Bank First : awards Making a Difference Scholarship to Alicia Zhang of Neenah

Employees at our Oshkosh office were proud to present the certificate of scholarship to Alicia and her father Ron. "I'm so grateful and honored to receive the Making a Difference scholarship! Hearing the news over the phone was such an exciting and surprising moment for me," stated Alicia. "Many thanks to Bank First who has been so generous to

MANITOWOC, WI, May 21, 2021 - Bank First (NASDAQ: BFC), is pleased to announce that Alicia Zhang of Neenah is the recipient of the 2021 Bank First Making a Difference Scholarship. Bank First offers one $10,000 scholarship to an extraordinary student who demonstrates achievement and high standards in academics, character, leadership, citizenship, and involvement in school and community activities. Alicia Zhang from Neenah High School was selected out of 146 applicants by meeting these achievements and by demonstrating how she would utilize her education to make a difference in her future career.

provide the scholarship, which will help me achieve my dreams and make a difference in the world. By easing my financial burden, I'll be able to focus on my learning in the biomedical field to work towards my goal of finding cures for diseases."

Alicia will major in Molecular and Cell Biology. She has accepted an offer of admission at University of California - Berkeley although she is on the waitlist for other universities and will make her final decision soon. Bank First wishes the very best to Alicia and all of our 2021 graduating seniors.

