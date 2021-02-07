Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  TEL AVIV STOCK EXCHANGE  >  Bank Hapoalim B.M.    POLI   IL0006625771

BANK HAPOALIM B.M.

(POLI)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Bank Hapoalim B M : Immediate Report regarding Approval of the Supervisor of an Additional Term of Office of Mrs. Ronit Abramson-Rokach

02/07/2021 | 03:09am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The following is an unofficial translation of the Hebrew report and has been prepared for convenience only. In case

of any discrepancy, the Hebrew version prevails.

מ"עב םילעופה קנב

Bank Hapoalim B.M.

Number with the Registrar: 520000118

Securities Authority

Tel Aviv Stock Exchange Ltd.

Tav 121

Transmitted via Magna: 04/02/2021

www.isa.gov.il

www.tase.co.il

(Public)

Reference: 2021-01-014880

Immediate Report

Explanation: This form should not be used when there is a form

appropriate to the reported event.

Results of an issue should be reported on Tav 20 and not on this form.

A report on the rating of bonds or the rating of a corporation

should be filed under Form Tav 125.

Nature of the Event: Approval of the Supervisor of an Additional Term of Office of Mrs. Ronit Abramson-Rokach

Reference numbers of previous reports on the subject: _______ _________ _________

Bank Hapoalim B. M. ("the Bank") respectfully reports that on 4.2.2021 the Supervisor of Banks informed the Bank of his non-objection to the appointment of Mrs. Ronit Abramson-Rokach for an additional term of office as an external director in accordance with the Companies Law and the Proper Conduct of Banking Business Directive 301. Mrs. Abramson-Rokach's additional term of office will commence on 5.2.2021

Attached is a file _____________________

The company is not an enveloping company as defined in the TASE Rules and Regulations

The date and time when the corporation first learned of the event: 04/02/2021 at 13:09 p.m.

Particulars of the signatories authorized to sign on behalf of the corporation:

Name of Signatory

Job Title

1

Gilad Bloch

Other

Secretary of the Bank

2

Amit Levy

Other

Legal Advisor to the Board of Directors

Explanation: According to Regulation 5 of the Periodic and Immediate Reports Regulations, 5730-1970, a report filed pursuant to these Regulations should be signed by the persons authorized to sign on behalf of the corporation. ISA Staff position on the subject can be found on the ISA website: Press here

Signed on 4.2.2021

1

The reference numbers of the previous documents on the subject (any citation made does not constitute inclusion by way of reference):

2020-01-0936672020-01-115482

The securities of the corporation are listed for trading on the Tel - Aviv Stock Exchange

Date on which the structure of the form was updated: 31/12/2020

Abbreviated Name: Poalim

Address: POB 27, Tel Aviv 6100001 Telephone: 03-567 3800. 03-567 3333, Fax: 03-567 4576

Electronic Mail: gilad.bloch@poalim.co.ilCompany Website: http://www.bankhapoalim.co.il

Previous names of reporting entity:

Name of Electronic Reporter: Bloch Gilad, His Job Title: Secretary of the Bank, Name of Employing Company:

Address: Yehuda Halevy 63, Tel-Aviv 6578109, Telephone: 03-567 3800 Fax: 03-567 4576,

Electronic Mail: gilad.bloch@poalim.co.il

2

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Bank Hapoalim BM published this content on 04 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 February 2021 08:08:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about BANK HAPOALIM B.M.
02/06BANK HAPOALIM B M : Immediate Report regarding Approval of the Supervisor of an ..
PU
01/22BANK HAPOALIM B M : Immediate Report regarding Imposition of a Financial Sanctio..
PU
01/22BANK HAPOALIM B M : Immediate report regarding Consisting of the Schedule of Sen..
PU
01/22BANK HAPOALIM B M : Immediate Report on a Senior Office Holder Who Ceased Holdin..
PU
01/22BANK HAPOALIM B M : Immediate Report on the Appointment of a Director (Who Is No..
PU
01/22BANK HAPOALIM B M : Immediate Report on the Appointment of a Senior Office Holde..
PU
2020TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES - TCS LAUN : Bank Hapoalim First to Sign Up
AQ
2020BANK HAPOALIM B M : UAE's ADGM to sign MOU with Israel's securities authority on..
RE
2020BANK LEUMI LE ISRAEL B M : Israel's Bank Leumi Q3 profit dips, loan loss provisi..
RE
2020BANK HAPOALIM B.M. : quaterly earnings release
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 12 621 M 3 840 M 3 840 M
Net income 2020 844 M 257 M 257 M
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 37,7x
Yield 2020 1,14%
Capitalization 31 741 M 9 649 M 9 656 M
Capi. / Sales 2020 2,51x
Capi. / Sales 2021 2,44x
Nbr of Employees 8 964
Free-Float 84,1%
Chart BANK HAPOALIM B.M.
Duration : Period :
Bank Hapoalim B.M. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BANK HAPOALIM B.M.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 24,18 ILS
Last Close Price 23,76 ILS
Spread / Highest target 10,7%
Spread / Average Target 1,77%
Spread / Lowest Target -19,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Dov Kotler Chief Executive Officer
Ofer Koren Chief Financial Officer
Oded Eran Chairman
Eti Ben-Zeev Chief Information Officer & Head-IT
Erez Yosef Chief Operating Officer, Head-Strategy
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BANK HAPOALIM B.M.8.05%9 649
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-2.46%168 461
POSTAL SAVINGS BANK OF CHINA CO., LTD.32.19%78 144
PING AN BANK CO., LTD.28.90%74 810
PT BANK CENTRAL ASIA TBK2.14%60 815
SHANGHAI PUDONG DEVELOPMENT BANK CO., LTD10.74%48 656
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ