Bank Handlowy w Warszawie S A : Citi Handlowy launches an online currency exchange platform – Citi Kantor

2nd September 2020

Citi Handlowy has launched an online currency exchange platform, which enables a very simple exchange of the most popular currencies (PLN, USD, EUR, GBP and CHF) on very attractive terms. The list of available currencies will be expanded by eleven more already in October. This is another service dedicated to the clients of the bank that facilitates finance management in a convenient way from any place, which is particularly important at the time of the pandemic.

Citi Kantor is a useful tool for those who travel abroad, shop in foreign currencies, repay FX loans or invest on the FX market. Additionally, Citi Kantor enables users to receive text or email messages when the desired FX rate is available (Market Alerts) or to sell currencies at a pre-defined exchange rate (Order Watch). Citi Kantor also makes it possible to execute advanced orders such as Stop, Limit, If Done, OCO (Order-Cancels-Order). The client can use these solutions conveniently both in the online version - within the Citibank Online electronic banking, and mobile version - within the Citi Mobile app.

'Citi Kantor is yet another solution dedicated to the clients of Citi Handlowy which considerably facilitates remote banking, something that is crucial in the current circumstances of the pandemic. This technically advanced solution complements the FX offer of the bank, in a user-friendly, easily accessible and attractive form in terms of FX rates, thus allowing Clients to exchange currencies in one place, i.e. in combination with a bank account held at Citi Handlowy,' says Wojciech Adamczyk, Investment & Insurance Product & Investment Advisory Head.

Owing to competitive FX rates, intuitive use and extended functionalities, Citi Kantor completed the comprehensive FX offer addressed to the clients of Citi Handlowy. The bank offers FX accounts in four most popular currencies. FX account at Citi Handlowy can be opened with one click in the transaction system or mobile application. When exchanging funds in Citi Kantor, one can transfer them directly to the FX account and have them available in real time. With the Citibank Global Wallet service, in turn, the clients of Citi Handlowy can avoid conversion costs when making FX payments abroad - a debit card is automatically linked to a relevant FX account at the moment of executing a transaction or paying at a store in a foreign currency, thus working as a multi-currency card. The Citibank Global Wallet service can be opened in the Citi Mobile application.

In order to use the services of the currency exchange platform, a client needs to have a personal account at Citi Handlowy, which can be opened remotely with a photo of an ID card and a 'selfie'. Accessing Citi Kantor is very simple - after logging in to the Citibank Online electronic banking or the Citi Mobile application, the client needs to click on Citi Kantor, which is one of the available functions. Therefore, FX rates can be easily and quickly checked when executing a transaction in the electronic and mobile banking. Clients can monitor selected currency pairs by adding or removing different configurations of currencies.

