Bank Hapoalim B M : Immediate Report regarding Approval of the Supervisor of an Additional Term of Office of Mrs. Ronit Abramson-Rokach

The following is an unofficial translation of the Hebrew report and has been prepared for convenience only. In case

of any discrepancy, the Hebrew version prevails.

מ"עב םילעופה קנב

Bank Hapoalim B.M.

Number with the Registrar: 520000118

Securities Authority Tel Aviv Stock Exchange Ltd. Tav 121 Transmitted via Magna: 04/02/2021 www.isa.gov.il www.tase.co.il (Public) Reference: 2021-01-014880

Immediate Report

Explanation: This form should not be used when there is a form

appropriate to the reported event.

Results of an issue should be reported on Tav 20 and not on this form.

A report on the rating of bonds or the rating of a corporation

should be filed under Form Tav 125.

Nature of the Event: Approval of the Supervisor of an Additional Term of Office of Mrs. Ronit Abramson-Rokach

Reference numbers of previous reports on the subject: _______ _________ _________

Bank Hapoalim B. M. ("the Bank") respectfully reports that on 4.2.2021 the Supervisor of Banks informed the Bank of his non-objection to the appointment of Mrs. Ronit Abramson-Rokach for an additional term of office as an external director in accordance with the Companies Law and the Proper Conduct of Banking Business Directive 301. Mrs. Abramson-Rokach's additional term of office will commence on 5.2.2021

Attached is a file _____________________

The company is not an enveloping company as defined in the TASE Rules and Regulations

The date and time when the corporation first learned of the event: 04/02/2021 at 13:09 p.m.

Particulars of the signatories authorized to sign on behalf of the corporation:

Name of Signatory Job Title 1 Gilad Bloch Other Secretary of the Bank 2 Amit Levy Other Legal Advisor to the Board of Directors

Explanation: According to Regulation 5 of the Periodic and Immediate Reports Regulations, 5730-1970, a report filed pursuant to these Regulations should be signed by the persons authorized to sign on behalf of the corporation. ISA Staff position on the subject can be found on the ISA website: Press here

Signed on 4.2.2021

1