Bank Hapoalim B.M. (POLI)

BANK HAPOALIM B.M.

(POLI)
Bank Hapoalim B M : Former Fed official Fischer hopes to boost Israel's Bank Hapoalim as board member

10/23/2020 | 04:44am EDT

TEL AVIV, Oct 23 (Reuters) - Stanley Fischer, the former vice chairman of the U.S. Federal Reserve, said on Friday he would use his new role on the board of Israel's Bank Hapoalim to help it grow as it deals with fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Hapoalim, Israel's largest lender, on Thursday elected Fischer to a three-year term on its board of directors.

Fischer, who previously served as Governor of the Bank of Israel, said: "The Israeli banking system faces many challenges, not least of them resulting from the Coronavirus crisis."

"I intend to study the bank and its activities in depth, as well as the competitive and regulatory environment, so that I can contribute from my experience to the bank and its growth," he said in a statement.

Hapoalim's second-quarter profit fell sharply after it set aside a 1.13 billion shekel ($335 million) credit loss provision, which included 806 million shekels as an advance to deal with the coronavirus pandemic.

Fischer said he was confident the bank's management could navigate it through the crisis.

Fischer headed the Bank of Israel from 2005-2013 and is widely credited with helping the country weather the 2008 financial crisis.

He served as vice chairman of the U.S. Federal Reserve's Board of Governors from 2014-2017.

($1 = 3.3769 shekels) (Reporting by Rami Ayyub and Steven Scheer; Editing by Mark Potter)


Financials
Sales 2020 12 012 M 3 556 M 3 556 M
Net income 2020 844 M 250 M 250 M
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 32,1x
Yield 2020 1,34%
Capitalization 26 985 M 7 973 M 7 989 M
Capi. / Sales 2020 2,25x
Capi. / Sales 2021 2,13x
Nbr of Employees 8 964
Free-Float 84,1%
Managers
NameTitle
Dov Kotler Chief Executive Officer
Oded Eran Chairman
Erez Yosef Chief Operating Officer, Head-Strategy
Ofer Koren Chief Financial Officer
Eti Ben-Zeev Chief Information Officer & Head-IT
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BANK HAPOALIM B.M.-29.63%7 973
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-18.95%165 006
POSTAL SAVINGS BANK OF CHINA CO., LTD.-24.72%56 847
PING AN BANK CO., LTD.6.75%52 264
PT BANK CENTRAL ASIA TBK-13.24%48 650
QATAR NATIONAL BANK (Q.P.S.C.)-13.55%44 907
