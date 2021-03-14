Log in
Bank Hapoalim B M : Immediate report Consisting of the Schedule of Senior Office Holders

03/14/2021 | 05:33am EDT
The following is an unofficial translation of the Hebrew report and has been prepared for convenience only. In case of any discrepancy, the Hebrew version prevails.

מ"עב םילעופה קנב

Bank Hapoalim B.M.

Number with the Registrar: 520000118

Securities Authority

Tel Aviv Stock Exchange Ltd.

Tav 097

Transmitted via Magna: 11/03/2021

www.isa.gov.il

www.tase.co.il

(Public)

Reference: 2021-01-031731

Immediate Report Consisting of the Schedule of Senior Office Holders Regulation 34 (d) of the Securities (Periodic and Immediate Reports) Regulations, 5730-1970

Please note that the definition of Senior Office Holder in the Securities

(Periodic and Immediate Reports) Regulations, 5730-1970 also includes, inter alia, a director.

There follows the Schedule of the Senior Office Holders and the Substitute Directors of the Corporation correct as of 10/03/2021

No.

Name

Category and Identifying Number

Title

Date of Appointment / Classification

Member of Committees of the Board of Directors

1

Ruben Krupik Name in English As it appears in Passport : Ruben Krupik

I.D. Number 013482518

Chairman of the Board of Directors

Has Accounting and Financial Expertise Yes _________

Date of Appointment

Date of Classification as an Independent Director

Audit Committee: No Balance Sheet Committee: No Remuneration Committee: No

Additional Committees:

Strategy and Business Development Committee (Chairman); Corporate Governance and Stakeholders Committee (Chairman); Credit Committee (Chairman); Information Technology and Technological Innovation Committee; Committee for Tracking the Implementation of the Bank's Arrangements with the U.S. Authorities; Risk Management and Control Committee.

2

David Avner Name in English As it appears in Passport : David Avner

I.D. Number 050782184

External Director

Has Accounting and Financial Expertise Yes

Date of Appointment 10/09/2019

Date of Classification as an Independent Director

Audit Committee: Yes Balance Sheet Committee: Yes Remuneration Committee: Yes

Additional Committees:

Strategy and Business Development Committee; Information Technology and Technological Innovation Committee; Risk Management and Control Committee.

3

Ronit Abramson Rokach

Name in English As it appears in Passport :

Ronit Abramson Rokach

I.D. Number 054121108

External Director

Has Accounting and Financial Expertise Yes

Date of Appointment 05/02/2018

Date of Classification as an Independent Director

Audit Committee: Yes Balance Sheet Committee: Yes Remuneration Committee: Yes

Additional Committees:

Risk Management and Control Committee; Corporate Governance and Stakeholders Committee; Committee for Tracking the Implementation of the Bank's Arrangements with the U.S. Authorities;

4

Noam Hanegbi Name in English As it appears in Passport : Noam Hanegbi

I.D. Number 055445647

Independent Director

Has Accounting and Financial Expertise No

Date of Appointment ___________ Date of Classification as an Independent Director 18/07/2019

Audit Committee: Yes Balance Sheet Committee: Yes Remuneration Committee: Yes

Additional Committees:

Corporate Governance and Stakeholders Committee; Information Technology and Technological Innovation Committee (Chairman); Credit Committee

5

Israel Trau Name in English As it appears in Passport : Israel Trau

I.D. Number 053641775

Ordinary Director

Has Accounting and Financial

Expertise Yes

Date of Appointment

Date of

Classification as an Independent

Director

Audit Committee: Yes Balance Sheet Committee: Yes Remuneration Committee: No

Additional Committees: Credit Committee

6

Dalia Lev Name in English As it appears in Passport : Dalia Lev

I.D. Number 007555337

External Director

Has Accounting and Financial Expertise Yes

Date of Appointment 12/04/2018

Date of Classification as an Independent Director

Audit Committee: Yes Balance Sheet Committee: Yes Remuneration Committee: Yes

Additional Committees:

Credit Committee; Strategy and Business Development Committee

7

Stanley Fischer Name in English As it appears in Passport : Stanley Fischer

I.D. Number 327487971

Ordinary Director

Has Accounting and Financial

Expertise Yes

Date of Appointment

Date of Classification as an Independent

Director

Audit Committee: No Balance Sheet Committee: No Remuneration Committee: No

Additional Committees:

Risk Management and Control Committee; Committee for Tracking the Implementation of the Bank's Arrangements with the U.S. Authorities;

8

David Zvilichovsky Name in English As it appears in Passport : David Zvilichovsky

David Zvilichovsky 057056426

Ordinary Director

Has Accounting and Financial

Expertise Yes

Date of Appointment

Date of Classification as an Independent

Director

Audit Committee: No Balance Sheet Committee: No Remuneration Committee: No

Additional Committees:

Risk Management and Control Committee (Chairman); Credit Committee; Strategy and Business Development Committee; Information Technology and Technological Innovation Committee.

9

Richard Kaplan Name in English As it appears in Passport : Richard Kaplan

Passport Number 546372472

Ordinary Director

Has Accounting and Financial Expertise No

Date of Appointment

Date of

Classification as an Independent

Director

Audit Committee: Yes Balance Sheet Committee: Yes Remuneration Committee: No

Additional Committees: Information Technology and Technological Innovation Committee; Corporate Governance and Stakeholders Committee; Strategy and Business Development Committee; Committee for Tracking the Implementation of the Bank's Arrangements with the U.S. Authorities (Chairman)

10

Dov Kotler Name in English As it appears in Passport :

Dov Kotler

I.D. Number 054010483

Chief Executive Officer

Has Accounting and Financial Expertise

Date of Appointment

Date of Classification as an Independent Director

Audit Committee: ________ Balance Sheet Committee: ________ Remuneration Committee: ________

Additional Committees: _____________________

11

Amit Oberkovich Name in English As it appears in Passport :

Amit Oberkovich

I.D. Number 059030015

Other Member of the Board of Management, Senior Deputy Managing Director and Head of Human Resources

Has Accounting and Financial Expertise ___________

Date of Appointment

Date of Classification as an Independent Director

Audit Committee: ________ Balance Sheet Committee: ________ Remuneration Committee: ________

Additional Committees: _____________________

12

Yael Almog Name in English As it appears in Passport :

Yael Almog

I.D. Number 059284745

Other Member of the Board of Management, Senior Deputy Managing Director and Chief Legal Advisor

Has Accounting and Financial Expertise ___________

Date of Appointment

Date of Classification as an Independent Director

Audit Committee: ________ Balance Sheet Committee: ________ Remuneration Committee: ________

Additional Committees: _____________________

13

Amir Bachar Name in English As it appears in Passport : Amir Bachar

I.D. Number 029331113

Other Member of the Board of Management, Senior Deputy Managing Director and Chief Risk Officer

Has Accounting and Financial Expertise ___________

Date of Appointment

Date of

Classification as an Independent

Director

Audit Committee: ________ Balance Sheet Committee: ________ Remuneration Committee: ________

Additional Committees: _____________________

14

Eti Ben-Zeev Name in English As it appears in Passport :

Eti Ben-Zeev

I.D. Number 023571540

Other Member of the Board of Management, Senior Deputy Managing Director and Head of Information Technology

Has Accounting and Financial Expertise ___________

Date of Appointment

Date of Classification as an Independent Director

Audit Committee: ________ Balance Sheet Committee: ________ Remuneration Committee: ________

Additional Committees: _____________________

15

Ram Gev

Name in English As it appears in Passport : Ram Gev

I.D. Number 032283046

Other Member of the Board of Management, Senior Deputy Managing Director and Head of Finance- CFO

Has Accounting and Financial Expertise ___________

Date of Appointment

Date of Classification as an Independent

Director

Audit Committee: ________ Balance Sheet Committee: ________ Remuneration Committee: ________

Additional Committees: _____________________

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Bank Hapoalim BM published this content on 11 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 March 2021 09:32:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
