  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Israel
  4. TEL AVIV STOCK EXCHANGE
  5. Bank Hapoalim B.M.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    POLI   IL0006625771

BANK HAPOALIM B.M.

(POLI)
  Report
News 
Summary

Bank Hapoalim B M : Israel's Bank Hapoalim to pay dividend after regulator nod

08/01/2021 | 10:38am EDT
JERUSALEM, Aug 1 (Reuters) - Israel's Bank Hapoalim says it will pay a cash dividend of 616.8 million shekels ($191 million), or 30% of 2020 net profit, on Aug. 18. The announcement by Hapoalim, Israel's second-largest bank, comes after Israel's banking regulator in mid-July told lenders they could resume paying dividends, but recommended a limit of 30% of 2020 profits since a level of economic uncertainty remains.

At the start of the global pandemic last year, the central bank instructed lenders to suspend dividend distribution and share buy-backs.

More than a year later, with Israel enjoying an economic recovery after its vaccine campaign, banking supervisor Yair Avidan said in May that he would likely allow the resumption of payouts later in 2021. ($1 = 3.2248 shekels) (Reporting by Steven Scheer, Editing by Louise Heavens)


© Reuters 2021
All news about BANK HAPOALIM B.M.
Financials
Sales 2021 13 604 M 4 219 M 4 219 M
Net income 2021 3 378 M 1 047 M 1 047 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 8,46x
Yield 2021 2,81%
Capitalization 34 480 M 10 675 M 10 692 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 2,53x
Capi. / Sales 2022 2,46x
Nbr of Employees 8 708
Free-Float 88,5%
Managers and Directors
Dov Kotler Chief Executive Officer
Ram Gev Chief Financial Officer
Ruben Krupik Chairman
Eti Ben-Zeev Chief Information Officer & Head-IT
Dalia Lev Independent External Director
