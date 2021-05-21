Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Bank First Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BFC   US06211J1007

BANK FIRST CORPORATION

(BFC)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Bank First : awards Making a Difference Scholarship to Alicia Zhang of Neenah

05/21/2021 | 02:53pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

N E W S R E L E A S E

P.O. Box 10

Manitowoc, WI 54221-0010

For further information, contact:

Rachel Oakes, Marketing Communications Manager

Phone: (608) 372-0216 | roakes@bankfirstwi.bank

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Bank First awards Making a Difference Scholarship to Alicia Zhang of Neenah

MANITOWOC, WI, May 21, 2021 - Bank First (NASDAQ: BFC), is pleased to announce that Alicia Zhang of Neenah is the recipient of the 2021 Bank First Making a Difference Scholarship. Bank First offers one $10,000 scholarship to an extraordinary student who demonstrates achievement and high standards in academics, character, leadership, citizenship, and involvement in school and community activities. Alicia Zhang from Neenah High School was selected out of 146 applicants by meeting these achievements and by demonstrating how she would utilize her education to make a difference in her future career.

Pictured left to right: Joan Woldt, Aaron Shew, Mei Bloechl, Jack Fischer,

Alicia Zhang, Ron Zhang, Steve Diehl, and Erin Dankwardt.

Employees at our Oshkosh office were proud to present the certificate of scholarship to Alicia and her father Ron. "I'm so grateful and honored to receive the Making a Difference scholarship! Hearing the news over the phone was such an exciting and surprising moment for me," stated Alicia. "Many thanks to Bank First who has been so generous to

provide the scholarship, which will help me achieve my dreams and make a difference in the world. By easing my financial burden, I'll be able to focus on my learning in the biomedical field to work towards my goal of finding cures for diseases."

Alicia will major in Molecular and Cell Biology. She has accepted an offer of admission at University of California - Berkeley although she is on the waitlist for other universities and will make her final decision soon. Bank First wishes the very best to Alicia and all of our 2021 graduating seniors.

For more information about Bank First, visit www.BankFirstWI.bank.

# # #

Bank First Corporation provides financial services through its subsidiary, Bank First, which was incorporated in 1894. The bank is an independent community bank with 21 banking locations in Wisconsin. The bank has grown through both acquisitions and de novo branch expansion. The bank offers loan, deposit and treasury management products at each of its banking offices. Insurance services are available through our bond with Ansay & Associates, LLC. Trust, investment advisory and other financial services are offered through the bank's partnership with Legacy Private Trust, an alliance with Morgan Stanley and an affiliation with McKenzie Financial Services, LLC. The bank is a co-owner of a data processing subsidiary, UFS, LLC, which provides data and technology services to banks in the Midwest. The company employs approximately 299 full-time equivalent staff and has assets of approximately $2.8 billion. Further information about Bank First Corporation is available by clicking on the Investor Relations tab at www.BankFirstWI.bank.

Disclaimer

Bank First Corporation published this content on 21 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 May 2021 18:52:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about BANK FIRST CORPORATION
02:53pBANK FIRST  : Jody Jansen promoted to Business Banking Market Manager at Bank Fi..
PU
02:53pBANK FIRST  : awards Making a Difference Scholarship to Alicia Zhang of Neenah
PU
05/19BANK FIRST  : recognized as Hovde High Performers Class of 2021
PU
05/19BANK FIRST CORP  : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (..
AQ
05/13BANK FIRST  : recognized on 2021 KBW Bank Honor Roll for the third consecutive y..
PU
05/12BANK FIRST  : May 2021 Shareholder Newsletter
PU
05/11BANK FIRST  : Tom Pasch joins the Bank First team
PU
05/10BANK FIRST  : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RE..
AQ
04/20BANK FIRST CORPORATION : Q1 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
04/20BANK FIRST  : Announces Net Income for the First Quarter of 2021
PR
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 109 M - -
Net income 2021 41,4 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 13,4x
Yield 2021 1,17%
Capitalization 555 M 555 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 5,11x
Capi. / Sales 2022 5,06x
Nbr of Employees 314
Free-Float 78,1%
Chart BANK FIRST CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Bank First Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 75,50 $
Last Close Price 71,85 $
Spread / Highest target 7,17%
Spread / Average Target 5,08%
Spread / Lowest Target 2,99%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Michael B. Molepske President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Kevin M. LeMahieu Chief Financial Officer
Michael G. Ansay Chairman
Donald R. Brisch Independent Director
Katherine M. Reynolds Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BANK FIRST CORPORATION9.10%555
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED8.10%173 400
POSTAL SAVINGS BANK OF CHINA CO., LTD.17.58%72 573
PING AN BANK CO., LTD.23.16%71 838
AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GROUP LIMITED22.73%61 155
PT BANK CENTRAL ASIA TBK-5.76%54 728