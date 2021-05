Hapoalim said on Thursday it earned 1.354 billion shekels ($412 million) in the January-March period, compared with a 192 million shekel profit in the first quarter of 2020.

Net interest income gained to 2.23 billion shekels from 2.19 billion a year earlier, while it had income for credit losses of 508 million shekels after posting provisions for loan losses of 809 million in the first three months of 2020.

(Reporting by Steven Scheer; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)