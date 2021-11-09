Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Poland
  4. Warsaw Stock Exchange
  5. Bank Handlowy w Warszawie S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BHW   PLBH00000012

BANK HANDLOWY W WARSZAWIE S.A.

(BHW)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Growth of client business as driver of results for the third quarter

11/09/2021 | 08:04am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
09-th November 2021

Financial results of Citi Handlowy were fueled by increasing activity of its clients in the third quarter. Revenues rose by 4 percent YoY and 9 percent Q/Q, mainly due to record-high revenues from FX transactions and an improved net fee and commission income. Consolidated net profit amounted to PLN 93 million in the third quarter and PLN 561 million for the first nine months of 2021, i.e. increased nearly 2,5-times as compared to the same period in 2020.

"Recovery in the economy and the resulting rising demand among clients for development support products will be one of the key drivers of improvement in our bank's results in the quarters to come. Our clients pursue bold development plans in Poland and other countries. And we want to be their partner in these initiatives," said Elżbieta Czetwertyńska, President of the Management Board.

In the Institutional Banking segment, revenues rose by 5 percent YoY. Revenues from client FX transactions were higher by 39 percent YoY. Net fee and commission income of the Bank amounted to PLN 158 million (+15 percent YoY), as a result, among other things, of a 40-percent increase in commissions from trade and treasury transaction area and a 25-percent increase in commissions in the area of wealth management.

" Even with higher revenues, operating expenses were kept under control, despite a discernible pressure on payroll cost, which is nothing new for us, but it is a visible trend in the market. The cost of risk returned to its normal levels and, at the same time, the quality of the loan portfolio remained high ," added Natalia Bożek, Vice President of the Management Board and Chief Financial Officer.

Building on its unique position of a global bank for businesses, Citi Handlowy supported its clients in financial markets. Dom Maklerski Banku Handlowego, its brokerage house, was a global coordinator in a transaction to increase the capital of a pharmaceutical company by PLN 216 million.

Technology solutions provided by the bank to its client attract enormous interest. The number of the bank's clients that use the biometric login option in the CitiDirect BE Mobile application rose by more than 22 percent. The volumes of Express Elixir funds transfer increased by 11 percent as compared to the third quarter of 2020.

A new solution launched in the third quarter for corporate clients of the Bank is Citi Payment Outlier Detector, which makes possible the smart verification of outgoing payments. This is an innovative solution which makes it possible to identify transactions that depart from the pattern and, by this, to reduce the risk connected with payments.

The activity of individual clients of the Bank is on the rise too, as confirmed by rising credit card expenditure and current account balances, and by the results of client acquisition efforts in Citigold segment, which reached the highest level in three years.

Financial highlights for Q3 (y/y):

  • Net profit of PLN 93 million (-19%), as a result of normalized risk costs
  • Cost-to-Income Ratio of 60%
  • Loan to deposit ratio of 46%
  • Total capital ratio (TCR) 19%

powrót

Disclaimer

Bank Handlowy w Warszawie SA published this content on 09 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 November 2021 13:03:12 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about BANK HANDLOWY W WARSZAWIE S.A.
08:04aGrowth of client business as driver of results for the third quarter
PU
09/24BANK HANDLOWY W WARSZAWIE S A : Fitch Ratings has affirmed Citi Handlowy's rating
PU
09/14Bank Handlowy Will Forgo Dividend Payment from 2019 Profit as It Failed to Secure Finan..
CI
09/14BANK HANDLOWY W WARSZAWIE S.A. : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
08/20BANK HANDLOWY W WARSZAWIE S A : Quarter marked by growing client activity
PU
07/21Bank Handlowy to Pay Dividend from 2020 Earnings
CI
07/14BANK HANDLOWY W WARSZAWIE S A : Citi Handlowy named Poland's best investment bank accordin..
PU
06/14Bank Handlowy w Warszawie S.A. Recommends Dividend from 2020, Payable on September 22, ..
CI
05/26Bank Handlowy Picks Swiatopelk-Czetwertynska as New CEO Pending KNF Nod, Effective June..
CI
05/26Bank Handlowy Appoints Swiatopelk-Czetwertynska as Deputy CEO, Effective June 18, 2021
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 2 298 M 580 M 580 M
Net income 2021 654 M 165 M 165 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 12,7x
Yield 2021 3,49%
Capitalization 8 127 M 2 052 M 2 052 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 3,54x
Capi. / Sales 2022 4,04x
Nbr of Employees 2 933
Free-Float 25,0%
Chart BANK HANDLOWY W WARSZAWIE S.A.
Duration : Period :
Bank Handlowy w Warszawie S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BANK HANDLOWY W WARSZAWIE S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 62,20 PLN
Average target price 45,60 PLN
Spread / Average Target -26,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Elzbieta Swiatopelk-Czetwertynska Chief Executive Officer
Slawomir Stefan Sikora Chairman-Supervisory Board
Frank Mannion Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Jenny Grey Member-Supervisory Board
Marek Kapuscinski Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BANK HANDLOWY W WARSZAWIE S.A.76.96%2 052
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-7.04%156 286
POSTAL SAVINGS BANK OF CHINA CO., LTD.29.22%75 714
PT BANK CENTRAL ASIA TBK11.89%64 345
AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GROUP LIMITED24.89%58 692
QATAR NATIONAL BANK (Q.P.S.C.)17.84%53 304