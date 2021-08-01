Bank Hapoalim B M : Israel's Bank Hapoalim to pay dividend after regulator nod

JERUSALEM, Aug 1 (Reuters) - Israel's Bank Hapoalim
says it will pay a cash dividend of 616.8 million
shekels ($191 million), or 30% of 2020 net profit, on Aug. 18.
The announcement by Hapoalim, Israel's second-largest bank,
comes after Israel's banking regulator in mid-July told lenders
they could resume paying dividends, but recommended a limit of
30% of 2020 profits since a level of economic uncertainty
remains.
At the start of the global pandemic last year, the central
bank instructed lenders to suspend dividend distribution and
share buy-backs.
More than a year later, with Israel enjoying an economic
recovery after its vaccine campaign, banking supervisor Yair
Avidan said in May that he would likely allow the resumption of
payouts later in 2021.
($1 = 3.2248 shekels)
(Reporting by Steven Scheer, Editing by Louise Heavens)