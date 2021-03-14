Bank Hapoalim B M : Immediate report regarding Agreement for the Sale of the Bank's Holdings in Bank Pozitif - Update

The following is an unofficial translation of the Hebrew report and has been prepared for convenience only. In case of any discrepancy, the Hebrew version prevails.

Bank Hapoalim B.M.

Number with the Registrar: 520000118

Transmitted via Magna: 11/03/2021

Immediate Report

Nature of the Event: Agreement for the Sale of the Bank's Holdings in Bank Pozitif - Update

Further to the immediate report of Bank Hapoalim B. M. ("the Bank") dated 9.2.2021regarding an agreement for the sale of the Bank's holdings in Bank Pozitif, subject to obtaining regulatory approvals, the Bank updates as follows: In response to the Bank's application to the Supervision of Banks for the approval of the transaction, the Supervision of Banks gave notice on 10.3.2021 that subject to obtaining the approvals in Turkey and the completion of the transaction, it sees no reason to prevent the permit of control of the Bank over Bank Pozitif from being cancelled. There is no certainty that the approvals in Turkey that are required for the sale will be obtained and there is no certainty that the transaction will be completed.

The date and time when the corporation first learned of the event: 10/03/2021 at 17:30 p.m.

Name of Signatory Job Title 1 Yadin Antebi Other Head of Financial Markets and International Banking 2 Guy Kalif Other Chief Accountant

Signed on 11.3.2021

Address: POB 27, Tel Aviv 6100001

