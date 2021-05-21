Bank First : Jody Jansen promoted to Business Banking Market Manager at Bank First

N E W S R E L E A S E

Jody Jansen promoted to Business Banking Market Manager at Bank First

MANITOWOC, WI, May 21, 2021 - Joan Woldt, Executive Vice President - Regional President at Bank First (NASDAQ: BFC), is pleased to announce the promotion of Jody Jansen to Business Banking Market Manager. "Jody's leadership skills combined with his knowledge and experience in community banking, make him a natural fit for this position," stated Woldt. "He has made a significant impact to the bank and the Waupaca community in the short time he has been with Bank First."

Jody joined the bank in 2017 as Vice President of Business Banking and has over

28 years of business banking experience. In his new role, he will lead the business banking initiatives for the greater Waupaca area, as well as continue to focus on customer experience and create long-standing, strong business partnerships in the community.

Committed to serving the community, Jody serves on the Board of Directors for the Waushara County Economic Development Corporation as well as CAP Services. He is also a member of the Wisconsin DNR Small Business Environmental Council and serves as a trustee for the Village of Wild Rose. Jody has served on numerous boards throughout his career in the capacities of member, president, and chairperson. Jody lives in Wild Rose with his wife, Kim, and they have three grown sons and two granddaughters. He enjoys fishing, travel where it involves fishing, and watching Wisconsin professional sports.

