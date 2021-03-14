Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  TEL AVIV STOCK EXCHANGE  >  Bank Hapoalim B.M.    POLI   IL0006625771

BANK HAPOALIM B.M.

(POLI)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Bank Hapoalim B M : Immediate report regarding Agreement for the Sale of the Bank's Holdings in Bank Pozitif - Update

03/14/2021 | 12:07am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The following is an unofficial translation of the Hebrew report and has been prepared for convenience only. In case of any discrepancy, the Hebrew version prevails.

מ"עב םילעופה קנב

Bank Hapoalim B.M.

Number with the Registrar: 520000118

Securities Authority

Tel Aviv Stock Exchange Ltd.

Tav 121

Transmitted via Magna: 11/03/2021

www.isa.gov.il

www.tase.co.il

(Public)

Reference: 2021-01-031785

Immediate Report

Explanation: This form should not be used when there is a form appropriate to the reported event.

Results of an issue should be reported on Tav 20 and not on this form.

A report on the rating of bonds or the rating of a corporation should be filed under Form Tav 125.

Nature of the Event: Agreement for the Sale of the Bank's Holdings in Bank Pozitif - Update

Reference numbers of previous reports on the subject: _______ _________ _________

Further to the immediate report of Bank Hapoalim B. M. ("the Bank") dated 9.2.2021regarding an agreement for the sale of the Bank's holdings in Bank Pozitif, subject to obtaining regulatory approvals, the Bank updates as follows: In response to the Bank's application to the Supervision of Banks for the approval of the transaction, the Supervision of Banks gave notice on 10.3.2021 that subject to obtaining the approvals in Turkey and the completion of the transaction, it sees no reason to prevent the permit of control of the Bank over Bank Pozitif from being cancelled. There is no certainty that the approvals in Turkey that are required for the sale will be obtained and there is no certainty that the transaction will be completed.

Attached is a file _____________________

The company is not an enveloping company as defined in the TASE Rules and Regulations

The date and time when the corporation first learned of the event: 10/03/2021 at 17:30 p.m.

Particulars of the signatories authorized to sign on behalf of the corporation:

Name of Signatory

Job Title

1

Yadin Antebi

Other

Head of Financial Markets and International Banking

2

Guy Kalif

Other

Chief Accountant

Explanation: According to Regulation 5 of the Periodic and Immediate Reports Regulations, 5730-1970, a report filed pursuant to these Regulations should be signed by the persons authorized to sign on behalf of the corporation. ISA Staff position on the subject can be found on the ISA website: Press here

Signed on 11.3.2021

The reference numbers of the previous documents on the subject (any citation made does not constitute inclusion by way of reference):

2021-01-016323

The securities of the corporation are listed for trading on the Tel - Aviv Stock Exchange

Date on which the structure of the form was updated: 03/03/2021

Abbreviated Name: Poalim

Address: POB 27, Tel Aviv 6100001 Telephone: 03-567 3800. 03-567 3333, Fax: 03-567 4576 Electronic Mail: gilad.bloch@poalim.co.il Company Website: http://www.bankhapoalim.co.il

Previous names of reporting entity:

Name of Electronic Reporter: Bloch Gilad, His Job Title: Secretary of the Bank, Name of Employing Company: Address: Yehuda Halevy 63, Tel-Aviv 6578109, Telephone: 03-567 3800 Fax: 03-567 4576,

Electronic Mail: gilad.bloch@poalim.co.il

Disclaimer

Bank Hapoalim BM published this content on 11 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 March 2021 05:06:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about BANK HAPOALIM B.M.
12:07aBANK HAPOALIM B M  : Immediate report regarding Agreement for the Sale of the Ba..
PU
03/11Bank Hapoalim Announces Annual and Fourth Quarter 2020 Results
GL
03/08BANK HAPOALIM B M  : Immediate Report regarding Approval of the Supervisor of an..
PU
03/04BANK HAPOALIM B M  : to Report Full Year 2020 Financial Results on March 11, 202..
PU
03/02BANK HAPOALIM B M  : Immediate Report on the Rating of Debt Certificates / Ratin..
PU
02/17BANK HAPOALIM B M  : Immediate Report regarding An Application Was Lodged for th..
PU
02/15Israeli banks might get OK to resume dividends later in 2021, regulator says
RE
02/15Israeli banks could resume dividends later in 2021, regulator says
RE
02/15BANK HAPOALIM B M  : Immediate Report regarding Launch of Digital Wallet for Bit..
PU
02/10BANK HAPOALIM B M  : Immediate Report regarding Agreement for the Sale of the Ba..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 13 023 M 3 919 M 3 919 M
Net income 2021 2 621 M 789 M 789 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 12,9x
Yield 2021 3,11%
Capitalization 33 905 M 10 202 M 10 204 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 2,60x
Capi. / Sales 2022 2,52x
Nbr of Employees 8 708
Free-Float 84,1%
Chart BANK HAPOALIM B.M.
Duration : Period :
Bank Hapoalim B.M. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BANK HAPOALIM B.M.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 24,64 ILS
Last Close Price 25,38 ILS
Spread / Highest target 12,7%
Spread / Average Target -2,92%
Spread / Lowest Target -24,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Dov Kotler Chief Executive Officer
Ofer Koren Chief Financial Officer
Oded Eran Chairman
Eti Ben-Zeev Chief Information Officer & Head-IT
Erez Yosef Chief Operating Officer, Head-Strategy
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BANK HAPOALIM B.M.15.42%10 202
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED10.21%178 181
POSTAL SAVINGS BANK OF CHINA CO., LTD.36.53%76 550
PING AN BANK CO., LTD.11.07%64 046
AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GROUP LIMITED24.41%61 898
PT BANK CENTRAL ASIA TBK-0.07%58 059
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ