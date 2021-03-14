Bank Hapoalim B M : Immediate report Consisting of the Schedule of Senior Office Holders

|
No.
|
Name
|
Category and Identifying Number
|
Title
|
Date of Appointment / Classification
|
Member of Committees of the Board of Directors
|
1
|
Ruben Krupik Name in English As it appears in Passport : Ruben Krupik
|
I.D. Number 013482518
|
Chairman of the Board of Directors
Has Accounting and Financial Expertise Yes _________
|
Date of Appointment
Date of Classification as an Independent Director
|
Audit Committee: No Balance Sheet Committee: No Remuneration Committee: No
Additional Committees:
Strategy and Business Development Committee (Chairman); Corporate Governance and Stakeholders Committee (Chairman); Credit Committee (Chairman); Information Technology and Technological Innovation Committee; Committee for Tracking the Implementation of the Bank's Arrangements with the U.S. Authorities; Risk Management and Control Committee.
|
2
|
David Avner Name in English As it appears in Passport : David Avner
|
I.D. Number 050782184
|
External Director
Has Accounting and Financial Expertise Yes
|
Date of Appointment 10/09/2019
Date of Classification as an Independent Director
|
Audit Committee: Yes Balance Sheet Committee: Yes Remuneration Committee: Yes
Additional Committees:
Strategy and Business Development Committee; Information Technology and Technological Innovation Committee; Risk Management and Control Committee.
|
3
|
Ronit Abramson Rokach
Name in English As it appears in Passport :
Ronit Abramson Rokach
|
I.D. Number 054121108
|
External Director
Has Accounting and Financial Expertise Yes
|
Date of Appointment 05/02/2018
Date of Classification as an Independent Director
|
Audit Committee: Yes Balance Sheet Committee: Yes Remuneration Committee: Yes
Additional Committees:
Risk Management and Control Committee; Corporate Governance and Stakeholders Committee; Committee for Tracking the Implementation of the Bank's Arrangements with the U.S. Authorities;
|
4
|
Noam Hanegbi Name in English As it appears in Passport : Noam Hanegbi
|
I.D. Number 055445647
|
Independent Director
Has Accounting and Financial Expertise No
|
Date of Appointment ___________ Date of Classification as an Independent Director 18/07/2019
|
Audit Committee: Yes Balance Sheet Committee: Yes Remuneration Committee: Yes
Additional Committees:
Corporate Governance and Stakeholders Committee; Information Technology and Technological Innovation Committee (Chairman); Credit Committee
|
5
|
Israel Trau Name in English As it appears in Passport : Israel Trau
|
I.D. Number 053641775
|
Ordinary Director
Has Accounting and Financial
Expertise Yes
|
Date of Appointment
Date of
Classification as an Independent
Director
|
Audit Committee: Yes Balance Sheet Committee: Yes Remuneration Committee: No
Additional Committees: Credit Committee
|
6
|
Dalia Lev Name in English As it appears in Passport : Dalia Lev
|
I.D. Number 007555337
|
External Director
Has Accounting and Financial Expertise Yes
|
Date of Appointment 12/04/2018
Date of Classification as an Independent Director
|
Audit Committee: Yes Balance Sheet Committee: Yes Remuneration Committee: Yes
Additional Committees:
Credit Committee; Strategy and Business Development Committee
|
7
|
Stanley Fischer Name in English As it appears in Passport : Stanley Fischer
|
I.D. Number 327487971
|
Ordinary Director
Has Accounting and Financial
Expertise Yes
|
Date of Appointment
Date of Classification as an Independent
Director
|
Audit Committee: No Balance Sheet Committee: No Remuneration Committee: No
Additional Committees:
Risk Management and Control Committee; Committee for Tracking the Implementation of the Bank's Arrangements with the U.S. Authorities;
|
8
|
David Zvilichovsky Name in English As it appears in Passport : David Zvilichovsky
|
David Zvilichovsky 057056426
|
Ordinary Director
Has Accounting and Financial
Expertise Yes
|
Date of Appointment
Date of Classification as an Independent
Director
|
Audit Committee: No Balance Sheet Committee: No Remuneration Committee: No
Additional Committees:
Risk Management and Control Committee (Chairman); Credit Committee; Strategy and Business Development Committee; Information Technology and Technological Innovation Committee.
|
9
|
Richard Kaplan Name in English As it appears in Passport : Richard Kaplan
|
Passport Number 546372472
|
Ordinary Director
Has Accounting and Financial Expertise No
|
Date of Appointment
Date of
Classification as an Independent
Director
|
Audit Committee: Yes Balance Sheet Committee: Yes Remuneration Committee: No
Additional Committees: Information Technology and Technological Innovation Committee; Corporate Governance and Stakeholders Committee; Strategy and Business Development Committee; Committee for Tracking the Implementation of the Bank's Arrangements with the U.S. Authorities (Chairman)
|
10
|
Dov Kotler Name in English As it appears in Passport :
Dov Kotler
|
I.D. Number 054010483
|
Chief Executive Officer
Has Accounting and Financial Expertise
|
Date of Appointment
Date of Classification as an Independent Director
|
Audit Committee: ________ Balance Sheet Committee: ________ Remuneration Committee: ________
Additional Committees: _____________________
|
11
|
Amit Oberkovich Name in English As it appears in Passport :
Amit Oberkovich
|
I.D. Number 059030015
|
Other Member of the Board of Management, Senior Deputy Managing Director and Head of Human Resources
Has Accounting and Financial Expertise ___________
|
Date of Appointment
Date of Classification as an Independent Director
|
Audit Committee: ________ Balance Sheet Committee: ________ Remuneration Committee: ________
Additional Committees: _____________________
|
12
|
Yael Almog Name in English As it appears in Passport :
Yael Almog
|
I.D. Number 059284745
|
Other Member of the Board of Management, Senior Deputy Managing Director and Chief Legal Advisor
Has Accounting and Financial Expertise ___________
|
Date of Appointment
Date of Classification as an Independent Director
|
Audit Committee: ________ Balance Sheet Committee: ________ Remuneration Committee: ________
Additional Committees: _____________________
|
13
|
Amir Bachar Name in English As it appears in Passport : Amir Bachar
|
I.D. Number 029331113
|
Other Member of the Board of Management, Senior Deputy Managing Director and Chief Risk Officer
Has Accounting and Financial Expertise ___________
|
Date of Appointment
Date of
Classification as an Independent
Director
|
Audit Committee: ________ Balance Sheet Committee: ________ Remuneration Committee: ________
Additional Committees: _____________________
|
14
|
Eti Ben-Zeev Name in English As it appears in Passport :
Eti Ben-Zeev
|
I.D. Number 023571540
|
Other Member of the Board of Management, Senior Deputy Managing Director and Head of Information Technology
Has Accounting and Financial Expertise ___________
|
Date of Appointment
Date of Classification as an Independent Director
|
Audit Committee: ________ Balance Sheet Committee: ________ Remuneration Committee: ________
Additional Committees: _____________________
|
15
|
Ram Gev
Name in English As it appears in Passport : Ram Gev
|
I.D. Number 032283046
|
Other Member of the Board of Management, Senior Deputy Managing Director and Head of Finance- CFO
Has Accounting and Financial Expertise ___________
|
Date of Appointment
Date of Classification as an Independent
Director
|
Audit Committee: ________ Balance Sheet Committee: ________ Remuneration Committee: ________
Additional Committees: _____________________