Bank First : recognized as Silver Medalist in 2021 J.P. Morgan Bank Olympics

Bank First Corporation (BFC) provides financial services through its subsidiary, Bank First, which was incorporated in 1894. The Bank is an independent community bank with 21 banking locations in Wisconsin. The Bank has grown through both acquisitions and de novo branch expansion. The Bank offers loan, deposit and treasury management products at each of its banking offices. Insurance services are available through our bond with Ansay & Associates, LLC. Trust, investment advisory and other financial services are offered through the Bank's partnership with Legacy Private Trust, an alliance with Morgan Stanley and an affiliation with McKenzie Financial Services, LLC. The Bank is a co-owner of a data processing subsidiary, UFS, LLC, which provides data and technology services to banks in the Midwest. The Company employs approximately 299 full-time equivalent staff and has assets of approximately $2.8 billion.