFC   US06211J1007

BANK FIRST CORPORATION

(BFC)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Bank First : Jody Jansen promoted to Business Banking Market Manager at Bank First

05/21/2021 | 02:53pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

N E W S R E L E A S E

P.O. Box 10, Manitowoc, WI 54221-0010

For further information, contact:

Rachel Oakes, Marketing Communications Manager Phone: (608) 372-2265 roakes@bankfirstwi.bank

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Jody Jansen promoted to Business Banking Market Manager at Bank First

MANITOWOC, WI, May 21, 2021 - Joan Woldt, Executive Vice President - Regional President at Bank First (NASDAQ: BFC), is pleased to announce the promotion of Jody Jansen to Business Banking Market Manager. "Jody's leadership skills combined with his knowledge and experience in community banking, make him a natural fit for this position," stated Woldt. "He has made a significant impact to the bank and the Waupaca community in the short time he has been with Bank First."

Jody Jansen

Jody joined the bank in 2017 as Vice President of Business Banking and has over

28 years of business banking experience. In his new role, he will lead the business banking initiatives for the greater Waupaca area, as well as continue to focus on customer experience and create long-standing, strong business partnerships in the community.

Committed to serving the community, Jody serves on the Board of Directors for the Waushara County Economic Development Corporation as well as CAP Services. He is also a member of the Wisconsin DNR Small Business Environmental Council and serves as a trustee for the Village of Wild Rose. Jody has served on numerous boards throughout his career in the capacities of member, president, and chairperson. Jody lives in Wild Rose with his wife, Kim, and they have three grown sons and two granddaughters. He enjoys fishing, travel where it involves fishing, and watching Wisconsin professional sports.

For more information about Bank First, visit www.BankFirstWI.bank.

# # #

Bank First Corporation provides financial services through its subsidiary, Bank First, which was incorporated in 1894. The bank is an independent community bank with 21 banking locations in Wisconsin. The bank has grown through both acquisitions and de novo branch expansion. The bank offers loan, deposit and treasury management products at each of its banking offices. Insurance services are available through our bond with Ansay & Associates, LLC. Trust, investment advisory and other financial services are offered through the bank's partnership with Legacy Private Trust, an alliance with Morgan Stanley and an affiliation with McKenzie Financial Services, LLC. The bank is a co-owner of a data processing subsidiary, UFS, LLC, which provides data and technology services to banks in the Midwest. The company employs approximately 299 full-time equivalent staff and has assets of approximately $2.8 billion. Further information about Bank First Corporation is available by clicking on the Investor Relations tab at www.BankFirstWI.bank.

Disclaimer

Bank First Corporation published this content on 21 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 May 2021 18:52:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about BANK FIRST CORPORATION
02:53pBANK FIRST  : Jody Jansen promoted to Business Banking Market Manager at Bank Fi..
PU
02:53pBANK FIRST  : awards Making a Difference Scholarship to Alicia Zhang of Neenah
PU
05/19BANK FIRST  : recognized as Hovde High Performers Class of 2021
PU
05/19BANK FIRST CORP  : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (..
AQ
05/13BANK FIRST  : recognized on 2021 KBW Bank Honor Roll for the third consecutive y..
PU
05/12BANK FIRST  : May 2021 Shareholder Newsletter
PU
05/11BANK FIRST  : Tom Pasch joins the Bank First team
PU
05/10BANK FIRST  : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RE..
AQ
04/20BANK FIRST CORPORATION : Q1 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
04/20BANK FIRST  : Announces Net Income for the First Quarter of 2021
PR
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 109 M - -
Net income 2021 41,4 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 13,4x
Yield 2021 1,17%
Capitalization 555 M 555 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 5,11x
Capi. / Sales 2022 5,06x
Nbr of Employees 314
Free-Float 78,1%
Chart BANK FIRST CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Bank First Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 75,50 $
Last Close Price 71,85 $
Spread / Highest target 7,17%
Spread / Average Target 5,08%
Spread / Lowest Target 2,99%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Michael B. Molepske President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Kevin M. LeMahieu Chief Financial Officer
Michael G. Ansay Chairman
Donald R. Brisch Independent Director
Katherine M. Reynolds Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BANK FIRST CORPORATION9.10%555
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED8.10%173 400
POSTAL SAVINGS BANK OF CHINA CO., LTD.17.58%72 573
PING AN BANK CO., LTD.23.16%71 838
AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GROUP LIMITED22.73%61 155
PT BANK CENTRAL ASIA TBK-5.76%54 728