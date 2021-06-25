Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Bank First Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BFC   US06211J1007

BANK FIRST CORPORATION

(BFC)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Bank First : recognized as Silver Medalist in 2021 J.P. Morgan Bank Olympics

06/25/2021 | 10:25am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Bank First Corporation (BFC) provides financial services through its subsidiary, Bank First, which was incorporated in 1894. The Bank is an independent community bank with 21 banking locations in Wisconsin. The Bank has grown through both acquisitions and de novo branch expansion. The Bank offers loan, deposit and treasury management products at each of its banking offices. Insurance services are available through our bond with Ansay & Associates, LLC. Trust, investment advisory and other financial services are offered through the Bank's partnership with Legacy Private Trust, an alliance with Morgan Stanley and an affiliation with McKenzie Financial Services, LLC. The Bank is a co-owner of a data processing subsidiary, UFS, LLC, which provides data and technology services to banks in the Midwest. The Company employs approximately 299 full-time equivalent staff and has assets of approximately $2.8 billion.

Disclaimer

Bank First Corporation published this content on 25 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 June 2021 14:24:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about BANK FIRST CORPORATION
10:25aBANK FIRST  : recognized as Silver Medalist in 2021 J.P. Morgan Bank Olympics
PU
06/16BANK FIRST  : announces changes to its Board of Directors
PU
06/16BANK FIRST CORP  : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Submission of Matt..
AQ
06/12BANK FIRST  : June 2021 Annual Stockholders' Meeting
PU
06/08BANK FIRST CORP  : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (..
AQ
06/02BANK FIRST  : welcomes Darci Kotter to its Clintonville office
PU
05/21BANK FIRST  : Jody Jansen promoted to Business Banking Market Manager at Bank Fi..
PU
05/21BANK FIRST  : awards Making a Difference Scholarship to Alicia Zhang of Neenah
PU
05/19BANK FIRST  : recognized as Hovde High Performers Class of 2021
PU
05/19BANK FIRST CORP  : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 109 M - -
Net income 2021 41,4 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 13,5x
Yield 2021 1,16%
Capitalization 562 M 562 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 5,17x
Capi. / Sales 2022 5,12x
Nbr of Employees 314
Free-Float 78,1%
Chart BANK FIRST CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Bank First Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 72,70 $
Average target price 75,50 $
Spread / Average Target 3,85%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Michael B. Molepske President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Kevin M. LeMahieu Chief Financial Officer
Michael G. Ansay Chairman
Donald R. Brisch Independent Director
David R. Sachse Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BANK FIRST CORPORATION12.16%562
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-4.93%161 645
PING AN BANK CO., LTD.19.34%69 210
POSTAL SAVINGS BANK OF CHINA CO., LTD.15.98%69 143
AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GROUP LIMITED23.52%60 034
PT BANK CENTRAL ASIA TBK-8.27%52 982