Bank Hapoalim B M : Immediate Report on the Rating of Debt Certificates / Rating of a Corporation or Discontinuation of Rating

Bank Hapoalim B.M.

On 01/03/2021, Fitch Ratings published:

◙ An up-to-date rating report / notice

Rating of the Corporation: Fitch Ratings A/F1+ stable

Rating history for the 3 years preceding the date of the rating / notice:

Date Subject of the rating Rating Notes/nature of the notice 09/12/2020 Bank Hapoalim B.M. Other A/F1+ Fitch Ratings_____ stable Rating approval 14/07/2020 Bank Hapoalim B.M. Other A/F1+ Fitch Ratings_____ stable Rating approval 30/04/2020 Bank Hapoalim B.M. Other A/F1+ Fitch Ratings_____ stable Rating approval _____________ 06/03/2020 Bank Hapoalim B.M . Other A/F1+ Fitch Ratings_____ stable Rating approval 17/12/2019 Bank Hapoalim B.M. Other A/F1+ Fitch Ratings_____ stable Rating approval 17/07/2019 Bank Hapoalim B.M. Other A/F1+ Fitch Ratings_____ stable Other Short term rating raised to F1+ 07/05/2019 Bank Hapoalim B.M Other A/F1 Fitch Ratings ______ stable Watch list (positive)/ Rating examination (positive)___________ 01/05/2019 Bank Hapoalim B.M Other A/F1 Fitch Ratings ______ stable Rating approval 09/01/2019 Bank Hapoalim B.M Other A/F1 Fitch Ratings ______ stable Rating approval 02/05/2018 Bank Hapoalim B.M Other A/F1 Fitch Ratings ______ stable Rating approval

Rating of the Corporation's Debt Certificates:

Rating history for the 3 years preceding the rating date / notice:

Attached hereto is the rating report: Fitch Bank Hapoalim_BM 01032021.isa.pdf

Note: Fitch Ratings published a confirmation of the Bank's long-term rating (A) and short term rating (F1+), with a stable rating outlook.

Signed on 1. 3.2021

The securities of the Corporation are listed for trading on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange Abbreviated Name: Poalim

Key Rating Drivers

Support Drives Ratings: Bank Hapoalim B.M.'s Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) reflect Fitch Ratings' view that there is an extremely high probability that Israel would support the bank, if needed. This is underpinned by Israel's strong ability and willingness to do so given the bank's large domestic franchise, its importance to the economy and deposit-heavy liability structure.

VR Resilient to Pressures: Hapoalim's Viability Rating (VR) reflects a strong domestic franchise, modest risk appetite despite the presence of some industry concentrations and still resilient asset quality with low levels of impaired loans. It also reflects fairly stable underlying profitability, supported by the bank's strong market position and efficiency measures introduced over the past couple of years. The VR also considers ample liquidity, strong funding and sound capitalisation.

Healthy Asset Quality: Hapoalim's impaired loan ratio was low at 1.37% at end-3Q20, helped by the payment break framework and relaxed guidelines on the classification of impaired and restructured loans. Under our base case we expect this ratio to deteriorate in 2021 but to a level not materially higher than 3%, which would still be commensurate with our current asset quality score. A substantial portion of borrowers on payment breaks have returned to normal payment patterns, and extensive government measures will support retail customers well into 2021.

Profitability under Pressure: Net income of ILS1.1 billion in 9M20 was down by over 50% yoy due to a high risk-charge of ILS2.1 billion, equal to an annualised 94bp of average gross loans, to cover the anticipated Covid-19-related asset-quality deterioration. Potential further risk charges should be accommodated by the bank's sound revenue generation and by the continued cost-efficiency measures. The bank's operating income is heavily reliant on net interest income, however, which will be under pressure from lower interest rates.

Sound Capitalisation: Hapoalim's reported common equity Tier 1 (CET1) ratio of 11.5% at end-3Q20 was sound despite risk concentration and increased provisioning. In our assessment we consider the bank's conservative risk weights, which results in a high leverage ratio of 6.9%. We expect the bank to target moderate management buffers over the regulatory capital requirements given the low volatility of its business model.

Solid Customer Deposit Base: The bank benefits from solid and stable customer deposits, which fully fund its loan book. Access to local wholesale capital markets extends funding maturities. Its liquidity buffer of cash and high-quality sovereign bonds is comfortable.

Rating Sensitivities

Sensitive to Support: Hapoalim's IDRs are sensitive to a change in Fitch's assumptions about the Israeli authorities' propensity or ability to provide timely support to the banking sector. A downgrade of Israel's Long-Term (LT) IDR is likely to result in a downgrade of the bank's IDR.

VR Downgrade on Deeper Crisis: We would likely downgrade the VR if the deterioration in asset quality is more severe than under our baseline expectations and if the bank's impaired loan ratio exceeds 3% over a prolonged period or if the deterioration in profitability significantly weakens the bank's capitalisation. Capital ratios below the bank's tolerance level of 9.5% CET1, without a plan to rebuild it sufficiently and swiftly, would also lead to a VR downgrade.

Upside Potential: A material and structural improvement in profitability, most likely following a more diverse business model while maintaining strong capital ratios and healthy asset quality, which we do not expect over the next two years at least, could result in an upgrade of Hapoalim's VR. An upgrade of Israel's LT IDR is unlikely to result in an upgrade of the bank's LT IDR.

Rating Report │ 1 March 2021