    POLI   IL0006625771

BANK HAPOALIM B.M.

(POLI)
  Report
Bank Hapoalim B M : Fitch Ratings - Long-Term IDR A, Short-Term IDR F1+

03/28/2022 | 11:41am EDT
Bank Hapoalim B.M.

Key Rating Drivers

Support Drives Ratings: The Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) of Bank Hapoalim B.M. (Hapoalim) reflect Fitch Ratings' view of a very high probability that Israel (A+/Stable/F1+) would provide support to Hapoalim, if needed. Fitch believes that Israel's ability and propensity to support Hapoalim is very high, particularly given the bank's systemic importance in the country.

Universal Banking Franchise: Hapoalim's Viability Rating (VR) reflects a strong franchise in retail and corporate banking in Israel, asset quality that we expect to remain resilient, taking into account the bank's material exposure to the property sector, and adequate capitalisation. The VR also reflects the bank's sound funding given a large deposit base, and adequate earnings, which in 2021 benefited from releases from loan impairment allowances , good performance in the capital markets business, credit growth and fee growth.

Asset Quality Remains Sound: Hapoalim's asset quality has been helped by government support for households and businesses, and the impaired loan ratio improved to 1% at end-September 2021 from 1.3% at end-2020. The bank built material loan loss allowances, amounting to about 2% of gross loans at end-2020, but gradually released during 2021. We expect moderate deterioration in the gross impaired loan ratio as the economy normalises, but we expect the ratio to remain below 1.5% over the next two years.

Close Regulatory Oversight: Hapoalim's underwriting standards are conservative, helped by tight regulatory limits and oversight. Like other banks in the country, Hapoalim has material exposure to the construction and real estate sectors, which makes asset quality vulnerable to a sharp decline in real estate prices, but the majority of exposure is to residential projects, which we expect to continue to perform adequately. Lending to the commercial real estate sector is constrained by regulatory limits.

Strong Earnings Recovery: Profitability recovered in 2021, helped by lending and earnings growth, releases from loan impairment allowances and the good performance of the bank's trading activities, which are predominantly customer-driven. The bank's profitability should continue to benefit from loan growth, primarily in residential mortgage lending, and from cost-cutting programmes that should underpin performance from 2022.

Capital Buffers Adequate: Headroom in our assessment is limited, but capitalisation remained adequate during the pandemic, with a common equity Tier 1 (CET1) ratio of 10.96% at end-2021. Hapoalim calculates risk-weighted assets (RWAs) using the standardised approach, which results in fairly high RWAs density (RWAs/total assets) of 61%. We expect the bank to maintain a moderate buffer above the regulatory requirement, which reverted to 10.2% from 1 January 2022 after having fallen to 9.2% at the beginning of the pandemic.

Rating Sensitivities

Support Assumptions: Hapoalim's IDRs are primarily sensitive to a weakening in the sovereign's ability or propensity to support the bank. A downgrade of Israel's Long-Term IDR would likely result in a downgrade of Hapoalim's IDRs and GSR.

Asset Quality: An impaired loan ratio above 3% for an extended period, combined with a failure to maintain the CET1 ratio above 10.5%, would likely trigger a VR downgrade.

Upside Limited: A VR upgrade is unlikely given Hapoalim's domestic-focused business model. It would require a material and structural improvement in profitability, allowing the bank to generate operating profit/RWAs above 2% on a sustained basis, while maintaining a CET1 ratio above its current target with healthy asset quality.

Rating Report 28 March 2022

Banks

Universal Commercial Banks

Israel

Ratings

Foreign Currency

Long-Term IDR Short-Term IDR

Viability Rating

Government Support RatingA F1+ a-a

Sovereign Risk

Long-Term Foreign-Currency IDR

A+Long-Term Local-Currency IDR A+Country Ceiling

AA

Outlooks

Long-Term Foreign-Currency IDR

Stable

Sovereign Long-Term Foreign-Currency IDR

Stable

Sovereign Long-Term Local-Currency IDR

Stable

Applicable Criteria

Bank Rating Criteria (November 2021)

Related Research

Fitch Affirms Bank Hapoalim at 'A'; OutlookStable (January 2022)

Global Economic Outlook (March 2022)Fitch Affirms Israel at 'A+'; Outlook Stable(February 2022)

Analysts

Christian Scarafia +44 20 3530 1012 christian.scarafia@fitchratings.com

Michael Bojko, CFA +44 20 3530 2723 michael.bojko@fitchratings.com

fitchratings.com

The Key Rating Driver (KRD) weightings used to determine the implied VR are shown as percentages at the top. In cases where t he implied VR is adjusted upwards or downwards

to arrive at the VR, the KRD associated with the adjustment reason is highlighted in red.

Operating Environment

Business Profile

Risk Profile

Asset Quality

Earnings& Profitability

Capitalisation &Leverage

Funding& Liquidity

Implied Viability Rating

Viability Rating

Government SupportRating

Issuer Default Rating

VR Adjustments

The Operating Environment score of 'a' has been assigned below the 'aa' category implied score because the 'A+' sovereign rating of Israel constrains our assessment.

The Business Profile score of 'a-' has been assigned above the 'bbb' category implied score to reflect Hapoalim's strong market position in a concentrated banking sector.

The Capitalisation and Leverage score of 'a-' has been assigned above the 'bbb' category implied score to reflect the conservative risk weights applied to the bank's loan exposures.

Significant Changes

A new accounting policy for impaired loans - current expected credit losses (CECL) - was adopted by Hapoalim and other Israeli banks on 1 January 2022. The policy is in line with rules specified under US GAAP and requires the banks to calculate provisions based on expected losses over the term of their loans. The estimated impact of adopting CECL on the bank's equity is ILS0.4 billion, which is modest compared to the implementation of similar policies in other countries and reflects conservative provisioning under previous impairment policies. The impact on risk-weighted capital ratios (equivalent to minus 11bp of end-2021 RWAs) will be phased in over a three-year transition period.

Banks

Universal Commercial Banks

Israel

Company Summary and Key Qualitative Assessment Factors

Strong Domestic Franchise and Diversified Business Model

Hapoalim is Israel's second-largest bank by total assets and by net income. It is a universal bank that provides a wide range of retail, commercial, capital market and private banking services, with good domestic market shares across these segments.

International activities have decreased in importance in recent years, and remaining exposures are moderate (about 4% of net loans at end-2021) and mostly centre on middle-market commercial clients within the group's US subsidiary. In 2017 Hapoalim discontinued activities in its Swiss private bank and sold its client portfolio to Bank J. Safra Sarasin AG in 2018, and the entity will be closed once procedures to return its banking licence are complete. Hapoalim is also majority shareholder of a Turkish bank, Bank Pozitif, for which it has been seeking a buyer for several years.

The bank's business model is diversified but still reliant on net interest income. Non-interest income comes largely from fees and commissions, including account management and loan application fees, as well as from trading activities in Israeli government bonds and in other securities traded on behalf of clients. Hapoalim's strategy is to grow its loan book across all lending segments while reducing costs through digital innovation and other cost-efficiency measures.

Sound Underwriting, Adequate RiskControls and Modest Market Risk

Credit underwriting standards are stringent by global standards and are influenced by very prudent banking regulation which seeks to limit the contingent liability that the banking sector presents to the State of Israel. Residential mortgages are subject to regulation including maximum 75% loan-to-value (LTV) ratios and a maximum term of 30 years. Hapoalim also minimises the number of mortgages with a payment-to-income ratio greater than 40%.

SMEs and large corporations represent about half of total loans at end-2021 and are diversified by sector, though geographically they are concentrated in Israel. The largest sector exposure is to construction and real estate (CRE), and most exposures are secured on residential property developments with a smaller exposure to commercial property. The CRE sector has been identified by the regulator as a potential risk and so Hapoalim and its peers are subject to regulatory limits and increased scrutiny of exposures and collateral. In 2021 the bank increased loan loss allowances for this sector in response to rapid credit growth.

Hapoalim has faced large conduct fines in recent years, particularly from its USD874 million settlement with the US Department of Justice in 2020 related to allegations of helping clients avoid US taxes. The bank was also engaged in a lawsuit brought by the minority shareholder of Bank Pozitif, though Hapoalim recently agreed to acquire the shares of the minority shareholder for USD5 million in exchange for ending legal proceedings. The full ownership of Bank Pozitif should also give Hapoalim more flexibility in exiting the Turkish market, further reducing operational risk.

The Bank of Israel is focused on improving competition in the banking sector to reduce the cost ofbankingproductsandservicesforretailcustomers.Itisalsoincreasingitsfocusoncustomer redress and conduct, which may result in higher conduct expenses. For example, in February 2022 the bank was required to refund customers an estimated ILS7 million for overcharging the cost of sending registered letters.

The bank's exposure to market risk arises primarily from interest-rate and consumer price index (CPI) risks in the banking book, which we view as moderate in light of the bank 's framework of limits. The bank undertakes trading activities, which are predominantly client-driven, and appetite for traded market risk is modest. Market risk also arises from ILS2.7 billion of private equity and quasi-equity investments made through the bank's subsidiary Poalim Equity, which at end-2021 amounted to 6% of the bank's CET1 capital.

Net Customer Loans

ILS352.6bn, end-2021

International

4%

Small businesses 10%

Source: Fitch Ratings, Hapoalim

Pre-Tax Profit

ILS7.8bn, 2021

Financial management

Corporate

Commercial

Small businesses

Mortgages

100%

50%

0%

N.B. International not shown as profit was immaterial

Source: Fitch Ratings, Hapoalim

Customer Deposits

ILS525.1bn, end-2021

Financial management

Source: Fitch Ratings, Hapoalim

Banks

Universal Commercial Banks

Israel

Summary Financials and Key Ratios

31 Dec 21

31 Dec 20

31 Dec 19

31 Dec 18

Year end

Year end

Year end

Year end

Year end

(USDm)

(ILSm)

(ILSm)

(ILSm)

(ILSm)

Audited - unqualified

Audited - unqualified

Audited - unqualified

Audited - unqualified

Audited - unqualified

Summary income statement

Net interest and dividend income

3,111

9,800

8,808

9,336

8,933

Net fees and commissions

1,065

3,355

2,917

3,015

3,318

Other operating income

379

1,194

1,163

695

1,499

Total operating income

4,555

14,349

12,888

13,046

13,750

Operating costs

2,477

7,803

7,263

8,480

8,960

Pre-impairment operating profit

2,078

6,546

5,625

4,566

4,790

Loan and other impairment charges

-387

-1,220

1,940

1,276

613

Operating profit

2,465

7,766

3,685

3,290

4,177

Other non-operating items (net)

29

92

-52

173

392

Tax

939

2,958

1,590

1,681

2,009

Net income

1,556

4,900

2,043

1,782

2,560

Other comprehensive income

-187

-589

342

-176

-408

Fitch comprehensive income

1,369

4,311

2,385

1,606

2,152

Summary balance sheet

Assets

Gross loans

114,190

359,698

310,166

299,618

288,693

- Of which impaired

1,148

3,617

3,960

4,442

2,721

Loan loss allowances

1,621

5,106

6,145

4,707

3,758

Net loans

112,569

354,592

304,021

294,911

284,935

Interbank

882

2,779

3,242

4,806

3,219

Derivatives

4,122

12,984

14,890

11,143

10,534

Other securities and earning assets

23,242

73,211

72,809

60,149

56,927

Total earning assets

140,815

443,566

394,962

371,009

355,615

Cash and due from banks

59,208

186,504

135,469

83,316

81,240

Other assets

2,765

8,711

9,171

9,363

24,071

Total assets

202,788

638,781

539,602

463,688

460,926

Liabilities

Customer deposits

166,928

525,824

435,978

362,330

352,260

Interbank and other short-term funding

4,770

15,027

6,597

3,523

4,736

Other long-term funding

8,044

25,338

23,002

26,120

29,047

Trading liabilities and derivatives

4,556

14,350

16,804

12,050

9,676

Total funding and derivatives

184,298

580,539

482,381

404,023

395,719

Other liabilities

4,842

15,251

16,834

20,711

26,574

Preference shares and hybrid capital

77

244

488

733

977

Total equity

13,570

42,747

39,899

38,221

37,656

Total liabilities and equity

202,788

638,781

539,602

463,688

460,926

Exchange rate

USD1 = ILS3.15

USD1 = ILS3.222

USD1 = ILS3.463

USD1 = ILS3.771

Source: Fitch Ratings, Fitch Solutions, Hapoalim

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Bank Hapoalim BM published this content on 28 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 March 2022 15:40:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
