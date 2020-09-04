Log in
BANK HANDLOWY W WARSZAWIE S.A.

(BHW)
Bank Handlowy w Warszawie S A : Citi Handlowy launches a revolutionary Personal Account with a unique currency exchange offer

09/04/2020 | 06:45am EDT
3rd September 2020

Citi Handlowy has launched a new version of the CitiKonto Personal Account dedicated to its retail clients and its maintenance is unconditionally free of charge. The account combined with a technologically advanced currency exchange platform and attractive FX rates is currently one of the most competitive and comprehensive offers on the market. It is a perfect tool for those who travel abroad, shop in foreign currencies, repay FX loans or invest on the FX market.

A holder of the CitiKonto account is not charged for its maintenance or for servicing a debit card with a multi-currency function. First four withdrawals from ATMs other than Citi's in Poland and worldwide a month, and three Express Elixir transfers each month are free of charge. The opening and maintenance of FX accounts in USD, EUR (up to EUR 10,000), CHF and GBP, linked with a personal account, will be also exempted from fees. You can open a new CitiKonto account online within 15 minutes, using a 'selfie'.

At the same time, the bank has provided the holders of the account with a new functionality - CitiKantor online currency exchange platform, which enables quick currency exchange via the electronic banking or mobile application, purchase and sale at indicated rates and the execution of advanced FX orders. The client can use these solutions conveniently both within the Citibank Online electronic banking and the Citi Mobile app. Owing to competitive FX rates, intuitive use and extended functionalities, such as e.g. notifications, Citi Kantor completes the comprehensive FX offer addressed to the clients of Citi Handlowy. The Citibank Global Wallet service, on the other hand, makes it possible to avoid conversion costs when making FX payments abroad - a debit card automatically links to a relevant FX account.

'This is a revolutionary solution and one of the most competitive offers on the market. A client can take advantage free of charge of the account, the multi-currency card and advanced FX services owing to the functionalities of CitiKantor as well as discounts to -50% thanks to the Citi Specials programme and its 300 partners. It is a comprehensive offer enabling comfortable banking at any device, from any place - without worrying about the costs, says Andrzej Wilk, Head of the Retail Products, Brokerage Services, Segments and Branch Network Management Division.

The bank has prepared an additional special offer of PLN 150 cashback for the first 5,000 clients who decide to open the CitiKonto account by 20 November 2020. After opening the account, the client will have to credit it with PLN 100 and log in to mobile banking in order to receive PLN 50. Additional PLN 50 can be granted after paying for shopping of at least PLN 100 with the Google Pay or Apple Pay mobile payments. The client can also receive the same amount for transferring their salary of at least PLN 2,000 to their CitiKonto account.


Disclaimer

Bank Handlowy w Warszawie SA published this content on 03 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 September 2020 10:44:05 UTC
