Bank Hapoalim B M : Immediate report Consisting of the Schedule of Senior Office Holders

The following is an unofficial translation of the Hebrew report and has been prepared for convenience only. In case of any discrepancy, the Hebrew version prevails.

מ"עב םילעופה קנב

Bank Hapoalim B.M.

Number with the Registrar: 520000118

Immediate Report Consisting of the Schedule of Senior Office Holders Regulation 34 (d) of the Securities (Periodic and Immediate Reports) Regulations, 5730-1970

Please note that the definition of Senior Office Holder in the Securities

(Periodic and Immediate Reports) Regulations, 5730-1970 also includes, inter alia, a director.

There follows the Schedule of the Senior Office Holders and the Substitute Directors of the Corporation correct as of 10/03/2021

No. Name Category and Identifying Number Title Date of Appointment / Classification Member of Committees of the Board of Directors

1 Ruben Krupik Name in English As it appears in Passport : Ruben Krupik I.D. Number 013482518 Chairman of the Board of Directors Has Accounting and Financial Expertise Yes _________ Date of Appointment Date of Classification as an Independent Director Audit Committee: No Balance Sheet Committee: No Remuneration Committee: No Additional Committees: Strategy and Business Development Committee (Chairman); Corporate Governance and Stakeholders Committee (Chairman); Credit Committee (Chairman); Information Technology and Technological Innovation Committee; Committee for Tracking the Implementation of the Bank's Arrangements with the U.S. Authorities; Risk Management and Control Committee.

2 David Avner Name in English As it appears in Passport : David Avner I.D. Number 050782184 External Director Has Accounting and Financial Expertise Yes Date of Appointment 10/09/2019 Date of Classification as an Independent Director Audit Committee: Yes Balance Sheet Committee: Yes Remuneration Committee: Yes Additional Committees: Strategy and Business Development Committee; Information Technology and Technological Innovation Committee; Risk Management and Control Committee.

3 Ronit Abramson Rokach Name in English As it appears in Passport : Ronit Abramson Rokach I.D. Number 054121108 External Director Has Accounting and Financial Expertise Yes Date of Appointment 05/02/2018 Date of Classification as an Independent Director Audit Committee: Yes Balance Sheet Committee: Yes Remuneration Committee: Yes Additional Committees: Risk Management and Control Committee; Corporate Governance and Stakeholders Committee; Committee for Tracking the Implementation of the Bank's Arrangements with the U.S. Authorities;

4 Noam Hanegbi Name in English As it appears in Passport : Noam Hanegbi I.D. Number 055445647 Independent Director Has Accounting and Financial Expertise No Date of Appointment ___________ Date of Classification as an Independent Director 18/07/2019 Audit Committee: Yes Balance Sheet Committee: Yes Remuneration Committee: Yes Additional Committees: Corporate Governance and Stakeholders Committee; Information Technology and Technological Innovation Committee (Chairman); Credit Committee

5 Israel Trau Name in English As it appears in Passport : Israel Trau I.D. Number 053641775 Ordinary Director Has Accounting and Financial Expertise Yes Date of Appointment Date of Classification as an Independent Director Audit Committee: Yes Balance Sheet Committee: Yes Remuneration Committee: No Additional Committees: Credit Committee

6 Dalia Lev Name in English As it appears in Passport : Dalia Lev I.D. Number 007555337 External Director Has Accounting and Financial Expertise Yes Date of Appointment 12/04/2018 Date of Classification as an Independent Director Audit Committee: Yes Balance Sheet Committee: Yes Remuneration Committee: Yes Additional Committees: Credit Committee; Strategy and Business Development Committee

7 Stanley Fischer Name in English As it appears in Passport : Stanley Fischer I.D. Number 327487971 Ordinary Director Has Accounting and Financial Expertise Yes Date of Appointment Date of Classification as an Independent Director Audit Committee: No Balance Sheet Committee: No Remuneration Committee: No Additional Committees: Risk Management and Control Committee; Committee for Tracking the Implementation of the Bank's Arrangements with the U.S. Authorities;

8 David Zvilichovsky Name in English As it appears in Passport : David Zvilichovsky David Zvilichovsky 057056426 Ordinary Director Has Accounting and Financial Expertise Yes Date of Appointment Date of Classification as an Independent Director Audit Committee: No Balance Sheet Committee: No Remuneration Committee: No Additional Committees: Risk Management and Control Committee (Chairman); Credit Committee; Strategy and Business Development Committee; Information Technology and Technological Innovation Committee.

9 Richard Kaplan Name in English As it appears in Passport : Richard Kaplan Passport Number 546372472 Ordinary Director Has Accounting and Financial Expertise No Date of Appointment Date of Classification as an Independent Director Audit Committee: Yes Balance Sheet Committee: Yes Remuneration Committee: No Additional Committees: Information Technology and Technological Innovation Committee; Corporate Governance and Stakeholders Committee; Strategy and Business Development Committee; Committee for Tracking the Implementation of the Bank's Arrangements with the U.S. Authorities (Chairman)

10 Dov Kotler Name in English As it appears in Passport : Dov Kotler I.D. Number 054010483 Chief Executive Officer Has Accounting and Financial Expertise Date of Appointment Date of Classification as an Independent Director Audit Committee: ________ Balance Sheet Committee: ________ Remuneration Committee: ________ Additional Committees: _____________________

11 Amit Oberkovich Name in English As it appears in Passport : Amit Oberkovich I.D. Number 059030015 Other Member of the Board of Management, Senior Deputy Managing Director and Head of Human Resources Has Accounting and Financial Expertise ___________ Date of Appointment Date of Classification as an Independent Director Audit Committee: ________ Balance Sheet Committee: ________ Remuneration Committee: ________ Additional Committees: _____________________

12 Yael Almog Name in English As it appears in Passport : Yael Almog I.D. Number 059284745 Other Member of the Board of Management, Senior Deputy Managing Director and Chief Legal Advisor Has Accounting and Financial Expertise ___________ Date of Appointment Date of Classification as an Independent Director Audit Committee: ________ Balance Sheet Committee: ________ Remuneration Committee: ________ Additional Committees: _____________________

13 Amir Bachar Name in English As it appears in Passport : Amir Bachar I.D. Number 029331113 Other Member of the Board of Management, Senior Deputy Managing Director and Chief Risk Officer Has Accounting and Financial Expertise ___________ Date of Appointment Date of Classification as an Independent Director Audit Committee: ________ Balance Sheet Committee: ________ Remuneration Committee: ________ Additional Committees: _____________________

14 Eti Ben-Zeev Name in English As it appears in Passport : Eti Ben-Zeev I.D. Number 023571540 Other Member of the Board of Management, Senior Deputy Managing Director and Head of Information Technology Has Accounting and Financial Expertise ___________ Date of Appointment Date of Classification as an Independent Director Audit Committee: ________ Balance Sheet Committee: ________ Remuneration Committee: ________ Additional Committees: _____________________